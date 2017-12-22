Dec. 23: A modest language enrichment. Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

................................................................................................................................................................................................

A modest enrichment

Story continues below advertisement

At our recent Christmas lunch, colleagues and I played a game of "name the biggest weasel currently at large in the Republican Party." While all acknowledged the staggering number of candidates, most opinions zeroed in on Senate Majority Cheerleader Mitch McConnell and Attorney-Generalissimo Jeff Sessions.

Our conversation then turned to the great wealth of the English language in collective nouns for various critters ... a "Parliament of Owls," a "Murder of Crows," a "Gaggle of Geese" and so on.

Consensus was reached that a useful addition to the language of Shakespeare would be "a Trump of Weasels."

Given that the Republican Party has done so much to impoverish the civic culture of the English-speaking world, surely a modest enrichment of the common word base would be some small recompense.

Letters of support should be sent to the OED.

John Merritt, Ottawa

...........................

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

We are gathered here together

Looking ahead to 2018, Harry and Meghan's planned wedding on May 19 is also soccer's FA Cup Final (Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Set May 19 As Their Wedding Date, Dec. 16).

Tradition is slowly being eased out the window these days, so I would suggest that the wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel be the soccer crowd's half-time entertainment.

It might even have a salutary effect on the inevitable rowdy hooligans.

Geoff Rytell, Toronto

...........................

Story continues below advertisement

Lead us not into mistranslation

The Pope is off the mark with his suggested change to the Lord's Prayer (Temptation, We Learn, Is The Devil's Domain – Dec. 18). "Do not let us fall into temptation" is no different than the existing "Lead us not into temptation."

Both make it sound as if it's the Lord who lets people fall into temptation, and these pleas do little, other than to give believers an "out" when they do wrong (just like asking forgiveness!).

People do not "fall" into temptation – they walk into it with minds and eyes wide open.

Peter A. Lewis-Watts, Barrie, Ont.

...........................

The verse of the Lord's Prayer in question – "and lead us not into temptation" – may at first glance be slightly confusing.

This has less to do with issues of translation than with challenges of interpretation. While Pope Francis believes that the common rendering of the verse was "not a good translation," the traditional English version of the prayer – particularly regarding Matthew 6:13 – is indeed a solid rendering of the standard Greek texts. (Transliteration: "and not do lead [or bring] us into temptation [or the time of trial].")

More of concern to us at Christmas, 2017, however, should be the second part of the verse in question: "but deliver us from evil."

In a world filled with hurt and fear, armed to the teeth and seemingly bent on self-destruction, may our heartfelt prayer be to be used by God to overcome evil and bring light into darkness … that the steps of all God's children be guided into the path of peace.

Jeffrey Myers, theologian, Frankfurt am Main, Germany

...........................

Eight tiny reindeer ... drones

Reports are surfacing on social media sites, attributed to an anonymous insider source, that Santa has placed an order for a driverless sled and a fleet of delivery drones.A lawyer representing Claus Enterprises has emphatically denied the reports, but did qualify his statement by pointing out that because it has become increasing difficult to find healthy, willing reindeer to take on the challenging task of pulling a heavily loaded sled all the way around around the world, Santa eventually may be forced to introduce technology-related adjustments to his gift-delivery operations.

He noted that there are not enough charging stations in many countries to justify such an operational change, and that until the grid expands, his client will continue his traditional way of completing his tasks.

Ray Arnold, Richmond, B.C.