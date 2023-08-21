Open this photo in gallery: A long row of unsold cars at a dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo., on June 7, 2020.David Zalubowski/The Associated Press

Re “On the road” (Letters, Aug. 17): A letter-writer asserts that Pierre Poilievre is “genuine” and “not a phony.” It is not clear to me which Pierre Poilievre is being referred to.

Is he the one who vowed to ban blockades of critical infrastructure, or the one who praised a blockade of Ottawa? Is he the one who advised Canadians to avoid inflation by investing in bitcoin, or the one who rants about inflation being caused by Justin Trudeau? Is he the one who insisted political staffers should not testify before parliamentary committees, or the one who now insists they do?

Please clarify which one is the genuine, non-phony Pierre Poilievre.

Mark Taylor Sarnia, Ont.

Up and down

Re “Bank of Canada stuck wondering why interest rate hikes have not been enough to tame inflation” (Report on Business, Aug. 17): Yes, the supply-demand gap in the labour force is proving very sticky, even in the face of massive rate increases. I suggest the question of not high enough, or not having waited long enough, does not point to the answer.

I believe high job vacancies remain because employers are not offering sufficient salaries. Indexing to inflation over a decade, not just the past few years, reveals this shortfall.

Labour knows this, thus is rejecting many contracts being offered, with members even overriding their own unions. Mortgage renewals will push wage demands further, and food inflation may slow but not reverse.

When I look at the economy as pieces of a pie, capital and government have enjoyed bigger slices at labour’s expense. And Canada’s pie is not really growing compared with other developed countries.

Shrinking government is a solution, but it would leave shareholders without ever-increasing dividends. There would be resistance.

Ken Mackenzie Calgary

Problem solving

Re “Canada’s costly housing market needs a reality check” (Editorial, Aug. 17): In the 1960s, Alcan was involved with Ontario developers in building custom and prefabricated homes, with basements prepared in advance for the delivery of the manufactured homes.

If given the opportunity, I think our manufacturing industry could produce starter homes at affordable prices, provided municipalities offer serviceable lots.

Just a thought from an old fellow concerned about our young folks starting out.

Tom Simmons Whitby, Ont.

One thing that government could do to lower housing prices is eliminate the capital gains tax exemption on principal residences, and use the resulting revenue exclusively to fund construction of affordable housing.

If a sudden elimination is too drastic, it could be phased in over, say, five years: A 10-per-cent inclusion rate for sales in the first year, 20 per cent in the second and so on. This would make housing less attractive as an investment, which is good: A principal residence should be, well, a residence and not an investment.

Unfortunately, I doubt any government has the political will to do this, because homeowners vote in droves and would reject this. It’s a case of “I’ve got mine; too bad for you.”

Dianne Skoll Ottawa

I live on a suburban seven-house court built in the 1950s.

Each house accommodates four to six people, typically mom, dad and the kids. Currently there are only two people living in each of six houses – all seniors. A court that was designed for 30-plus people now has only 16.

Any one of these houses would sell for at least $2-million, so they are not affordable for most people, especially those with young children for whom they were designed. So what are we to do with this neighbourhood and countless others just like it? Short of a deep-pocketed developer buying us all out, tearing it all down and building new row houses, how do we get more density from the massive volume of underinhabited homes?

Michael Winward Burlington, Ont.

Auto anxiety

Re “Average price of a new car tops $66,000 as drivers wrestle with ‘a very surprising reality’ ” (Aug. 11): I have little sympathy for those concerned about $66,000 being the average car price. This is simply the price people are willing to pay for the cars they want.

There are plenty of excellent alternatives at half the price, most of which are less expensive to run and contribute less pollution to the environment.

John Rankin Burlington, Ont.

Once bitten

Re “Dental costs soaring across Canada as fee guides get updated” (Report on Business, Aug. 15): I find that dentistry has evolved from a health-service model to a health-business model.

Dentists now compete for insured patients through costly advertising, technology and high-end real estate, which can drive up fees. Corporations buy up practices for profit. Shareholders and some multiple-practice owners financially benefit from every procedure in the fee guide, despite never putting their hands in a patient’s mouth.

Mark Walker Central Elgin, Ont.

Started from the bottom

Re “Canada’s first national women’s soccer team scores” (Moment in Time, Aug. 14): I was with the team in Blaine, Minn., as head of delegation. I’m the guy in the photo in the blazer.

The year 1986 was an extraordinary beginning for the women’s soccer program. The invitation to play the United States came at a time when there was no designated budget. Advocates on the Canadian Soccer Association executive, board and staff, supported by a number of provincial associations, insisted the invitation be accepted and the funds found.

Of course the discrepancy in budget between the 1986 women’s and men’s teams was huge. The men qualified for the World Cup and needed a program to prepare for it. The women’s team was new and there was no Women’s World Cup at the time, not even a regional championship.

Yes, they were humble beginnings. But once started, the continuation and growth of the women’s program never seemed in doubt.

Bob Sayer Lunenburg, N.S.

The human world, it’s a mess

Re “Dangerous noises drown out the voices under the sea” (Aug. 14): It is heartening to read coverage with not just emerging positive changes, but with an admission of humanity’s glaring sins as we feverishly and blindly chase commerce.

General Motors used melted whale blubber as lubricant for some of its transmission fluids up until 1973. With the development of synthetic oils and petroleum-based products, one would have felt relieved for whales. Not so: Oil-tanker traffic now criss-crosses oceans as quickly as possible, ignoring deadly effects on marine life.

We keep insisting on vacuuming our house, looking for the next loose dollar to the point of creating black holes.

Bill Bousada Carleton Place, Ont.

