Communication breakdown

Re “Public Safety Minister Mendicino unable to explain why he wasn’t told of Paul Bernardo transfer” (June 16): In the movie Cool Hand Luke, the Captain, played by Strother Martin, utters the famous line: ”What we’ve got here is a failure to communicate.” In Marco Mendicino’s Public Safety Office we’ve got a failure to close the communication loop. Important information entered his office and was triaged to the “no one needs to know” basket or the “we will deal with that later only if forced to” bin.

Other federal government offices – including that of the Prime Minister – appear to have a similar file and fail to complete the communication loop system in place. Not cool.

Jeffrey Jackson, MD Stratford, Ont.

Once again we are given an example of how little importance our government ministers seem to give to their responsibilities. In this most recent case Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino has claimed not to have been given information regarding a matter that caused most Canadians of a certain age to question the lengths of depravity one human can inflict on others. To blame his staff for his failure to actually take the time to read briefs and then say “as far as internal matters, I’ve dealt with it” suggests someone’s head will roll … but not that of the minister. Do these ministers not have regular management meetings where things that are important get discussed and acted upon? Why are we Canadians willing to accept such poor performance on the part of our hired help?

Stew Valcour Halifax

A likely explanation why Marco Mendicino wasn’t told of Paul Bernardo’s transfer is that his aides didn’t appreciate the significance because they weren’t born when he was arrested 30 years ago.

Craig Sims Kingston

It’s no wonder the government has difficulty fulfilling access-to-information requests from journalists and the public when government and its officials seem unable to access information amongst themselves.

Marsh Birchard Toronto

Golden wisdom

Re “Pursuit of justice” (Letters, June 16): Kudos to letter writer David Bell for expressing that, “A just society must show more compassion for life than what our worst offenders show.” I am reminded of a version of the Golden Rule I once read on an elementary school hall wall: Be kind to others, not because they are, but because you are. Like defenders of free speech who draw the line at language they find odious, our compassion is not so golden if it is reserved only for those we respect.

Brooks Rapley Toronto

Clean it up

Re “Will Ottawa finally allow banks to share information to catch money launderers? Fingers crossed” (Report on Business, June 16): Once again a Globe and Mail reporter, Rita Trichur, has highlighted an important piece of legislation that requires prompt action by our federal government. The legislation in question would finally allow banks to share information with each other to prevent money laundering, a $45-billion to $113-billion problem in this country. Similar legislation has been on the books in the United States for 22 years. Let’s hope our current Liberal government sees the light and follows through with the legislation. Seems like a no-brainer.

Eric Paine London, Ont.

Cocoa farming

Re “World’s top cocoa producer battling to create sweet tooth at home” (Report on Business, June 12): I greatly appreciate the reporting on Africa and especially articles on cocoa in the Ivory Coast, a topic which preoccupied me for three years at the World Bank. However, there are a couple of neglected issues. First, one reason why farmers remain poor is that the government imposes high taxes on cocoa exports. Back in 2010, it took the promise of debt forgiveness to squeeze out a commitment to limit taxes to 22.5 per cent and ensure that farmers got at least 60 per cent of the world price. Second, promoting processing is achieved partly by imposing higher taxes on raw cocoa exports compared to processed cocoa. This means farmers are essentially subsidizing local processors. Third, processing does not add value if it costs more than the additional price that can be charged, which may well be the case for cocoa. Finally, does it make sense to promote local consumption of chocolate bars, full of sugar, when malnutrition and poverty remain prevalent?

Phil English Ottawa

Home fires

Re “RCAF declines to participate in massive military wargame in Europe” (June 15): While the Prime Minister flies all over the world, giving billions away to this country and that, Canada cannot even show its face on the stage and has to decline an invitation to participate in the international Air Defender 23 exercises because our air fleet isn’t airworthy.

It’s time Mr. Trudeau put Canada first. He needs to ground himself and get to work putting out the home fires blazing – literally and figuratively – right under his nose.

C.A. Latimer Cochrane, Alta.

Das auto subsidy

Re “Freeland disputes PBO’s higher costing of Volkswagen support” (Report on Business, June): Surely, at a cost estimated between $13.2-billion and $16.3-billion, it should be possible to set up a Crown corporation to manufacture batteries and sell them to Volkswagen or any other manufacturer in need. That way the assets and profits would accrue to the people paying for them – taxpayers.

Ron Freedman Toronto

Presidential prediction

Re “The Trump charges are great for the Democrats – and America” (June 15): While the idea that Mr. Trump might land in jail intrigues many, myself included, I see it as more fantasy than reality. Assuming he goes to trial, he needs just one red MAGA hat owner on the jury to declare him not guilty. That is not a high bar to cross in Florida.

If found guilty, there would be endless appeals all the way to the Supreme Court. That would likely take years to play out.

Even if a guilty verdict and jail time is confirmed by the courts, it is not inconceivable that whoever is president then would pardon him to avoid the real possibility of a violent response from the MAGA crowd.

Sadly, no jail for the Donald.

Phil Ford Ottawa

Lawrence Martin’s column in which he says that Donald Trump’s recent indictment will make it “nearly impossible for him to win back the presidency” feels optimistic, but I hope he is right. Unfortunately, it had me thinking of a Doonesbury cartoon from a couple of years ago: one of Garry Trudeau’s more unsavoury characters is giving advice to his son about Donald Trump’s future: “Always bet on the cornered rat.”

Nigel Brachi Edmonton

