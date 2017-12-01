Dec. 2: A Prime Minister’s tears. Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

A Prime Minister's tears

Re For Trudeau, The Water Works (Dec. 1): Gary Mason writes that one could not imagine Stephen Harper "ever allowing himself to appear vulnerable in front of cameras." However, if you take a look at the footage of Mr. Harper delivering his government's 2008 apology for Canada's residential schools, you will see and hear the prime minister visibly tear up and his voice quivering with emotion.

In the aftermath of the 2014 Parliament Hill shooting, it was Stephen Harper who walked across the aisle to hug both opposition leader Tom Mulcair and Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau.

While it's true that no other prime minister emotes the way our current leader does, Stephen Harper had his moments when he revealed his emotional side.

J.D.M. Stewart, Toronto

While I would normally applaud any politician unafraid to weep in public, my gut tells me that Justin Trudeau's tears are less than sincere, at least in the two most recent instances cited by Gary Mason – the PM's apology to members of the LGBTQ community, and to residential school survivors in Newfoundland and Labrador.

But to be fair, my sense of his theatrics as self-conscious and calculated predated his days as a politician, having been cemented by his over-the-top eulogy of his father. Sorry, but his drama-teaching days are still showing.

Charles Sager, Ottawa

On one page, Justin Trudeau is wiping away tears after apologizing for human-rights crimes suffered by Canadians. On another page, Justin Trudeau is smiling and shaking hands with Xi Jinping, the president of a country which continues to commit human-rights crimes.

It makes one wonder if these are tears of sincerity – or something from a drama class.

Lisa Ross, Vancouver

Confidence. Plus humility

Re What Game Of Thrones Can Teach Us About Leadership (Report on Business, Nov. 29): Focusing on what we can control is an excellent strategy, but ironically, inspiring confidence can actually be counterproductive.

Bernie Madoff was a classic "confidence" man who defrauded people by gaining their confidence. History is filled with terrible consequences from following charismatic leaders – people who projected that they have all the answers. The best-selling management book Good to Great recounts evidence that the best leaders combine talent with humility. They inspire confidence by building strong teams to gather good data and to produce strong business cases for important initiatives.

Joseph Polito, Toronto

Language of gender

Re Quebec Yawns As France's Grammar War Escalates (Nov. 30): French grammar is more shameful than you think. A still-compulsory rule of the Académie française, illustrated by an excerpt from a 1976 book (L'Euguélionne) by Louky Bersianik: "Trois cents femmes et un chat se sont baladés dans la rue" (300 women and a cat went for a walk in the street). The masculine of "cat" trumps the feminine of 300 "women"! Unthinkable but true.

Nina Théberge, French tutor, Toronto

Swedish has pronouns hon (she) and han (he). The gender-neutral hen is being promoted as an alternative – not a replacement – to hon and han. The Swedish Academy accepted hen as a new word, although it is not universal and rarely used in print.

Using hen with transgender people is polite, but to call someone hen, who prefers hon or han, is considered rude. Languages evolve; today in English, who still uses Mrs.?

Reiner Jaakson, Oakville, Ont.

It was not until April, 1995, that François Mitterand ordered that Marie Sklodowska Curie's ashes be reburied in the Pantheon in Paris.

She was, said Mr. Mitterand, "the first lady in our history honoured for her own merits."

Indeed, she had won two Nobels (physics and chemistry), and developed portable X-ray units that she personally took to the wounded on First World War battlefields.

Ah, the French. They love their Bastille Day and their secularism, but revolution or not, they are a conservative society.

Although we have a few people here, too, who were aghast at the introduction of "Ms." – and whose blood pressure rises at the thought of changing "sons" to "all of us" in our anthem.

Irene Tomaszewski, Ottawa

Who can stop him?

Re The President Shows His True Colours (editorial, Nov. 30): Donald Trump certainly has proven his "ability to stoke outrage" and, yes, it is the only real power he has left. The frustration lies in the fact that nothing can be done to prevent the avalanche of hate and racism coming from the Oval Office. His Twitter pulpit allows his daily barrage of locker-room bullying, incoherent taunting, provocative racist posts and hateful name-calling to continue.

It comes unfiltered to Americans and to people around the globe, and then gets enhanced attention when the media jump on it and throw up their collective hands in disgust. There is no end to it – in fact, it seems his unravelling through social media is gaining momentum by the day.

Who can stop him? Most Americans cringe when they see or hear Mr. Trump, but are powerless to do anything right now. The media hammer him, but that just seems to motivate rather than change him. The make-up of the current Congress looks as if it, too, is powerless to stop this bizarre behaviour. World leaders don't engage Mr. Trump for fear of his backlash.

Through stoking outrage domestically and abroad, Mr. Trump has all but assured a major incident of some sort is on the horizon. America cannot continue to run this red hot for too much longer.

Dave Weber, Burlington, Ont.

You naively suggest the President is ineffectual. On the contrary: He is busy filling the federal court system with jurists (with lifetime appointments) who will support his right-wing agenda for decades to come. As well, his increasingly disturbing tweets are nothing less than hate-filled propaganda smearing Muslims and the free press.

Step by step, he is becoming more and more bold, not unlike a Nazi leader who once also was not taken seriously until it was too late. Mr. Trump is no fool: He is trying to distract us as he quietly gains control of two of the three branches of government and attempts to undermine the First Amendment.

He is far, far more dangerous than even you suggest.

On his watch, the U.S. is fast becoming a right-wing plutocracy, controlled by the 0.1 per cent.

Sarah Shadowitz, Toronto

My nomination for headline of the year goes to Metro, a free, U.K. daily tabloid, referring to the near-universal British reaction to Donald Trump's recent – dare I say latest? – early morning, racist eruptions: Twit Hits The Fan. Perhaps a perfect heading to sum up Mr. Trump's first year in office.

Richard Cooper, Ottawa