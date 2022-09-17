Construction equipment is parked on an Eastern Waterfront work site on May 7, 2020, after Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs announced it pulled out of the neighbouring smart city project due to economic uncertainty.CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

How you remind me

Re A Complex Legacy Of Grace And Disgrace (Sept. 15): As the embodiment of struggle between the powerful and the people, the modern monarchy is a reminder that although the lion has been tamed, we should remain ever vigilant against those who would take power from us.

Many, including my own Acadian ancestors, suffered as part of the evolution of responsible government. But abandoning the monarchy in favour of a republican ideal would be to erase a visible reminder that no system of government is immune from authoritarianism.

Just ask our cousins to the south.

Doug Steinburg Victoria

Loop the loop

Re Trudeau, Google And Loopholes (Editorial, Sept. 15): Rather than Eric Schmidt lobbying Justin Trudeau, it may be that the Prime Minister lobbied the Google chairman.

As reported by The Canadian Press in 2017, Mr. Schmidt “said Trudeau came to him and said Canada wanted to be the next Silicon Valley.”

“I hear a lot from politicians, but somehow I believed him,” he said.

Ian Morrison Toronto

You can bash Justin Trudeau for many things, but having a call five years ago with the chairman of Google shouldn’t be one of them.

Working to create economic benefits by keeping in touch with business leaders, with no personal benefit to the Prime Minister, should be applauded and not met with criticism.

It is not his fault that Sidewalk Labs collapsed. Give him a break.

Richard Boriss Peterborough, Ont.

Had a farm

Re Canada’s Farm Czar (Report on Business, Sept. 10): As a child at a rural elementary school in Caledon, Ont., I learned early the importance of farmland and how to treat it. We also learned about the dust bowls of the 1930s. Poor land use helped to cause them.

Saskatchewan’s farm czar should recognize some best practices. In planning big farms, there should be many considerations beyond profit to keep the land sustainable. New practices and technologies, such as the use of monoculture and heavy machinery, can contribute to loss of organic matter, soil compaction and erosion.

Let’s hope the federal government and conservation organizations have a firm say in this project and ensure it is sound.

Helen Hansen Guelph, Ont.

In 1969, the Federal Task Force on Agriculture in Canada put forward the elimination of two-thirds of farmers to “modernize” the industry. Since then, thousands of farmers and farm communities have been decimated.

Your report on the largest farmland owner in Canada illustrates how this takeover happened. Land that was intrinsic to strong rural communities and good food production has been, and will be, controlled in many instances by one corporate liege lord.

Canadians should stop this takeover. Agricultural land is too precious to have this resource shattered.

Don Kossick Saskatoon

Robert Andjelic owns more than 225,500 acres of Saskatchewan farmland, but one word he never seems to mention is community.

When I grew up in rural Saskatchewan, our towns had schools, stores, dance halls, sports teams and churches. Much of that has been lost as farm sizes grew relentlessly, forcing people to leave.

To me, Mr. Andjelic’s model represents depopulation on steroids. The average Saskatchewan farm is about 1,800 acres, so he owns as much land as 125 farmers. He says he is more efficient. Efficient for whom?

Do we really want latifundia and a modern-day serfdom, where absentee landowners like Mr. Andjelic hire locals to work their estates? My grandparents and many others left Europe to escape just such a system.

Dennis Gruending Ottawa

Up and down

Re Unions Score Big Wins Across Canada As Bargaining Collides With Inflation (Report on Business, Sept. 10): With inflation running to 7.6 per cent and the price of food, housing and gas rising at even higher rates, is it unreasonable that wage earners would be seeking salary increases that keep pace?

As company profit and prices of goods and services spiral upward, is it reasonable for Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem to tell businesses to hold the line on wages? I heartily agree with the comments of Canadian Labour Congress president Bea Bruske: Rather than dire warnings about a “wage-price spiral,” there should have been warnings about the “profit-price spiral” that has driven up inflation and driven down the standard of living for working Canadians.

Richard Hoover Delta, B.C.

All too well

Re The Opposite Life (Opinion, Sept. 10): To lose a child is to lose one’s future. To lose a child before having a chance to hold, cherish and nurture them is beyond my comprehension of pain and grief.

Contributor Emma Gilchrist’s essay was so raw and intimate that I am in awe of her bravery. It is an experience shared by many but rarely discussed, as too often it results in awkwardness from others. We find it impossible to imagine and, subsequently, impossible to relate to.

She is to be commended for writing so eloquently and so honestly.

Elizabeth Kaulback Ottawa

Make whole

Re Who Should Profit From Art Resales? (Arts & Books, Sept. 10): I am a full-time artist who has contributed to the Canadian cultural community for 54 years. I have experienced many instances where the resale market for my art has been robust, garnering significant profit for owners, but with no remuneration to me as the original creator.

It never gets easier, even after all these years. For most artists, “success” in reputation doesn’t translate into success economically.

I am in full support of the Artist’s Resale Right.

Douglas Bentham RCA Saskatoon

The Artist’s Resale Right would be a respectful confirmation of the critical role artists play in our shared communities.

After 60 years as an artist, with long periods living on or below the poverty line, I consider myself fortunate that paintings I made as a young woman artist (often ignored and undervalued as a result of that status) are now getting some attention.

Artists are driven by creative passion to take risks; they make art despite challenges and sacrifices, not the least of which is economic security. Conversely, dealers and auction houses in the secondary market are businesses; they take occasional risks, but are most often motivated by monetary gains as an artist’s reputation grows.

The ARR makes players in the secondary market accountable, in small part, to the artists who provide their bread and butter.

Milly Ristvedt Stone Mills, Ont.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com