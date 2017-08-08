Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Pot: This is progress?

You raise valid points concerning the lack of clarity surrounding the impending legalization of marijuana – and its effects, be they economic, health or regulatory (When It Comes To Pot Rules, We’re In A Daze, editorial, Aug. 4).

Now we have provinces vying to distribute the stuff through their liquor-control operations. Drug stores want in on the action. Licences to grow it appear to be doled out inconsistently.

Maybe it’s better to leave well enough alone. Some businesses in Toronto sell the stuff illegally in a truly efficient manner.

They send you texts every Monday with their “menu,” detailing whether it’s cannabis sativa or indica, the percentage of THC, the effects and, of course, the price. Text an order between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and it will be delivered to your door between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. in a stink-proof foil bag, complete with a bar code on it.

In Victoria, there are beautifully designed stores, as nice as any retail outlet, selling edibles and all manner of marijuana, with knowledgeable staff advising you.

Even though these dispensaries are illegal, police seem to look the other way.

Now that the government is in on the act, studying and regulating it to death before next July’s legalization, with the provinces already quibbling, we have to wonder if this is truly progress.

Jim Hickman, Bracebridge, Ont.

Arms and votes

A little considered but important aspect of the Saudi arms deal is recognizing how different the Liberal government’s policies on dealing with despotic regimes might be if Canada were using a better electoral system than first-past-the-post.

The major part of the PM’s balancing act with this deal isn’t jobs or relations with the Saudis, but local politics. The Liberals are balancing the political costs of saying “no” in seats lost in and around London, Ont., with the political benefits of standing up to the Saudi regime and stopping the armoured vehicle sales.

The calculation is actually quite simple. Because of first-post-the-post, there’s only a political cost to saying “no,” and no political benefit. There are no electoral districts in Canada to be won if they say “no” to the Saudi deal.

However, if MPs were elected under a proportional representation system, the distorting political tyranny of local issues would be tempered. The government would be freer to adopt more balanced, reasonable and morally defensible policies, knowing that such an approach would have the support of millions of voters whose votes under a PR electoral system would matter.

There would be real political benefits to doing the right thing.

Not only do Canadians pay a dear price in the quality of public policy thanks to the perverse political incentives of first-past-the-post, but so, too, do civilians in Saudi Arabia.

Stephen Best, Guelph, Ont.

Ivanka’s influence

Re House Of Trump Needs More Ivanka – As Does Canada (Aug. 4): Canada has many Ivankas. Most young Canadian women today are greenies, support gay rights, equal pay and child care. They often speak more than one language. They are poised, professional and polite.

Unlike Ivanka Trump, they also believe in fair elections, real democracy, putting out their garbage and not relying on daddy’s millions or nepotism.

Whatever was Lawrence Martin thinking saying we could do with more of her, not less?

Margaret van Dijk, Toronto

It is shockingly naive to suggest that the relatively centrist Ivanka Trump is the cure for what ails the President. Surely what we have learned about Donald Trump thus far provides no grounds for such optimism – he has proven singularly incapable of self-reflection. In the case of Ivanka – arguably a venal opportunist who benefits greatly from the comparison to her less-polished father – she has been by the President’s side since the beginning of his reign of error: Why would that suddenly start to make a positive difference now?

Geoff Read, London, Ont.

I agree with Lawrence Martin that Ivanka Trump could play a positive role in influencing her father. It’s unfortunate she must now check with the new chief of staff, John Kelly, before meeting with her dad on policy matters.

Mr. Kelly would be wise to allow her generous access to the President.

Bruce Couchman, Ottawa

Lawrence Martin compares Ivanka Trump to Bobby Kennedy, says her detractors are motivated by envy, and takes swipes at Al Gore, whom he mockingly calls a planet saver and Internet creator.

Both Bobby and Ivanka received their positions thanks to nepotism, but at least Bobby was a lawyer before he was appointed attorney-general. What were Ivanka’s qualifications to be seated with world leaders at the G20 summit in Hamburg?

Al Gore won the popular vote in 2000 and would have been president had not the Supreme Court shut down the recount in Florida. According to Snopes.com, Mr. Gore never claimed he invented the Internet. This derisive allegation has been used by his detractors to ridicule him and minimize his many accomplishments.

And, no, I don’t envy Ivanka Trump. One can question qualifications without being envious.

Manuel Matas, Winnipeg

Poverty’s wheel

Re Overdose Rate Higher Among First Nations (Aug. 4): This new report illustrating high rates of overdoses, especially among females, is distressing but not surprising.

Shannon McDonald, deputy chief medical officer at the B.C. First Nations Health Authority, states the root causes rest in colonization, displacement, and broken connections.

Assuming that this is 100 per cent correct, now what?

The deputy chief either intentionally or not points to an important component of a solution. “We know that there are unspeakable experiences that young girls and women are having, that – in poverty [my emphasis], and with trauma – people may end up in lifestyles that put them at significant risk.”

Indigenous communities mired in entrenched poverty with no strong prospects of economic activity should be systematically abolished. Governments must provide good housing and other support as people are moved to communities with job prospects and solid infrastructure.

The solution is easy, but the necessary process will be difficult and expensive.

So be it, as there is no solution on the hamster wheel.

Roy Sullivan, Sudbury, Ont.

Ever tried it?

“Adolescence has been derailed?” If all that were on display at the White House was adolescent behaviour, I’d be relieved (With The Mooch Gone, Rationalism Finally Has A Chance, Aug. 2).

At least you can reason with an adolescent (usually). This is infantile behaviour. Ever tried reasoning with an infant?

Sarah Nguyen, Vancouver

