In crisis

Re Ontario Vows To End ‘Status Quo’ With Plan To Fix Crisis In Health Care (Aug. 18): From 2008 to 2018, as a senior nurse adviser at the Canadian Nurses Association, I spoke to provincial, territorial and federal politicians about the nursing shortage, lack of proper wages, poor working conditions and a lack of recognition that nursing is more than tasks.

Nurses were angry, burned out and seeking solutions. I participated in working groups with deputy health ministers and other health professionals to design better services. We asked for team-based primary care, prevention services and increased funding for home care and public-health nursing.

We lived through SARS and H1N1 and knew what was needed. It was and is a repetitive conversation, with the rhetoric that “of course we must fix it.”

But politicians often want quick, visible results. MRI machines are sexier. Fee-for-service funding and focus on physicians and hospitals have not changed. Now we see the result of what nurses have been telling politicians for years.

Lisa Ashley RN, PhD; Ottawa

I find Ontario’s new health strategy much welcome and long overdue. Unfortunately, it ignores what should be a simple truth: Unless we invest much more in prevention, we will likely never have enough health care resources.

Reg Warren Ottawa

Real wages

Re Union Leaders Balk After BoC Urges Restraint Around Wage Increases (Report on Business, Aug. 17): When reported in months, a decrease in inflation means that a price increase is less than what occurred between last month and the month prior to it.

For inflation to near zero would mean that prices compared to the previous month are basically the same. It does not mean prices have gone down. Only through deflation will real prices decrease month over month.

Unless deflation occurs, by suggesting workers be denied wage increases based on inflation, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem would guarantee that the buying power of workers is reduced. Their earned dollars will not go as far as they did before this onslaught of rapid inflation.

Ultimately, without wage increases to cover price increases, all salaried workers will be poorer.

David Weir Edmonton

Reach out

Re Alberta Is On The Verge Of The Constitutional Abyss (Aug. 17): Columnist Andrew Coyne presents good reason why Albertans should be wary. ‎But while emotion is contagious, reason is not. Where outrage spreads, thoughtful consideration disappears.

As long as there is a constituency possessed by fear and anger, it can fall prey to charismatic politicians who enflame desperate feelings and awaken primal instincts toward fight or flight. ‎Hot-blooded passion leaves no space for rational discussion.

In order to reach citizens who feel ignored and humiliated by our governing regime, ‎they must first feel that we are in touch with their intense feelings of estrangement. Then, maybe, they will listen to reason.

Maybe.

‎Frank Olenski Brantford, Ont.

Here and there

Re What’s That Smell From Down South? (Editorial, Aug. 17): The Globe and Mail describes the political contagion in the United States and the fear of many Canadians that this political illness will spread north. However, I am cautiously optimistic for two reasons.

Firstly, Americans are far more religious than Canadians, the vast majority claiming membership in a religious institution. Secondly, the majority of Americans register their allegiance to a political party.

In Canada, political membership is a low single-digit percentage, even during leadership contests when candidates vie to sell them. Most Canadians have voted for more than one party at some time in their lives.

I believe politics has become a religion in the U.S. Once declaring allegiance to one party, Americans are no more likely to switch political loyalties than a Catholic is to become Muslim and then convert to Judaism.

I’m hoping these national differences will protect Canadians from catching this divisive and polarizing American political disease.

John Rankin Burlington, Ont.

The Globe and Mail expresses concern about the American influence on Canada’s own right wing. I choose to be an optimist on this one.

I refuse to believe that a broad swath of Canadians will be swayed by the non-constructive, even irrational ramblings of such folks as Pierre Poilievre and Danielle Smith. I truly subscribe to the position that we’re better than that.

Alan Rosenberg Toronto

Keep it

Re Why I Said Goodbye To Uncle Sam (First Person, Aug. 12): My immediate family seems similar to that of essay-writer Allison Sinclair.

In the space of four generations, we have five dual Canadian-American citizens (and my father-in-law, a triple citizen who emigrated from France). Unlike Ms. Sinclair, I would never renounce my American citizenship.

I’ve always remembered the words of a friend whose son has quintuple citizenship: “Never give up your right to a country’s citizenship. The world can change enormously in the space of 20 to 30 years.” My son, born in Ottawa, took advantage of his American citizenship by applying for and receiving a six-year National Science Foundation scholarship to an expensive U.S. university.

I was most surprised that Ms. Sinclair’s father lived here for 51 years before applying for citizenship. I applied the day I reached the three-year residency requirement, because I wanted to vote in an election.

Elizabeth Breg Masson Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Behind the news

Re Grey Matters: LaFlamme’s Hair Colour Was An Issue With CTV Boss (Aug. 18): I’m just wondering if we can find out the year Lloyd Robertson was asked about why he let his hair go grey.

Matthew Parkhill Kitchener, Ont.

Re The Journalism Business Is Ruthless. Lisa LaFlamme Is The Latest Casualty (Aug. 18): Kudos to columnist Robyn Urback for adding perspective to the issue that Lisa LaFlamme’s ousting “was ultimately the result of ageism and sexism.”

Elaborating in great detail the reality of changing viewer habits as well as the logic behind a “business decision,” she not only provides an example of impartial reporting, but assures us that The Hunger Games are alive and well.

Ray Wolanin Toronto

CTV has the right to fire a highly competent, respected and popular journalist. And it has done so.

I have the right to cease watching any and all programs on CTV. And I have done so.

Peter Drake Mississauga

