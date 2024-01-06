Open this photo in gallery: Main Street, Winnipeg, Nov. 24, 2023.Shannon VanRaes/The Globe and Mail

High praise

Re “Canada’s future prosperity, even independence hinges on the 2024 U.S. presidential election” (Dec. 30): “Mr. Trudeau is among Mr. Trump’s least favourite world leaders.” One imagines that the Prime Minister may view that as a compliment.

Peter Barrow Guelph, Ont.

Safety warning

Re “Half the world is holding elections in 2024. Democracy’s future is riding on the outcome” (Opinion, Dec. 30): Last year, with its constant reminder of a world disintegrating from climate change and the influence of dictator-like governments, has persuaded many to slide to the right for more predictable comfort.

The message seems to be “choose the safe opinion.” But that choice shouldn’t feel safe. It can lead to decreased freedom of thought and action.

Take stock of the principles that guided us away from the controlling corsets of thought in the past. As the poet and essayist Audre Lorde wrote, “the master’s tools will never dismantle the master’s house.”

K.A. Moore Toronto

Drink?

Re “A call for Damp January – or why connected people are happy people” (Opinion, Dec. 30): For those of us who responsibly imbibe and make consistent efforts to find balance in life, the government’s new guidelines and incessant harping on “no alcohol” feels like painting every partaker with the same brush.

As a sixtysomething who enjoys my glass (or two) of wine or occasional cocktail at happy hour, I know that discipline in all aspects of life is key. Everything in moderation, including moderation.

Yvonne Robinson Oakville, Ont.

It is implied that alcohol is necessary for productive social time, with examples given of cultures where ritualistic drinking is an important part of social traditions.

But what about groups that manage just fine without it? Not to mention other examples where the introduction of alcohol to cultures has had negative social consequences. In a multicultural society like Canada, the belief that alcohol is necessary for positive socialization should be considered exclusionary to those from backgrounds where drinking is not encouraged, and to recovering alcoholics.

Alcohol is compared to salt, protein and fat, examples where moderation is key. Does a salty bag of chips impair someone’s judgment behind the wheel, leading to tragic deaths in a car accident?

Jacob Van Oorschot Montreal

One great city

Re “What everyone gets wrong about Winnipeg, except Winnipeggers” (Dec. 30): I left Winnipeg, where I grew up, worked and retired, for the West Coast – but not to “escape” the usual stereotypical aspersions nor to enjoy the stereotypical positives of Victoria.

I spend a good deal of time correcting folks regarding their misperceptions of Winnipeg. Temperatures of -40 C hardly happen there, unless wind chill is thrown in for an exaggerated boost.

Really cold days occur for about three months. The rest of the year is quite nice, particularly the warm summer nights – an unknown in Victoria.

And like a good number of Winnipeggers, hockey is embedded in my DNA. I cannot recall a more celebratory event in the last 75 years or so than the return of the Winnipeg Jets.

The inner city certainly has its challenges, but I cannot see how it is different than any large city. Perception seems to trump reality.

Robert Milan Victoria

Every place has its challenges, quirks and variable cultures. I am sure that when someone scratches the surface of most of our cities, they will discover a new and different city altogether.

I look forward to more such pieces on our country. We can all learn so much more about our cities, provinces and territories. The more we know and understand, the more we can be truly proud of our nation.

As comedian Jonny Harris would say, we are all “still standing.”

Peter Belliveau Moncton

I have travelled throughout Canada and frequently been disappointed (but not surprised) by people who express negative opinions about Winnipeg, but have never been here.

This includes the Vancouver man living in his sister’s basement, because he can’t afford a place to live; the Toronto woman waking at 4:30 a.m. to reduce her two-hour commute to 90 minutes; the Yellowknife cab driver who referred to “Winterpeg,” without a trace of irony, as we drove in -40 C weather in the afternoon darkness.

I wouldn’t trade places with any of them. I simply repeat my motto: “Winnipeg is a city that is sometimes cold, but always cool!” And then talk about the coolness that reporter Shannon Proudfoot outlines.

Winnipeggers don’t have an inferiority complex. We find the superiority complex in others to be difficult to understand.

Robert Pruden Winnipeg

When I was a student at York University in Toronto, I met a nice girl who told me she was from Winnipeg.

I told her that I loved Winnipeg; I had an enjoyable stay there en route to Churchill – in February. She was impressed.

She told me that, without fail, every guy she had met in Toronto had made fun of “Winterpeg” as soon as they heard where she was from. I was the first guy who hadn’t.

The Winnipeg girl and I have been together for 26 years.

Jason Shron Thornhill, Ont.

Friend in need

Re “For many, friendship is more important than romance (and experts say that’s a good thing)” (Pursuits, Dec. 30): Friends have been a lifeline for as long as I can remember.

Most recently, they have taught me that it is possible to feel devastation and tranquillity at the same time. The devastation of my husband’s death was eased, as much as it could be, by the tranquillity that my precious close friendships brought me. They continue to bring a heartfelt reminder of our importance to each other.

We chat, we text, we dine (and wine), we walk and travel and shop and share, and sigh and laugh and cry together. I am thankful for each and every one of them, each and every day.

They are my oxygen, and I would suffocate without them.

Deborah Allan Toronto

High hopes

Re “The one thing I hope my new grandchildren never lose” (Dec. 30): This brought me to tears.

Thanks to columnist Marcus Gee for reminding this 65-year-old to refocus on the enormity of wonder this natural world provides, especially during this time of overwhelmingly tragic atrocities occurring across the globe.

Ruth Salhenegger Peterborough, Ont.

