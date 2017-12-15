Dec. 16: She’s retiring – what a loss to Canada. Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

What a loss to Canada

Re Chief Justice McLachlin Made The Supreme Court Accessible To The People (Dec. 15): Adrienne Clarkson is so right when she says that the respect for the Supreme Court which Beverley McLachlin brought about under her tenure as Chief Justice "is nothing short of remarkable." Name a living Canadian – any Canadian – held in higher regard by more Canadians than Beverley McLachlin.

Her "nothing short of remarkable" service to Canada came from a jurist who was herself exactly that. What a loss to Canada is the retirement of our Chief Justice, a consensus builder in our fractured era.

Alison Rogers, Calgary

Finding a doctor

Re We Take Doctors For Granted, Until We Don't Have One (Dec. 13): I am a retired nurse and I know full well the impact of the general practitioner shortage. When I lost my GP, it took me five years to find a new one.

Team-based practices are an excellent idea, but until that happens there is a quick and easy fix.

Allow nurse practitioners to open private practices and bill the health-care system. There are any number of underutilized nurse practitioners in this country who would probably be happy to step up and do the work they have been trained for.

What are we waiting for?

Jane McCall, Delta, B.C.

For me as a physician, the formula is simple: Twelve years of university, followed by massive debt, 30 years of demanding practice, and now, in 2017 two new realities.

First, the near-daily soul-destroying clashes with patients who believe the root cause of all ailments is a marijuana deficiency, and demand a prescription because the Liberal government says cannabis is safe and legal.

Then, after a lifetime following the rules, including the tax rules, comes being accused of being a tax cheat.

Justin Trudeau and Bill Morneau have painted a picture of doctors as somehow padding our pockets on the backs of ordinary Canadians. For this, I will now pay in the vicinity of 54 per cent income tax and take home somewhere between 20 and 30 cents on every dollar I earn.

I find myself at age 60 trying to decide whether to work another 10 years to retire securely (unlike MPs, we don't have pension plans), or scale back on retirement and stop working for 20 cents on the dollar. Life is too short to work for 20 cents on the dollar, so the answer is clear.

New grads aren't willing to work at the pace people of my vintage have, so physician shortages will get worse as others make the same decision I did.

I love Family Medicine but the current government's relationship with doctors poisons the environment to the point where it affects my own health. That is a price I am not willing to pay.

John Brennan, MD, Parry Sound, Ont.

Another disappointment

Re First Nations Pillory Site C Decision (Dec. 13): In his speech announcing that construction of the beleaguered Site C dam in northern British Columbia would go ahead, NDP Premier John Horgan, addressing the issue of reconciliation and working with Indigenous leadership, said:

"There has been over 150 years of disappointment in B.C. I am not the first person to stand before you and disappoint Indigenous people. But I think I am the first to stand before you and say I am going to do my level best to make amends for a whole host of issues and decisions that previous governments have made."

That's what Mr. Horgan said.

But who can blame the angry and disappointed members of those First Nations who have been fighting this project if this is what they heard:

"We have stolen your land, children, culture, artwork and resources for 150 years, so what's 151 years? By now, you're used to it. Even though you have not consented to the Site C dam, or a host of other incursions, I will throw in some crumbs of my choice, at my convenience, somewhere down the road. Moving forward, I promise."

Anne Hansen, Victoria

Opposed? Here's why

Re At Six Nations' Deer Hunt, Aboriginal Rights Become A Target (Dec. 12): As the quote from Liz White of the Animal Alliance indicates, the main target of the protest against the six-day deer hunt in Short Hills Provincial Park was, in fact, not the hunters but the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources.

However, the reasons for animal groups' unhappiness with the ministry's handling of the hunt were not specified, and in my view should have been.

Those reasons range from the difficulty and danger in closing a provincial park to the public at large in order to carry out the hunt, to the lack of prior environmental assessment to determine whether a "cull" of deer is needed and, if so, why and in what numbers, to the damage caused to the park environment by intensive hunting activity over six days, involving trucks and ATVs.

None of those reasons for legitimate objection have anything to do with whether the hunters carrying out this poorly researched "cull" are members of Indigenous communities or not.

Casting the cull as an Indigenous rights issue without better explaining the reasons for the opposition to the hunt in no way illuminates the poor policy choices by the MNR, much less addresses concerns about the preservation of Ontario wildlife and natural environment for the benefit of all – including the wildlife and natural environment themselves.

Erika Ritter, Toronto

Worldview: then, now

Re Pearson Is Back In The Good Books. What About Canada? (Dec. 11): Lester Pearson's postwar internationalism coincided with the high-water mark of the United Nations. The sovereignty of nations was respected by UN members, notwithstanding the human rights record of other members.

It was this belief in the sovereignty of nations that allowed Mr. Pearson's successor, Pierre Trudeau, to disregard human rights violations in the former Soviet Union, or ask "Where's Biafra?" in dealing with the secessionist movement in Nigeria.

Justin Trudeau is more guided by the sovereignty of the individual under his father's domestic Charter of Rights and Freedoms than by the international charter of the UN.

The current Prime Minister recently attempted to leverage his human rights concerns by treating our Charter's Western values as a product to be bundled into the goods we trade with China. In the result, neither our commercial interests nor our human rights concerns were advanced.

How will his postnational orientation express itself on the Palestinian question, where human rights and state sovereignty intersect, in the wake of President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital?

Howard Greenfield, Montreal