Alberta Premier Danielle Smith holds her first press conference in Edmonton, on Oct, 11.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Questions of war

Re When Will Mr. Putin End His War? (Editorial, Oct. 12): Why there are delays in action against Vladimir Putin from the International Criminal Court, after many instances of what should be obvious war crimes, is a mystery to me.

Barbara Klunder Toronto

Re This War Has Gone On Long Enough. It’s Time To Negotiate With Mr. Hitler (Oct. 12): Had Mr. Hitler possessed nuclear weapons, would Mr. Coyne be here to write this column or we to read it?

F.S. Carpenter Ottawa

Was it?

Re Emergencies Act Wasn’t Needed To Shut Down Convoy Protests: OPP (Oct. 14): When I read this headline, I almost laughed. I didn’t because of the memory of what Ottawa residents suffered through.

A little late now, but if the OPP knew what was needed to shut down the protests, why didn’t the police force do it?

Jim Regan Hamilton

Re Let The Inquiry Ask Tough Questions Of Ford’s Ontario (Oct. 14): Doug Ford’s government appeared to stand quietly back while “freedom” protesters held Ottawa hostage for weeks. It was clear to most that city police and politicians were out of their depth.

Ontario did step forward when the economic consequences of the Ambassador Bridge blockade started to bite. If the province could have used its powers to resolve the situation in Ottawa without the federal government stepping in, why didn’t it use them? We need answers.

Colleen Hyslop Ottawa

I heard more than enough from convoy “protesters” during the occupation of our nation’s capital. Giving them another platform doesn’t make me particularly happy.

It does, however, remind me that the practice of democracy must include all voices.

Vicki Nash-Moore Collingwood, Ont.

Re Was It A National Emergency? (Editorial, Oct. 14): “Why did it declare an emergency? How did it use its powers? And were those actions appropriate?”

Because the federal government had to end the emergency. It used its powers with discretion. Its actions were appropriate and ended the emergency.

There. I have just saved an enormous waste of time and 65 witnesses can go home.

John Patton Toronto

Next phase

Re Danielle Smith’s Disastrous First Week On The Job As Alberta Premier (Oct. 14): Danielle Smith wants to protect the unvaccinated from discrimination. To that end, she will not listen to Chief Medical Officer of Health Deena Hinshaw and will not renew her contract.

Whom will she replace Dr. Hinshaw with? A public-health expert who does not believe in immunization? Good luck with that.

Irv Salit MD Toronto

Re Should We Brace For Another COVID Wave? (Oct. 11): Bracing for an unforeseen fall may lessen its impact. But when faced with a predicted health calamity, bracing will likely do no good at all.

For much of 2022, our society has felt paralyzed by inertia and apathy, unwilling to take simple steps to protect ourselves against the ongoing COVID-19 threat. “Pandemic fatigue,” the ubiquitous and absurd catchphrase, has enabled a self-fulfilling prophecy of mass delusion and denial.

Circumstances this winter may bring the most unmanageable crisis of hospital overcrowding yet. A perfect storm for severe hardship may be brewing: A strong flu season is predicted for the first time in three years, coinciding with high COVID-19 case counts, low uptake of vaccines since last year and the abandonment of protective health measures.

I can barely imagine the apprehension among those who operate our beleaguered health care system. We need exemplary leadership with an action plan. Now.

Jill Kannegiesser Toronto

More time

Re Canada Is Not Making The Most Of Its Family Doctors’ Time (Oct. 10): In an ideal world, it would be great to see the same doctor when ill or in pain. That is not what is now happening.

Even those who have a family doctor can’t always access them when sick or in pain. Thus they have to go to walk-in clinics or emergency.

If we don’t want everyone to go to emergency, we should have more walk-in clinics that are open late. Most of us don’t care if it is on the phone, over video or in person. We just want help now. Ideally, more pharmacies would host clinics so that immediate access to drugs could result.

Every medical visit should also provide a patient with copies of lab work, diagnosis and treatment. People should start keeping their own copies of their medical history.

Ken Stock Port Hope, Ont.

Bad intentions?

Re There Is Nothing Noble In The Hockey Canada Resignations (Oct. 13): Prudent organizations may insure themselves against charges of sexual misconduct. But they do so on the same basis as they insure against fire: It might happen, but they will work hard to see that it does not.

Not so Hockey Canada, which seemed to let locker rooms be locker rooms while diverting money to funds that could be tapped for secret payouts. Insurance companies don’t pay large settlements without asking questions; Hockey Canada bypassed questions to keep potential scandals quiet.

To me, that’s the appalling thing: Hockey Canada made hushing up scandals part of its business plan.

John Baird Toronto

Half full

Re IMF Cuts 2023 Forecast, Warns Of Disorder In Financial Markets (Report on Business, Oct. 12): The International Monetary Fund forecasts “a 25-per-cent chance that global growth will fall below 2 per cent next year.” It follows there is a 75-per-cent chance that growth will be 2 per cent or more.

Selecting a 25-per-cent likelihood of 1-per-cent growth and a 75-per-cent likelihood of 3-per-cent growth, the expectation for economic growth should be about 2.5 per cent. This would not be stellar growth, but it would not be a recession.

Doug Auld Puslinch, Ont.

Do not pass go

Re Pardons For Pot, And Other Minor Crimes (Editorial, Oct. 13): Conviction for simple possession of marijuana (or any drug offence whatsoever) in Canada makes a person inadmissible to the United States.

Got caught with a joint at age 20 in 1985, pleaded guilty to simple possession of marijuana and received 12 months’ probation? Now, 37 years later, an exemplary citizen with no other offences? Sorry. No entry to the U.S. No driving or flying to Florida, the Grand Canyon, Hawaii or just a shopping trip to Buffalo.

The U.S. does not recognize Canadian pardons. What’s required is to expunge a criminal record.

Suzie Scott Hamilton

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com