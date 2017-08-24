Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

The German lesson

Your editorial on statues was poignant and to the point (Remembering Vs. Honouring The Past, Aug. 22). The U.S. debate and struggle around Confederate flags and monuments is long overdue and lays bare the deep ideological and cultural divide that exists so passionately in the United States – and has yet to be resolved.

Robert E. Lee, himself, clearly saw the obstacles to true reconciliation when he wrote of the building of Civil War monuments: “I think it wiser, moreover, not to keep open the sores of war, but to follow the examples of those nations who endeavoured to obliterate the marks of civil strife and to commit to oblivion the feelings it engendered.”

Your suggestion that postwar Germany may have lessons for the United States as to how to heal a public and national psyche is well taken. In Germany, for instance, there are no monuments to Nazi generals Erwin Rommel or Heinz Guderian. The display of Nazi regalia is illegal.

Gilbert Schaefer, Toronto

Your editorial’s reference to Germany is useful. Not only are there “no public memorials honouring Nazi Germany’s leaders,” as the editorial notes, but there are several visible reminders, specifically in Berlin, of Nazi injustices, most famously against Jews, but also against gays and lesbians, Sinti and Roma, and the victims of euthanasia.

There is much debate as to whether removing Confederate statues promotes forgetting the past. One solution would be the creation, albeit belated, of memorials to victims of slavery, segregation and racism. We should also apply this “German lesson” to acknowledge Canada’s greatest injustice to our Indigenous peoples. Chester Fedoruk, Toronto

HIV injustice

People with HIV across Canada continue to live in fear of being unjustly criminalized (Don’t Criminalize People On HIV Treatment, Aug. 21).

Canada has the dubious distinction of being a world leader in prosecuting people with HIV. The current law is starkly out of line with science, human rights principles, and the public health response to HIV. Overcriminalization, which finds people convicted of aggravated sexual assault in relation to behaviours that pose effectively zero risk of HIV transmission, has even been recognized by the Canadian Minister of Justice.

The recently released HIV/AIDS strategy, produced by the Ontario Advisory Committee on HIV/AIDS and supported by the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, further recognizes negative impacts of the current use of the criminal law and calls for engagement with community stakeholders and others on reform. The medical community is speaking up, feminist groups are raising concern, and people with HIV are leading the charge for reform. Until the criminal law is reformed, there must be a moratorium on all HIV-related prosecutions unless there is an allegation of intentional transmission. Injustices against people with HIV must end now.

Ryan Peck, executive director, HIV & AIDS Legal Clinic Ontario (HALCO), Toronto

Canada’s criminal justice system needs to wake up to the current science on HIV. There is no justification for prosecuting people for not disclosing their HIV-positive status if they have an undetectable viral load; there is no realistic possibility of sexual transmission. But broader reform is needed.

For example, condoms prevent the passage of HIV; this should suffice to preclude criminal charges for non-disclosure. Yet some Crown attorneys and courts are still prosecuting and convicting people living with HIV even in such circumstances, including for “aggravated sexual assault.”

The broad application of the criminal law by some police and prosecutors reinforces stigma and creates further disincentives to getting tested for HIV. The federal Minister of Justice is exploring options for remedying what she has recognized as the “overcriminalization of HIV.” In the interests of public health and of justice, the federal, provincial and territorial attorneys-general need to rein in overzealous prosecutors. Meanwhile, judges must think critically about the many public health and human rights reasons to insist on a more restrained interpretation of the law.

Richard Elliott, executive director, Canadian HIV/AIDS Legal Network, Toronto

Bogeys and birdies

Robert Thompson’s myopic article on Glen Abbey completely misses the point (Glen Abbey Doesn’t Deserve A Mulligan, Aug. 23). Blinders firmly affixed, he argues that it’s not worth preserving because, in his opinion, it’s simply not a great golf course – despite being designed by Jack Nicklaus, by the way.

Even if true, this matters not at all to the inhabitants of Oakville, Ont. We have come to embrace the course as part of what the town is, both geographically and spiritually. We just enjoy having it around and are less than enthusiastic about another huge development on one of town’s few remaining green spaces.

Dave Moores, Oakville

Mr. Thompson made a number of excellent points regarding the fate of Glen Abbey. What also needs be said is that we need to move on – from Glen Abbey and the Toronto area.

If the course remains, it will continue to be a boat anchor of our national open. Golf fans and touring pros should see more of what Canada has to offer. As a golf fan who has lived, travelled and played golf across the country, I know that we have endless beautiful and challenging courses, from the East Coast to the Rockies, many designed by notable golf architects and worthy of hosting our national open.

Mimicking the U.S. Open rotation, Canada needs to tour the event across the country.We should show the golf world what we have to offer – more than just 40 years at the same old track whose time has passed.

Denis Boileau, Edmonton

The air up there

I don’t agree with A.J. Diamond’s view that balconies need to be larger to be used and enjoyed (Too Lean A Ledge, Aug. 22). If I have enough room on my balcony for a chair and an upturned cement block to serve as a small table to hold my coffee, I’m happy.

What’s most important for any balcony is that it is comfortable – protected from gusts of winds (I’ve found that anything higher than 25 storeys can be just too windy) and from undue noise.

I designed the tallest residential building in Winnipeg (38 storeys) and, now in my retirement years, I live in a smaller building with balconies overlooking three other residential buildings that also have outdoors spaces. I’ve watched how they get used or not used. If you give buildings big balconies, they just get turned into storage rooms. But make them a comfortable space, free from wind and noise, and they will get used as a true balcony.

William Gathorne Burns, Winnipeg

