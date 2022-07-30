Paramedics are seen at the Dartmouth General Hospital in Dartmouth, N.S., in 2013.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Discovery process

Re How Papal Edicts Enabled The Taking Of Indigenous Lands – And Shaped Canada (July 23): Thank you for the interesting article on the Doctrine of Discovery. Obviously, renouncing it would open a huge can of worms. But I must say, I don’t understand the difference between this doctrine and “conquering.”

While the action of conquering has never been morally acceptable, today’s map of the world is based on centuries and centuries of conquests by one group of another. How could we ever untangle the web created by those centuries of conquests, and give tracts of land back to the original inhabitants?

Nichola Hall Vancouver

I believe author and lawyer Bruce McIvor is correct to dissociate the “ownership” of Canada from the Doctrine of Discovery, but wrong to imply that the dissociation weakens the “very legitimacy of Canada.”

Canada’s legitimacy should not depend on justifying the claim that the Crown “owns” Canada. The Crown, then, does not own Canada; the people of Canada, including Indigenous peoples, own Canada.

This ownership is not secured by an ancient doctrine, but by the people’s government, their reasoned belief in its legitimacy and the recognition of the international community. I think there are good reasons to believe in our government, but this does not mean I agree with its every policy or law.

In that, I find myself no different from many Indigenous peoples. Our common task should be to bring about improved government, not rethink ownership.

Graham Brown Waterloo, Ont.

Russia and Afghanistan

Re There’s A Mobster Within Putin (Opinion, July 23): The classic book Russia Under the Old Regime, by historian Richard Pipes, remains a brilliant, authoritative source for understanding Russian behaviour and conduct in domestic and international affairs.

The development of Russia was different from that of Europe. The Reformation and the Enlightenment passed by it like a cloud. Mr. Pipes explains the political behaviour of the peasantry, nobility, Orthodox Church and the bourgeoisie. The role of the Russian church can’t be underestimated in understanding Russia.

Vladimir Putin’s Russia is not a novel phenomenon, regardless of his personality and difficult upbringing. History, geography and political and religious culture made Russia what it is today. Notwithstanding Mr. Putin and his regime, Russia is being exposed for what it always has been.

Plato said it first: “This city is what it is because our citizens are what they are.”

Elie Mikhael Nasrallah Author, Hostage to History: The Cultural Collapse of the 21st Century Arab World; Ottawa

Re The Taliban’s Return Has Plunged Afghanistan’s Middle Class Into Poverty (Opinion, July 23): Pardon me for my callousness and political incorrectness and for not pulling out my violin, but what did the contributor expect? If one wants to protect one’s way of life, one has to fight to preserve it.

Please look at Ukraine. This is how people should respond when their existence is threatened. The Taliban rolled back into Kabul without a single shot fired.

John Kershman Ottawa

Next up

Re Defining Hockey Canada’s Problem In Plain English Continues To Be A Problem (Sports, July 28): Scott Smith has led Hockey Canada for the past 11 years and held other leadership positions at the organization’s head office for 25 years.

Since 1989, Hockey Canada has had to settle 21 alleged sexual assault cases, on average one every 19 months, and spent $8.9-million in settlement payments, an average of about $270,000 a year. At present, the organization is under active police investigation for allegations of sexual misconduct in two different provinces.

Yet only recently, after the situation erupted into full-blown public scandal and officials were hauled up before a government committee, has Hockey Canada seen fit to draft a plan of action. Nevertheless, its leaders claim to have the full confidence of the board of directors.

Isn’t it time to haul the board up for questioning?

David Richardson Uxbridge, Ont.

By the number

Re Reforming Medicare Must Be Job No. 1 (Opinion, July 23): What gets measured, gets managed. The Globe and Mail rightfully suggests that a “live” dashboard of key metrics is a good step toward robust management of health care performance.

However, knowing what to do and doing it are very different. I can foresee all kinds of intergovernmental squabbles over which metrics are best to track and whose data are being used.

Health regions, or even individual hospitals and networks, can start reporting once per month. Build momentum and success to encourage joiners. Then create small numbers of collaborative dashboards. This can be done without any government help.

Use these small wins to create political pressure. It would take a little time, but we can start immediately. At least Canadians would have imperfect information on where we stand and where to focus further improvement.

Who knows, it might even get politicians co-operating. (Okay, so maybe that’s a pipe dream.)

Brian Sterling Oakville, Ont.

Run this town

Re Let’s Run Things Ourselves For A Change (Opinion, July 23): If contributor Mark Kingwell wants a continuing framework to clean up clown-show governance within a fragmented society, he should look to past examples such as citizens’ assemblies in British Columbia and Ontario.

These random, voluntary groups of citizens made recommendations to the rest of us on matters of critical importance. However, I would leave out the subsequent referenda, which are often influenced by special interests.

It would be better to place resulting recommendations on the desk of an elected representative, where they could then ignore it at their peril.

Evan Bedford Red Deer, Alta.

In an age of “alternate facts” and shameless attempts to hold onto power for the most selfish of reasons, how do we prevent bad actors from undermining decentralizing efforts? They would convince millions of people that they are furthering the cause of leaderless government, while actually desiring autocracy.

Can you think of anyone currently in the news who might adopt that approach?

Michael Herman Toronto

When the leadership of our rural community club retired and its future was in question, members made a simple but bold decision: Don’t replace them. Just work together.

A few years later, the club is once again inclusive, vibrant, remodelled and the focal point of the community. Social systems will always trump power systems in terms of getting community-level things done.

Montague Doyle Ottawa

