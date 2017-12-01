Dec. 4: Should Bill Morneau stay, or go? Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

................................................................................................................................................................................................

Morneau: stay vs. go

Story continues below advertisement

It seems it's easier for a rich man to pass through the eye of a needle than to be respected as a Canadian politician (Bill Morneau Should Stay – editorial, Dec. 1).

We don't want American-style billionaires dominating the scene, but I sometimes wonder whether we want the staff from Corner Gas running things.

Vicki Metcalfe, Victoria

............................................

I agree that it is ludicrous to call Bill Morneau's recent sale of Morneau Shepell stock before a long-anticipated tax announcement insider trading.

But the Finance Minister could have avoided all his present grief by dealing with his personal assets in a more reasonable manner when he was first sworn in.

Tim Hicks, Toronto

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

............................................

I couldn't agree more that Bill Morneau should stay as Finance Minister.

If The Liberals' stated goal is to plug the "loopholes" that the "rich" use to avoid paying their "fair share," then who better to do it than a genuine rich guy who actually uses trusts and numbered companies to minimize the tax he pays?

All he has to do is look at the strategies he and his boss Justin Trudeau use, construct legislation to negate their effectiveness and he's well on the way.

Yeah, I know.

I'm just dreaming.

Story continues below advertisement

Paul Bennett, Richmond Hill, Ont.

............................................

Does anyone in the House of Commons actually care about running the country in the best interest of Canadians?

Certainly not Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, who is calling for the Finance Minister's resignation. It's time to stop playing petty political games, and put this whole issue behind us. Let Bill Morneau get on with doing the job that he is certainly capable of and committed to. Enough, already!

Robynne Cole, Grimsby, Ont.

............................................

Finance Minister Bill Morneau's threat in the House of Commons to sue his critics rings so hollow that even Samuel Johnson would alter his missive to better reflect current events: The last bastion of a scoundrel is to threaten a lawsuit. My message to Mr. Morneau: Bring it on!

David Yorke, Toronto

............................................

Given the furor in the House of Commons over Bill Morneau's dubious transactions, which seems to be paralyzing the affairs of state, any gentleman of honour would have done the right thing by resigning his position as a minister of the Crown.

Mr. Morneau has shown that he is not fit to be a minister.

Time to go.

Frank C. Smith, Burlington, Ont.

............................................

Safety, on the rails

Re Privacy, On The Rails (letters, Dec. 1): I agree with Canadian Labour Congress president Hassan Yussuff that video cameras in locomotive cabs add nothing to improving rail safety. Once in motion, trains either increase or decrease their speed based on exterior signals and other situations outside the locomotive cab. The signal indications and the responses of the engineer are currently recorded and are available for analysis, as required during an accident investigation.

A video of that activity does nothing to prevent an accident – new technology that helps maintain alertness would be more useful. In a much more potentially dangerous industry, airlines for years have relied on "black box" info, combined with cockpit voice recordings, to analyze much more complex data to successfully establish the causes of accidents.

If a video recording of cockpit activity were helpful, they would have been using that process for years. Bill C-49 is missing the mark, politicians should listen to the people whose lives are at stake when unsafe activities are present.

Tom Fitzsimmons, Kitchener, Ont.

............................................

Weak ethics-enforcement

Re Beijing Foots Bill For Visits To China By Senators, MPs (Dec. 1): Your article on Chinese government and government-connected business groups paying for trips for MPs and senators is yet another example of the weak enforcement record since 2007 of Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson, Lobbying Commissioner Karen Shepherd, and the Senate Ethics Officer.

These ethics and lobbying watchdogs don't do any audits of the activities or communications of federal politicians to find out who may be trying to influence the politicians unethically.

As a result, the watchdogs have only rarely caught anyone violating the rules – almost always, the media or the public has alerted them to problem situations. Democracy Watch is still waiting for a ruling from the Lobbying Commissioner on a complaint it filed in May, 2016, about trip gifts from lobbyists, including from a Chinese business association.

Both the Ethics Commissioner and Lobbying Commissioner have also let off more than 85 per cent of the people who have been caught violating the rules. Both commissioners should be audited by the Auditor-General to find out why their records are so weak.

The Trudeau cabinet just nominated a new Lobbying Commissioner after a secretive, PMO-controlled process, and they are using the same partisan, political process to search for a new Ethics Commissioner.

If they choose lapdogs who continue to fail to enforce ethics rules, democracy and government ethics accountability will continue to be under threat in Canada. Canadians deserve better, especially from a government that promised to do better.

Duff Conacher, co-founder, Democracy Watch

............................................

Bonjour, and bye to 'hi'

Re Suivant-Next (editorial, Dec. 1): Here we go again. I had high hopes this summer when the English expression "grilled cheese" was accepted into the French lexicon.

Now the "hi" in "bonjour-hi" is the evil word which could threaten the French language in Quebec; to take matters even further, the decision to request the omission of the "hi" when greeting customers was unanimously passed by all parties.

There seems to be no opportunity too small and inconsequential to stoke the fires of protectionism, or leave the English minority scratching their heads, saying, "Really, you're kidding right?"

What will be the next casualty of this endless battle – the "bye" in "salut-bye"?

Kathleen Hanna, Picton, Ont.

............................................

It's rather odd that French radio hosts in Quebec can now use the F-word on the air, but retailers should refrain from using the H-word when greeting customers with the bilingual "bonjour-hi."

When Premier Philippe Couillard explained his government's policy on the predominance of French on retail signs back in 2015, he called it a question of politeness.

Shouldn't that same courtesy be extended to anglophones walking into a Starbucks at Le Château Frontenac? The exterior sign politely says Café Starbucks and the barista politely says "bonjour-hi."

It would be impolite not to.

Éric Blais, Toronto