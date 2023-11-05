Open this photo in gallery: A dump truck works near the Syncrude oil sands extraction facility near the city of Fort McMurray, Alta. on June 1, 2014.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Human kindness

Re “Jews and Palestinians must not lose the ability to see each other as human” (Opinion, Oct. 21): The contributors see social science and cognitive psychology as essential to ending the Israel-Hamas war and by inference all similar conflicts.

They force us to answer that intellectually frustrating question: What is “it” that makes a human being a human being, and not something else? Political, religious and ethnic affiliations have to stand aside here.

What makes a human being a human being is the potential to contemplate notions of good and evil. Meanings of good and evil necessitate philosophical analysis, where it is appropriate to think of good as existing on a continuum from authentic good to inauthentic good.

Authentic good is that which enhances, perfects and maximizes that which exists within the individual, for the betterment of all. Inauthentic good inhibits, negates and prevents authentic good.

The contributors force us to deal with the prime factor in all instances of human behaviour: What is it to be human?

Donald Lang Langford, B.C.

Way forward

Re “A carbon tax isn’t the only way to combat climate change” (Nov. 2): The climate action incentive, fully funded by a price on climate pollution, continues to be one of the best ways to address the climate crisis.

It is simple, elegant and effective. So say economists from across the political spectrum, even earning proponents a Nobel Prize.

It is fair. The more one pollutes by burning fossil fuels, the more it costs. It is polluter pays in its purest form. The incentive ensures that most people, especially the poor, are not unduly penalized.

It is predictable. The carbon price rises every year to ensure the price signal continues to influence buying decisions.

It is fundamentally a small-c conservative policy. Even Stephen Harper and Preston Manning have favoured it at different points.

Make the polluters pay and help people switch to fossil-free heating. Justin Trudeau’s latest action may throw the baby out with the bathwater.

Tom Cullen Toronto

Take a spin

Re “Researchers race to track the mysterious path of microplastics after they seep into the ground” (Oct. 26): There is one measure we all can take to stop microplastics at their source: our laundry machines.

When I first read about this alarming environmental problem some years ago, I installed an external filter that eliminates about 80 per cent of microplastics before they reach sewage treatment plants and farm fields. I clean that filter every few weeks, disposing the grey sludge it collects into my landfill waste bin. These filters are about $200, readily available and easy to install.

Until we eliminate petroleum products from our clothing, even better would be regulations that require filters to be installed on every washing machine sold. France has a law requiring this by 2025.

Gareth Lind Guelph, Ont.

Real wages

Re “Union wage gains could threaten transition to electric vehicles” (Report on Business, Nov. 1): “Raising” the top pay rate by 25 per cent at the Detroit Three by 2028 should not be considered an increase in real wages at all, since it results in a decline in buying power relative to wages in 2008, when autoworkers took significant and real pay cuts.

I believe the only practical and valid measure of wages is to adjust them to illustrate buying power over a number of years. Here, one can do this by using the Bank of Canada inflation calculator.

Our current economic model of business seems to rely on paying labourers less in real wages every year and hoping they won’t notice a decline in buying power because the number on the paycheque is larger.

Why should the Detroit Three be concerned? In terms of buying power, they will still be paying their workers less with this current agreement.

Timothy Kwiatkowski London, Ont.

Caught up

Re “Government move to make rich pay more taxes has an unintended victim: charities” (Report on Business, Oct. 20): I am a volunteer fundraiser and philanthropist. Recently, I led a capital fundraising team for the Kay Meek Arts Centre and am now helping to raise money for the West Vancouver Memorial Library Foundation. I just found out this news and am deeply concerned about the consequences of this change to Canada’s charitable sector.

The move to eliminate these incentives seems like a classic case of cutting off one’s nose to spite one’s face. This change is, to be blunt, bad policy and would result in serious consequences for charities.

I urge the federal government not to make changes as proposed in the 2023 budget.

Patricia Bowles West Vancouver

Domestic drinks

Re “Major drink brands launch more non-alcoholic options as ‘sober curious’ trend grows” (Report on Business, Oct. 27): As the founder of Grüvi and a founding member of the Adult Non-Alcoholic Beverage Association, it’s exciting to see major drink brands launching more non-alcoholic options and helping to grow the Canadian non-alcoholic market. The greater the choice of quality beverages, the better.

To date, independent producers have led the majority of growth in Canada. Grüvi, a Canadian family business, launched in 2019 and offers a wide variety of non-alcoholic beers and wines with global gold medals for taste.

We’re working toward making non-alcoholic drinks more accessible. Retailers are helping to create a healthier approach to alcohol consumption through intentional category merchandising.

With 52 per cent of North Americans looking to cut back alcohol consumption, there’s tremendous untapped opportunity for retailers and brands, both well-funded behemoths and scrappy startups, to transform the drinking habits of Canadians.

Together, we can create a more inclusive and healthier drinking culture.

Anika Sawni Toronto

All access

Re “Paying more attention to the health and social benefits of libraries is overdue” (Nov. 3): Libraries would be good for family health if more of them were open on Sunday.

It seems that places I have lived in Ontario – Owen Sound, Mississippi Mills, Deep River, Prince Edward County and Ottawa – cater to staff who prefer not to work on Sundays rather than serve library clients.

Public funding should obligate access seven days a week.

Susan Gibson Prince Edward County, Ont.

