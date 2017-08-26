Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

The price of public service

I agree with Lori Turnbull and others who have discussed the salary paid to Rana Sarkar, the consul-general to San Francisco (The Debate Over Sarkar’s Salary Is Good For Democracy, Aug. 24). It needs to be aired.

However, every article or letter on the subject misses the obvious point. The question is not whether one individual is paid too much, but rather why do we pay the rest of our public servants so poorly?

With a 40-plus-year career split between the private sector, civil service, Crown agencies and self-employment, I can assure you of one thing – nobody works in the public sector for the money, and I am confident that includes Mr. Sarkar. From the prime minister on down, our public employees are pitifully paid when compared to their private-sector counterparts.

We are fortunate to have a dedicated, hard-working, well-educated and committed public service at all levels. So instead of criticizing Mr. Sarkar’s salary as being to high, let’s use it as the benchmark with which to increase the rest of the public-service salaries.

Stuart McRae, Toronto

The questions being asked about the new consul-general to San Francisco miss the point. (Trudeau’s Top Aide Defends New Consul-General’s Salary, Aug. 22). The consul-general’s role is to be the bridge between Canada’s high-tech community and Silicon Valley, and it is of the first importance to the Canadian economy

We have to have the right kind of person in this critical and complex position, which, for now, appears to be used as a testing ground for promising middle managers in the Foreign Service without senior networks in high-tech or the investment communities to draw on. So the change is to put the right level of person in a previously undervalued position, not just paying him more.

Silicon Valley is the centre of the world for high technology, a true world capital, more powerful than the majority of nation states. It is a civilization unto itself, with its own codes, networks and preoccupations. It demands an expert, senior and networked representative who speaks the Valley’s language and has access at senior levels. We may now have such a person in place.

The great success of Ambassador to the United States David MacNaughton, an expert Washington networker from the private sector, demonstrates the value of this approach at a very neuralgic time in American politics. We need more of this sort of out of the box thinking about diplomacy in the new age, rather than less.

George Haynal, Ottawa

Since when were Canada’s consuls-general in major cities considered to be more prestigious than Canada’s ambassadors to a country and thus worthy of higher pay? The article points out that the current pay scale for a consul-general is $119,600 to $140,700, but Mr. Sarkar has been appointed Canada’s consul-general to San Francisco at a much higher pay scale than Canada’s ambassadors to China, a country with more than a billion citizens, and Germany, with a population of 82 million. Appointments such as this must surely be demoralizing to Canada’s many professional foreign service officers who have devoted their lives to the service of their country.

Patrick Fleck, North Saanich, B.C.

Lessons for teachers

The suggestion by Ontario elementary school teachers that some children may not feel safe attending a school named after our first prime minister is both hysterical and attention-seeking (Ontario Teachers’ Union Wants John A. Macdonald Elementary Schools Renamed, Aug. 24).

This suggestion will do nothing to assist the reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous. It may even perpetuate the hype surrounding this issue. A much better approach would be for teachers to actively engage with Indigenous students to help them appreciate their heritage and acclimate to modern society. Perhaps more teachers should also spend some time in Indigenous communities.

Gary Lewis, Owen Sound, Ont.

The Elementary School Teachers’ Federation reveals a truly shocking ignorance of history. In 1866-67, in the face of a U.S. juggernaut preaching “manifest destiny” and poised to march in and annex Canada, he frantically cobbled together the disparate British colonies into the new nation of Canada to resist the takeover. He then conceived the idea of a railway to connect to the West and save it from the same American imperialism.

Without Mr. Macdonald, the teachers union might not even be here today to cast its vote. Teachers owe their very existence as Canadians to him, without whom we would now be a state in the United States with Donald Trump as president. How such teachers in the business of education can be so woefully uneducated about their country’s history is beyond belief and profoundly embarrassing. And to add insult to injury, they are teaching our kids.

Paul Pepperall, Penetanguishene, Ont.

All talk, no action

U.S. President Donald Trump seems to relish being in perpetual campaign mode, where he can practise his unique brand of dangerous demagoguery and divisiveness (A Weakened Trump Replays Greatest Hits, Aug. 24). What he doesn’t appear to like, or be able to succeed at, thus far, is the more difficult task of governing and acting as a unifier.

Jeff Buckstein, Ottawa

