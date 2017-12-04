Dec. 5: Trade with the dragon. Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Trade with the dragon

Re Trudeau Lands In China With Eye On Trade (Dec. 4): While I believe the Canadian government should move very, very cautiously as it seeks further trade agreements with China, the public, in general, is being disingenuous when it screams about human-rights abuses as a reason to avoid such trade pacts.

How many of these same objectors have stopped buying goods made in China, or doing business with corporations owned by Chinese interests?

One cannot honestly expect the government to put human-rights abuses first if consumers are not willing to do the same.

Sheila Bannerman, Red Deer, Alta.

Count me in as one of those Canadians whom Chrystia Freeland describes as troubled by "China's one-party dictatorship and record of human-rights abuse" (Freeland Decries Plight Of Canadians Jailed In China, Dec. 2).

I reference Nathan VanderKlippe's article, Freedom Is On The Wane In Cambodia, in the same edition as Exhibit A regarding why I refuse to purchase "Made in China."

Such a lifestyle certainly has its challenges, but at least I can look at myself in the mirror.

Tim W. Callaway, Calgary

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says she doesn't know why Beijing won't heed Ottawa's pleas to free imprisoned Canadians. The answer is pretty simple: The prisoners are hostages to get Canada's agreement to an unbalanced trade deal that favours China and may put Canadian security at risk – in exchange for freeing Canadians being held in Chinese prisons.

We're not starting from a level playing field, and we don't pay for hostages. This is not a good starting point.

Kathryn Kossow, Toronto

China has experienced "the fastest sustained expansion by a major economy in history – and has lifted more than 800 million people out of poverty": This statement, from a 2017 World Bank report, confirmed for me what I saw during two extended visits to China in 1990 and 2014.

The China I saw in 2014 resembled its 1990 image about as much as today's Europe resembles immediate postwar Europe.

China's high speed train network makes VIA trains look like children's toys; the Beijing and Shanghai metros are light years ahead of their Montreal and Toronto counterparts.

Ditto for the Chinese universities, which today include some of the best academic institutions in the world.

China, unlike postwar Europe, did not have the benefits of a Marshall Plan when it managed to jump over several stages of economic development in just 24 years.

Whatever China's record on human rights and corruption may be, it is still far better than Saudi Arabia's, to which we are selling billions of dollars worth of weapons, and Turkey's, which is a NATO ally.

In negotiating a free-trade deal with China, Justin Trudeau should insist on guarantees against arbitrary actions involving Canadian citizens and economic interests, on credible dispute-settlement procedures, and on the principle of reciprocity in whatever exemptions each country wants for itself.

Beyond that, I would not be sorry to see Chinese penetration in several sectors of our economy. If nothing else, it would provide countervailing power to the stranglehold that U.S. corporate interests have in Canadian businesses.

Stylianos Perrakis, RBC Distinguished Professor, Financial Derivatives, Concordia

Go fish, sustainably

Re The (Tenuous) Comeback Of Newfoundland's Cod (Dec. 4): Critics suggesting that we need to change the way we conduct our fisheries in Canada are completely on track. On both the West and East coasts, we need to shift from high-volume, low-value fisheries to lower-volume, higher-value fisheries.

To some degree, we have already done this with sablefish and halibut on the West Coast and lobster in the East. Now we need to do this for Newfoundland cod and Pacific salmon, as well as other smaller fisheries.

Changes like this will lead to more sustainable fish stocks and marine ecosystems, and support resilient and viable coastal communities.

Jamie Alley, former director of Oceans and Marine Fisheries for the Province of British columbia; Victoria

All of us, different

Re We're All Different. (This Applies To Muslim Women, Too): Thank you for printing that remarkable pictorial collection of Muslim women in the Saturday edition. I hope it finds its way onto bulletin boards in schools, community centres and town halls across the country. Imagine … a Muslim woman can be a pharmacologist, a kinesiologist, a CEO, a lawyer. Who knew?

Well, of course she can! Oh, and if she wants to wear the hijab, I really couldn't care less.

Journalism like this shatters foolish stereotypes, exposes the utter mindlessness of racism and misogyny, and brings us all closer together. These women will contribute much to the nation if they haven't already. A well-done to Alia Youssef, who provided the photographs and text, and kudos to The Globe and Mail.

Richard Griffith, Ravenna, Ont.

No welcome mat

Re When Terrorists Come Home (editorial, Dec. 2): Canada was not a neutral in the war against ISIS, it was a participant. Those who left knew they were not solely choosing a side, but choosing a side that represented and considered Canada an enemy.

They made their choice; now that things have not gone well for them, they want to be welcomed back to the bosom of the country they rejected. Canada has no responsibility to facilitate their return. There are plenty of people, including from the Muslim world, who want to make a fresh start in an open and largely tolerant society. Let's help them.

Julian Beltrame, Halifax

T.O. and Buffalo

Re Torontonians Have Much To Be Thankful For (Dec. 4): Toronto was the beneficiary of the exodus of capital and people from Montreal in the 1970s, and the arrival of untold numbers of immigrants from everywhere who largely by default ended up in the largest English-speaking city in the country. Buffalo, on the other hand, is a regional, pleasant city with little immigration of capital or people, and has, admittedly, suffered from the declining industrial base affecting the Great Lakes area.

Let's compare apples to apples (the Big Apple maybe) to get real perspective, and skip on the self-congratulation with a meaningless comparison to Buffalo.

Robert Harrison, Toronto

Hmm …

Re Fool Britannia (Dec. 2): My voice dictation program recently interpreted "Brexit" as "wrecks it." Obviously, this is very sophisticated software!

Tony Crossley, Cobble Hill, B.C.