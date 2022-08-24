Pierre Poilievre at a rally in Charlottetown, P.E.I., on Aug. 20.Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

With a bullet

Re Four Delusions About The Ukraine War (Editorial, Aug. 23): I see no “Ukraine war.” Russia’s war against Ukraine should be seen as a war against the liberal, democratic West.

Military battles may be in Ukraine, but the war’s repercussions are destabilizing Europe and the rest of the world. Ukraine fights the West’s war on the front line.

The big delusion, I find, is that we refuse to accept that Russia has declared war against the West. The West sacrifices Ukraine, hoping this will soon be over. It likely will not unless the West, with full military power, defeats Russia.

Reiner Jaakson Oakville, Ont.

Not so easy

Re Hockey Canada Asked Sponsors About Ousting Some Top Officials (Aug. 23): It seems that Hockey Canada continues to cluelessly stumble around in the dark, not understanding why the organization is in the place it is in.

The question that Hockey Canada should be asking itself is, “How do we fix an organization and culture?” Not, “If we do this, is it enough to get you to give us money again?”

Talk about making the case crystal clear to me that everyone at Hockey Canada should go immediately, and a small group of trustees appointed to tear the place apart and replace it with an organization imbued with integrity and morality.

Bill Rutsey Toronto

Follow the leader

Re Poilievre Will Win As He Ignores Critics, Focuses On ‘Normies’ (Aug. 23): Columnist John Ibbitson is probably right about the outcome of the Conservative leadership race: Pierre Poilievre will win. He has recognized the concerns and fears of many working- and middle-class Canadians and amplified the protests they fuel.

What Mr. Poilievre has not done is provide clear, workable policy to address the problems that have given rise to right-wing extremism in Canada. This leads me to believe that either he doesn’t have the competence to oversee the development and implementation of such policies, or he’s not “laser-focused on the cost of bread,” but rather his own access to power.

Carol Soloman Toronto

Private fears?

Re Why We Don’t Need To Fear Private Health Care (Aug. 19): Yes we should. It would exacerbate the inequities already baked into our social and economic systems.

The underlying premise is that if more capital was invested in our health care system, we would have more facilities, more doctors, more nurses, etc., and outcomes would be improved. Well, duh.

The question of why this capital should come from for-profit investments that make the rich richer, rather than social contributions from those who are more well-off via progressive taxes, is not answered.

The premise, then, does not offer better social and economic consequences for the man in the street.

Alan Ball New Westminster, B.C.

A business case demonstrates how a public hospital and private facility can share a surgical workload through private pay or insurance. But, as is common with carefully selected business cases, it leaves questions unanswered.

What if the need for surgeries dropped, to the extent that a hospital could perform them all? What if a new and bigger hospital was built with more than enough capacity to handle surgeries? In other words, what if conditions change, as they certainly would?

There would be two entities vying for the same business, the same patients. It would get complicated with government competing with private capital. It would take more than one idealized business case to address the fear of private health care.

The fear is real because our health and our money are at stake.

David Kister Kingston

Say government will only pay a hospital for 260 hip replacements a month. Once that number has been reached, why not allow people to jump the queue and pay the hospital a market-driven price for their hip?

At the beginning of the next month, the hospital would start over with the next 260, who would come from a shorter wait-list and be attended by additional staff hired to meet increased demand.

And the previous month’s profit would benefit all.

Louis Desjardins Belleville, Ont.

I’m frustrated that politicians do not seem to have any imagination nor desire to take valuable initiative on health care. It’s mostly business as usual.

Among other problems, our system is underfunded. Private insurance (with the controls mentioned) would bring in much-needed new money.

Doug Ford’s assertion that residents would still pay for services with an OHIP card (i.e. existing money) rather than a credit card indicates to me that he doesn’t get it. Ontario should have a premier with guts and imagination.

Hal Finlayson Guelph, Ont.

A simple and elegant solution to many medical issues. Probably much too complicated for politicians and people within the system.

Doug Ford should just do it, and in a hurry.

Geoff Hedges Toronto

Inside the box

Re A Tip From Europe: To Build Better Rental, Rethink Corridors (Real Estate, Aug. 19): Years ago, when my kids were young, we lived in a housing co-op with an interior courtyard. It was wonderful.

We had a play area for the kids and lots of benches that encouraged socialization. On a hot day, we could prop open the front door and windows and get a cooling cross-breeze.

Halloween was great. The kids could be outside and safe while going door to door for treats.

I don’t know why more builders don’t do this. It is much more humane construction.

Oh, I know why: money.

Jane McCall Delta, B.C.

From childhood

Re Lisa LaFlamme Deserved Better From Bell (Aug. 18): I first started watching CTV National News in Grade 5, around the same time Lisa LaFlamme became chief news anchor. For the past 11 years, Ms. LaFlamme and her journalism have been welcomed into my family’s home every evening.

She taught me that storytelling must be rooted in compassion and always seek to include more than one perspective. I have learned that what matters is not only the content of the news, but how it is delivered.

Thanks to Ms. LaFlamme for informing us and teaching us best practices. She has inspired generations of folks to tell stories that lead to greater understanding about the world around us, including me.

I look forward to learning from the stories Ms. LaFlamme will continue to tell in the future.

Vaidehee Lanke Montreal

