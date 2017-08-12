Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Threats: Incoming

Re Trump Reiterates Warnings To Kim (Aug. 11): With Donald Trump’s America in retreat internationally, China’s global influence is on the rise. Beijing likely hopes for two full terms of Mr. Trump. Could it be that North Korea, China’s ally, is trying to engender a bellicose response from the rarely restrained Mr. Trump? If the perceived risk of hostilities escalates, American public opinion will rally around the President, deflecting from matters that might otherwise threaten a Trump presidency.

Eric LeGresley, Ottawa

Donald Trump’s boasts of possible attacks on North Korea “like the world has never seen” have produced much analysis about red lines, game theory, and the need for the U.S. to issue only threats which are really credible. Discussions have also included analysis of the implications for the people of South Korea, Japan and Guam, should North Korea respond in kind. Then there’s what U.S. action would mean for the 25 million North Koreans; incredibly, the use by the U.S. of nuclear weapons as a first-strike strategy is being seriously discussed.

The best estimate that I’ve seen of the effect of a one-megaton nuclear bomb exploded over a city is that about one-third of the population would be killed instantly, and a further third would be seriously injured. For Pyongyang, population 2.5 million, that’s about 1.6 million dead and injured.

North Korea is simply emulating the U.S, U.K., France, China, Russia, India, Pakistan and Israel. Each says (in the case of Israel, whispers ) that it’s essential to its security to possess nuclear weapons with which to threaten its enemies. North Korea is entitled to ask why it should be treated differently.

Bill Singleton, Ottawa

The charge: sexual assault

Re ‘Believe The Victim’ Has No Place In Courts, Judge Says In Ruling (Aug. 10): The three police officers acquitted of sexual assault enjoyed advantages most accused persons don’t have. They were aware video existed which would contradict the complainant’s evidence and had the resources to hire top-notch legal talent to ensure such evidence was collected and preserved. Had they not done so, wrongful convictions might well have ensued.

Likewise, Jian Ghomeshi had the resources to hire a capable legal team to ferret out e-mail evidence. Had he not, his result might have been different, too.

Other accused, who are not as well funded, are left to the mercy of the complaint’s word and a police investigation that is too often inadequate.

Thorough investigations should involve identifying and documenting all evidence supporting and refuting a complaint. Eliminating tunnel vision is just as important as eliminating stereotypical thinking about complainants. As Justice Anne Molloy notes, no one has a superior right to be believed.

For those persons who are acquitted of sexual assault, there is no compensation for legal bills or for the collateral damage to their careers and reputations. Meanwhile, the person who initiated the complaint still enjoys anonymity even after her complaint is shown to be unfounded. I hope your Unfounded series will address this in a later edition.

Hubert Hogle, Napanee, Ont.

LNG Canada’s CEO replies

Re Will We Learn From LNG’s Failure? (Aug. 7): As CEO of LNG Canada, I know firsthand the competitive challenges we face to develop an LNG export facility in B.C., as well as the benefits and costs.

We have focused on reducing capital costs such that the project can be resilient to volatile LNG prices and be profitable under a wide range of prices. As we drive down the costs “inside the fence of LNG Canada,” we are also cognizant of costs “outside the fence” that create competitive disadvantages, such as taxes, labour costs and electricity rates.

BC Hydro’s rate for the LNG industry is one-third higher than the industrial rate paid by other industrial ratepayers in the province. Far from being a subsidy, this is a competitive disadvantage.

Our project will achieve the lowest CO2 intensity of any LNG export facility in the world today – at .15 tonnes of CO2/tonne of LNG produced. LNG Canada will be a significant taxpayer locally, provincially and federally, and continue to provide training, development and employment. Already, we have spent more than $1.5-million in work force development initiatives. This is before a building phase that will provide some 7,500 construction jobs at the LNG plant, and 5,000-plus on the pipeline and upstream.

LNG Canada has developed deep relationships with First Nations. Their collaboration and support in the siting, permitting (and as we proceed, the construction and operations) of the facility has been and remains crucial.

We intend to maintain this support, further demonstrating that an LNG project developed responsibly is of great net benefit to B.C. and Canada.

Andy Calitz, CEO, LNG Canada

The best thing about summer

The clue to fixing the problem of an exhausting summer figuring out how to keep two kids busy resides in the first few paragraphs of Dave McGinn’s lament last Saturday, where he talks about “blank” calendar pages (Wake Me Up When September Begins, Aug. 5). What exactly is wrong with blank calendar pages? When my kids were school-aged, the calendar was full of them. Don’t get me wrong. My kids spent a week at camp and we always went on a multiweek road trip in our trusty VW van, but mostly they were left to their own devices.

The best thing about summer is the opportunity to do nothing. My kids are grown up now and show no signs of having been damaged by this approach to life. People need to think carefully about this notion of planning every hour of every day. Kids lose the ability to amuse themselves.

Jane McCall, Delta, B.C.

