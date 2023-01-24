The Scarborough Grace Hospital in Toronto, Ont.RANDY QUAN/The Globe and Mail

Public vs. private

Re We Need Competition In Health Care (Jan. 23): My thanks to contributor Brian Day for explaining the other side of the private-care debate. However, I’m still confused: I am wondering if Dr. Day misinterpreted the Ford government’s plan for private care in Ontario, which we are told would be paid for with our health cards, not our credit cards.

Dr. Day suggests we use private insurance to cover health-care costs at for-profit clinics. He also suggests that the government could “fund or subsidize insurance premiums for lower-income groups.” Wouldn’t that money be better spent on nurses’ wages?

Or maybe Dr. Day is hoping the Ford government will change its policy regarding “free” private care, like it changed its policy regarding Ontario’s Greenbelt. I’m worried.

Susan Maloney Toronto

Contributor Brian Day’s proposal, that competition in the health field is the best way to provide Canadians with adequate health care, remains dubious to me.

As the courts affirm, competition has been deemed ineffective as a means to provide equal quality health care on a national or regional basis. Ontario will likely find this out soon enough.

Dr. Day seems to think that for-profit private clinics, and the resulting two-tiered health system, would enhance health care for all Canadians. If the goal is to improve health care overall, would private clinics return profit to the public system, so that Canadians who can’t afford private clinics can get the same level of care?

I wouldn’t count on it.

Paul Walton Nanaimo, B.C.

This topic seems to be the hot potato du jour in Canada. Common arguments seem to neglect the source of the problem: the failure of bloated administrations.

Ask doctors, nurses and emergency personnel, and most will complain about the never-ending paper chase and form-filling they must waste time on. The recent rise of “compliance” bureaucracy has made the situation worse.

This should not be a liberal-versus-conservative argument. Cut out middle- and upper-management waste and deploy up-to-date technology.

Tom Kent Calgary

Own the decision

Re Cities Need To Uproot Their No-grow Zones (Editorial, Jan. 23): Your editorial asserts that a homeowner does not own the neighbourhood and should not have veto over the housing built there. So who exactly does “own” a neighbourhood, if not the owners of homes already there?

Density can impact quality of life: a dearth of parking, more noise, privacy infringement. Everything in life requires balance. Density should be reasonable.

On a street of low-rise dwellings, a 20-storey apartment building would be ridiculous and far more appropriately designated for arterials. A three-storey building would be a better fit and more likely to be accepted by the community of homeowners and renters who, yes, “own” their neighbourhood.

Barbara Yaffe Vancouver

Lift up

Re Indifferent To Poverty’s Pain (Opinion, Jan. 21): Instead of directly tackling wage disparity, our governments prefer to develop programs to distribute minor financial benefits to low-income citizens. The approach requires taxpayer funding and amounts to a subsidy for businesses that employ lower-income people at minimal wages and no benefits.

I suggest a better solution would be for governments to mandate a sustainable wage and benefits for all working citizens. If that were implemented, a host of subsidy programs would not be necessary and working persons would have the dignity that comes with self-sufficiency.

It is tragic that many working Canadians do not earn a sustainable wage, do not have benefits and work more than one job to put food on the table. We should be embarrassed that this is happening in our country. It should be fixed.

Gary Lewis Owen Sound, Ont.

Contributor Lawrence Scanlan describes the trajectory of 40-plus years that has led to thousands of Canadians living in poverty. To his list of fallen dominoes, I suggest adding the failure of governments to follow through on then-minister of national health and welfare Marc Lalonde’s Working Paper on Social Security in Canada, issued in 1973. This document set out a “model social security system,” proposing that national income minimums should be set by Parliament.

The Lalonde paper followed then-senator David Croll’s 1971 report Poverty in Canada. It recommended a guaranteed annual income set at 70 per cent of the poverty line.

Needed today are equivalent visions for the well-being of Canadians and the political conviction to act.

Michael Clague Vancouver

Contributor Lawrence Scanlan reminds us of our capacity for generosity and caring. And yet today, poverty in our country and communities is staggering.

There are far more good people in the world than bad, so why are we failing so badly to be kind and care for people in need? I believe that Canadians do care, but we are failing at implementing policies and programs that make a difference.

Here is my shout out to our political leaders: Please help us manifest our willingness to care more, and address the breathtaking cruelty of poverty and homelessness across Canada.

Betty Muise The Blue Mountains, Ont.

Write to me

Re AI Can Also Be An Opportunity For Academia (Jan. 18): It is always interesting to see how quickly the world of education hops on the bandwagon when new technology comes along. Enter ChatGPT.

Don’t get me wrong, who doesn’t want help with writing things (such as letters to the editor)? But when do we teach students to question new tools and the society providing them?

Our school systems are designed to prepare students to make good use of the choices available to them. When do they have the chance to experience anything other than staring at a screen and getting solutions to their problems? No thinking and no inquiry involved.

Brazilian educator and philosopher Paulo Freire told us that “to alienate humans from their own decision making is to change them into objects.” It is no wonder that students today are feeling unmotivated and alienated from school.

ChatGPT adds yet another layer between them and the world they live in.

Fraser Landry Toronto

Blocked out

Re Offside: The Harold Ballard Story Documents A Sad, Mad Man (Jan. 18): I lived and breathed during those most inglorious years at Maple Leaf Gardens.

I do not want to read or look at anything about Harold Ballard. I can’t think of a story that would make me feel more sad and more angry.

Such a long waste of my time as a Leafs fan.

Brian Emes Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com