Open this photo in gallery: The West Kiskatinaw River wildfire located 10kms \east of Tumbler Ridge, B.C., on June 8.HANDOUT/AFP/Getty Images

Fire alarm

Re “How Canada should prepare for the reality of a country on fire” (Editorial, June 13): Scientists and activists have been warning of this since the 1980s. They described in detail what was going to happen. For four decades, you and the governments you elected, Liberal or Conservative, didn’t listen, took a “let’s not rush into anything here” approach, especially where it would annoy the fossil-fuel industry. Well done them. And well done you for re-electing them.

Finally, it’s happening: Our country’s on fire and you’re all upset. Well, how frustrated do you think those who have been warning you for the past 40 years are feeling now that they’re seeing all their worst, totally avoidable predictions coming true? And much worse to come? Think they’re happy? Think again.

So, what are you going to do now that our country’s burning? Listen to the denialists?

Michael Price Vancouver

Re “The new reality of a country on fire” (Editorial, June 12): Contrary to this editorial’s assertion that “by the 2050s the amount of forests burned each year is predicted to double,” I assert that there will be no forests lost to fire by 2050 because the forests will all be long gone, burned to a crisp decades earlier given the current trends.

By then, I fearlessly forecast there will be one living tree left in Canada, surrounded by a moat to protect it. Other preserved trees may, like dinosaur bones, be shown in museums where visiting children can stare at them in wonderment.

Ian Guthrie Ottawa

Re “More than 400 wildfires still active in Canada” (June 10): With unprecedented wildfires across Canada and the heroic efforts of multitudes of firefighters rushing to the rescue, we pause to think of the myriad risks from smoke, physical dangers, stress and exhaustion they face. We owe them our lives and long-standing indebtedness, but shockingly, firefighters’ average life span is 10 years less than the average Canadian’s. As well as toxic chemicals in smoke from forests and buildings, firefighters absorb chemicals from their gear. Substances to repel water, and to retard ignition and burning, have been associated for decades with increased risk of cancer, IQ deficits, hyperactivity, hormone disruption, reduced fertility and more. Today’s fires are the face of accelerating climate chaos. Canada must multiply efforts to reduce greenhouse gases, halt monoculture forestry and foster firebreaks such as aspen and birch, and find safer options for firefighters’ gear and practices, to prevent both fires, and firefighters’ toxic exposures.

Meg Sears, chair, Prevent Cancer Now Ottawa

Richard van der Jagt MD, FRCPC; adjunct professor of medicine, University of Ottawa

Wood works

Re “A counterintuitive climate defence: Harvesting forests to combat emissions” (Opinion, June 5): I could not agree more with the conclusions reached by David Price and Robin Collins, as to the best use of our forests to minimize carbon in our atmosphere. The scientific facts are undeniable: Harvesting old forests, and subsequent reforestation through seeding, planting or natural regrowth is a wonderful way to devour the overabundance of carbon in the air. As a forest grows to maturity, it continues to gobble up carbon. But once it is mature and goes into a resting stage, the carbon take-up diminishes quickly. So, if we want to store carbon, and keep it stored for hundreds of years, we should, as a general rule, harvest mature forests.

As my 150-year-old desk, and my great-great-grandparents’ 400-year old barn and house in Sweden illustrate, using wood wisely is an excellent way to store carbon for many generations. We in North America must start looking more closely at the science of forests and forest products, and use this renewable resource to full advantage in reducing the carbon emissions destroying our world.

Howard Hampton, former Ontario NDP leader, former Ontario minister of natural resources Fort Frances, Ont.

Crime and punishment

Re “Canadians want revenge on Bernardo, but that’s not how it works: ex-official” (June 8): The murders of Leslie Mahaffy and Kristen French were horrendous acts of violence but once a person is found guilty surely it is up to unbiased professionals to determine how best someone can be rehabilitated or at worst simply incarcerated. Surely as a society we have moved beyond retributive justice. Kristen and Leslie lost their lives in a horribly unjust manner but vindictive punishment is not going to bring them back. Now all society can do is do its best to prevent further injustice and it can do that best by rehabilitation wherever possible.

Cathy Miller Markdale, Ont.

The people currently howling for Paul Bernardo to be returned to a maximum-security prison are way off the mark. Incarceration is intended to make sure that a prisoner is not a threat to the general public. The manner of his incarceration is also intended to make sure that he is not murdered by other prisoners.

The Correctional Service has apparently determined that these objectives no longer require Mr. Bernardo’s confinement in maximum security. So those people howling for his return to maximum security are clearly looking for “punishment.”

I must ask: If incarceration is not sufficient, what else do these people have in mind? Reinstatement of the death penalty? Periodic flogging?

John H.B. Anderson Ottawa

Vale Silvio Berlusconi

Re Silvio Berlusconi, Italian mogul who inspired Trump, dies at 86 (June 13): The print headline of Eric Reguly’s article about Silvio Berlusconi described him as “steely.” While this may have been accurate, I can think of many more suitable descriptors for the deceased Italian politician, including: corrupt, cynical, misogynist and anti-democratic.

Geoff Read, provost, dean of arts and social science, Huron University College London, Ont.

Silvio Berlusconi once said “I know how to make people love me” and it’s easy to laugh at his all-consuming, bombastic, television-driven political persona. It’s harder to laugh at the misogyny, constant legal turmoil and false claims of fraud. He was called a precursor to Donald Trump with good reason. But it’s important to remember that Mr. Berlusconi rose to power in the aftermath of a corruption scandal that devastated Italian politics. He represented change, in a country that desperately needed it. If politics as usual can’t deliver a better world, you end up with leaders like him. But, Mr. Berlusconi ultimately fell from power. Eventually, voters tire of chaos.

Ryan Hamilton Oxford (U.K.)

He scores

Re Nick Taylor triumphs on home soil to win Canadian Open (June 12): Nick Taylor’s shot in extra holes to win the Canadian Open is Golf Canada’s and this generation’s equivalent of Paul Henderson’s goal to win the Canada-Russia Summit Series. A memory of a lifetime, forever.

Bruce Peckover Toronto

