Aug. 15: In fear of Nazis. Still. Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

.............................................................................................................................

In fear of Nazis. Still

Story continues below advertisement

While I do not consider myself a "social activist," I have for most of of my life walked, marched, and financially supported social causes I've felt are important (Eruption Of Anger, Violence In Virginia Divides The U.S., Aug. 14).

After watching the horrors in Charlottesville, my 24-year-old daughter texted me: "And, they aren't even hiding their faces any more! I don't think I expected to live in fear of Nazis and nuclear bombs!"

At this point in my life, I have come to accept that there will always be more work to be done.

Linda M. Graham, Victoria

...........................................

It was entirely predictable that Donald Trump – in his continuing assault on truth and honour – would fail to specifically identify and condemn the white supremacists, racists, neo-Nazis and fellow white nationalists for their appalling weekend rally in Virginia.

The belated statement that was issued from the White House on Sunday after the Saturday violence was clearly based on the overwhelming criticism of Mr. Trump's flawed response.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Is there hope to be had from the announcement of a "federal investigation" into the matter? Not much. The news followed the three deaths in Charlottesville and the Justice Department's contact with the Richmond, Va., FBI Field Office, its Civil Rights division and the Attorney-General for Western Virginia.

A ray of hope may rest in Jeffrey Sessions's statement that when violence and deaths "arise from racial bigotry and hatred they betray our core values and cannot be tolerated." But any enforcement findings against the white nationalists would presumably be subject to review by the Supreme Court. There, the First Amendment's free speech provision, which the court has said has no "hate speech" exemption, is likely to prevail again. What more will it take for Congress to finally say, "America's had enough of this dangerous lunatic"?

Tim Armstrong, Toronto

...........................................

Yes, neo-Nazis, Klansmen and other forms of white supremacy are given a voice with the angry Cheeto's presidency (The Fascists Are Mobilizing In Donald Trump's Name, Aug. 14). And yes, we do need to fight back – but there's much more we can do than "watch in horror and pray."

As a "millennial" (scary!) this pains me. How about educating those around us on white privilege, on what we can do to address socially acceptable forms of white supremacy (e.g. "colourblindness," self-appointed white allyship, expecting people of colour to teach white people). Donate money, time; listen, prioritize marginalized voices.

Story continues below advertisement

Seeing the mobilization of neo-Nazis gives those with similar beliefs here affirmation that their views are valid and deserve priority over the other identities that make up Canada.

Emma Gaudio, Toronto

...........................................

Following the riots in Charlottesville, Donald Trump issued a condemnation (sort of) of the white supremacists who are, after all, his base. He purported to deplore the hatred, bigotry and violence which had occurred "on many sides, on many sides." He also condemned "this egregious display of violence."

"Egregious" is a pretty big word for Mr. Trump. Normally, he'd have said: "Nobody hates hatred better than Donald Trump, folks. Nobody. Let me tell you 'bout hatred. It is very very bad. Believe me. Believe me." He must have a new big-word adviser (not hugely big, but a start). Still the same old clap trap though.

David McCray, Walkerton, Ont.

...........................................

It's valued at …

Re Along Yonge Street, Small Businesses Consider Closing (Aug 12): One solution to the problem of grossly inflated assessments from the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) would be a put-option for appeals. Thirty days after filing the appeal, the property owner would have the option of selling the property to MPAC at two-thirds of the assessed value.

MPAC could either buy it or reassess downward. If MPAC was able to resell a purchased property for a profit, then the original assessment was approximately right. If MPAC loses money on the property, it could fire some executives for incompetence.

Roger D. Moore, Toronto

...........................................

Where whales are

Re How Canada Can Save The Whales (Aug. 14): Marine protected areas should work just like parks that protect land animals. But no automatic prohibitions apply when an MPA is created under the Oceans Act, Canada's flagship ocean-protection law.

Most people are shocked to learn that oil and gas drilling and seismic exploration can be permitted in an MPA. Close to 90 per cent of the Laurentian Channel MPA was left open to oil and gas drilling. We prohibit oil drilling in national parks on land, so why do we treat our oceans differently?

The Oceans Act needs to outright prohibit the most damaging activities from occurring in these wildlife refuges. We don't need to reinvent the wheel: The companion federal law on national marine conservation areas already automatically prohibits seismic testing, oil and gas activities, and undersea mining in areas such as the recently announced Lancaster Sound marine conservation area.

Stronger prohibitions in the Oceans Act will help save the whales. The commercial exploitation law was key to reversing plummeting whale populations last century. Now it's time to strengthen our laws to put whales back on the road to recovery.

Linda Nowlan, staff counsel, West Coast Environmental Law Association

...........................................

Barrier to death

Re Suicide On The Subway (Aug. 14): The only solution I can see to prevent subway suicides is to do what many airports have done, place barriers in each station, with doors that open when the train doors open. Expensive?

Yes, but if the TTC had to pay compensation for every suicide for wrongful (preventable) death, the costs would outstrip those of putting in barriers.

Rick Walker, Toronto

...........................................

Interact? That's us

Re Nerdy Guy Writes Memo; World Has A Nervous Breakdown (Aug. 12): Margaret Wente writes, "Women significantly outstrip men in specialties … heavy on human interaction. More men go in for surgery, radiology and anesthesiology which require a lot of technical expertise but minimal contact with actual patients."

I can assure Ms. Wente that anesthesiologists interact with a lot of actual patients. We're there for you when you arrive, fearful and uncertain; while you're asleep, but in many cases, awake; when you need help managing pain; and when things get tough, even dire, and stress levels are rising.

Anesthesiologists must combine technical expertise and the ability to connect with patients and their families to create a calm, safe environment, often in fewer than 15 to 20 minutes.

Maybe that's why more than 40 per cent of anesthesiology residents training today in Canada are women.

Roanne Preston, anesthesiologist, Vancouver