All animals created equal?

Re Ottawa Accused Of Shelving Pledge To Ban Transport Of Horses For Slaughter (Dec. 27): There seems to be a fundamental contradiction in objecting to the shipping of horses for consumption as human food while simultaneously accepting that pigs and cattle can be butchered all around us in vast quantities.

Who decides on the hierarchy of the right for animals to live or die, and what ethical principles undergird such decisions? It seems very mysterious to me.

Paul Thiessen Vancouver

This really seems to epitomize the low standards we have set for ourselves as a society. Two-year-old horses being packed in crates, shipped over long distances and then slaughtered so that some wealthy restaurant patron can sink their teeth into “tender” and “fresh” meat makes me sick at heart, not to mention my stomach.

There may not be anything “inhumane about shipping horses by air” but there sure seems something inhumane about what happens to them at the end of their journey.

Marianne Orr Brampton, Ont.

The shipping of these animals by aircraft to faraway places is cruel and inhumane. I am appalled that this practice has not been banned. I implore Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau to make this a priority.

Jan Vanderwal Toronto

Greenbelt grab

Re Prime Farmland, Wetlands And flood plains Among Areas Slated To Be Cut From Greenbelt (Dec. 27): Premier Doug Ford deceived Ontario voters throughout the provincial election campaign by not disclosing his environmentally destructive, fast-tracked plans to remove 7,400 acres of land from the Greenbelt and weaken conservation authorities.

His government, in bunkerlike fashion, continues to ignore a groundswell of criticism surrounding its far-reaching Bill 23, the More Homes Built Faster Act. I for one hope a major protest rally to persuade Conservative MPPs, at least, to urge the cabinet to change course will be held at Queen’s Park when the Legislative Assembly resumes on Feb. 21.

Gord McNulty Hamilton

Matthew McClearn’s article provides hope that the recent uproar over Doug Ford’s Greenbelt clawback could be at least partially resolved to greater satisfaction for both sides of the debate.

When it was established in 2005, the great swaths of land set aside for this important initiative likely contained many pockets of land not suitable for farming or wildlife preservation.

Rather than the unproductive rhetoric wrapped up in sweeping generalizations from both sides, why not use this energy to take the time to identify those locations that would allow for the much needed housing development, and return the areas to protected status that are vital to the food supply as well as the flora, fauna and flood control within the Greater Toronto Area.

Mark Spurr Toronto

Worth a thousand words

Re Why Many Nunavut Babies Are Born Far From Home (Dec. 27): This is a letter of appreciation for the remarkable work of Fred Lum, who graced your front page with his wonderful photograph of Maria Noolook and her daughter. His body of work over the years has enriched so much written journalism, and it gives me great pleasure to thank him for it.

Mary Taylor Ottawa

That is a beautiful picture of the young mother from Nunavut with her baby girl. I also enjoyed reading the inspiring story.

John Roy Calgary

Community cupboards

Re Mini Outdoor Pantries Offer More Than Food (Dec. 18): So glad to hear about other communities that offer food and necessities to the community. Our cupboard outside Hillhurst United Church is called “Community Cupboard.” Daily I see people dropping food off for others and also people picking up food. It creates community and generosity for both the giver and receivers.

Inscribed inside is some graffiti in magic marker: A heart shape and words “thanks for sharing.” It warms my heart that this anonymous space is available in tough times.

Rev. John Pentland Calgary

Wielding power

Re Team Trudeau (Letters, Dec. 28): In response to the invoking of the Emergencies Act, the argument that the majority of people agreeing with its use is a justification is ridiculous. The principle of rule by majority fiat is precisely why we have rights and laws that restrict the government, so that they cannot overreach with actions that simply oppress those who disagree with them.

This is the same principle that has led many to denounce not only Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but Quebec Premier François Legault, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Ontario Premier Doug Ford et al. who trample rights with the notwithstanding clause or by ignoring the Constitution. If they shouldn’t engage in this behaviour, neither should Mr. Trudeau. Otherwise, we will all be subjected to the personal whims of our executive with no recourse.

David Dollis Ormstown, Que.

Some have critiqued Justin Trudeau for not meeting with convoy protest leaders. Given that one of them suggested that the Prime Minister could meet with a bullet, I think it reasonable he did not. Meetings like that don’t always end well.

Joe Pearce Toronto

Content of his character

Re Michael Tulloch Named The First Black Chief Justice Of Ontario (Dec. 21): Michael Tulloch was appointed as our next Chief Justice in Ontario. He was offered the position because he is smart and highly educated, and has incredible bench credentials. Why then concentrate on the fact that he is the first Black Chief Justice? We can all see that, and who cares?

Let’s just celebrate the appointment for what it is – a great choice!

David Chalmers Toronto

I, Robot

Re AI Has Shifted The Balance Of Power (Opinion, Dec. 28): Educators worry that artificial intelligence will write students’ essays for them, whereas the contract cheating industry already does this on a massive scale. Politicians worry that AI will make ethical decisions for us, whereas we already concede our thinking to partisan talking points. Artists worry that AI will make art for us, whereas the art world is already driven by the mechanistic imitation of a handful of blue-chip artists and the recipes of ideologically acceptable art.

AI is not intelligent; it is simply a form of pattern recognition whose origins lie in the punch-card-driven looms of Jacquard and the calculating machines of Babbage, in this way extending the mechanization of the human spirit that began in the Industrial Revolution. The problem is not that AI is becoming like us, but that we have become like AI.

Ryan Whyte Toronto

