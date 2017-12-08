Dec. 9: Money loves politics – and politics loves money. Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

................................................................................................................................................................................................

Money loves politics

Story continues below advertisement

Re When Money Runs Politics (Dec. 8): While reading your editorial about the U.S. tax bill that will handsomely reimburse those who finance so very much American political activity, I thought about Canadian Senator Mike Duffy and the high drama of a few years ago regarding $90,000 or so in expenses.

At the time, a few other Canada-conscious friends and I thought it was incredibly funny that so much fuss was being made over $90,000 and some random makeup-artist fees. We said Americans likely would be prosecuting much of the Congress, as well as many members of all the state legislatures, if we got so hot and bothered about so little money. Then, as it were, better natures kicked in and we realized how much of our political structure has been sold to those who can spend a very great deal more than $90,000. And that not enough of us get hot and bothered enough about such a state of affairs. Too many of us don't even become mildly uncomfortable.

You are indeed fortunate in Canada to have much stricter restrictions on political finances, as well as a citizenry that gets rightly hot and bothered over possible improprieties of any size.

Look to us and keep insisting on peace, order and good government.

Mary Stanik, Oak Creek, Wis.

.............................................

Re U.S. Tax Reforms Expose A Party Held Hostage By A Handful Of Oligarchs (Dec. 4): This hastily prepared legislation will contribute to increasing inequality, as well as growing the U.S. national debt by $1.4-trillion over 10 years. It will also result in some 13 million people being without health-care insurance. All so that cash from the oligarchs can keep flowing to Republican candidates and incumbents to make sure they retain Congress in 2018 – that is, the best legislature that money can buy. As John Ibbitson states, "the real cost … is not to the treasury but to democratic conventions and the rule of law."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Contrast this message with that of Harvard Professor Niall Ferguson, who credits Donald Trump for economic growth (unnamed "respectable economists," he says, agree;) reducing "burdensome regulation" (what "burdensome regulation" – protection for the environment?) and the surging stock market. Apparently there were no other contributing factors? (The Madness Of King Donald Drowns Out Everything Else, Dec. 4).

What of Mr. Trump's role in increasing the risk of nuclear conflict with North Korea? As for crediting Mr. Trump with the collapse of ISIS, the Russians and the Kurds might not agree.

We should worry about Mr. Trump because he is crass, cannot be informed, and can order megadestruction on a whim – and not, contrary to Prof. Ferguson, because Mr. Trump is rude.

Might should not make right.

E.L. Springolo, Aurora, Ont.

.............................................

Story continues below advertisement

The guts to protect?

Re Scientists Want Sockeye Salmon On At-Risk List (Dec. 5): Canada must move to give Fraser River sockeye salmon protection under the Species at Risk Act. Extending the act's protection to such an ecologically, culturally and economically important species provides the very best chance for salmon recovery.

Pacific salmon that were previously denied listing, including Cultus Lake sockeye, continue to be at risk as human-generated impacts multiply.

Other important Pacific salmon – including depleted the chinook, which endangered killer whales need for food, and Fraser steelhead, which are central to freshwater recreational fisheries – have yet to be assessed.

It's time to put the act to work for Pacific salmon, list Fraser sockeye and demonstrate how legal protections can help recovery. Not listing our most important marine species would be gutless.

Jeffery Young, Senior Science Analyst, Suzuki Foundation

.............................................

Tourists vs. landowners

Re Hamilton Landowners Face Expropriation Amid Deluge Of Tourists (Dec. 6): It's entirely appropriate to expropriate a small piece of trail that links two waterfalls on the outskirts of Hamilton. Having walked that trail for 30 years, I was always surprised that there was a house in the middle of the woods, not far from the path. If as a home owner you wanted a remote spot, that was never going to be it.

Two individuals should not be entitled to take away a long-held right-of-way. We have already lost access to a second trail because another family decided to keep it for themselves.

Of course, access wouldn't be a problem if visitors respected the environment and those living there. But this is rarely the case. Beautiful spots around the world are being destroyed by too many visitors, including the formerly peaceful village of Greensville within Hamilton's city limits, and the park at Webster Falls.

Hamilton officials did not do the needed planning and building of infrastructure before launching their ads. And, we, the citizens of Hamilton get nothing from people who come for a look and leave their garbage behind.

But the solution is not to block access to beautiful areas.

Carol Town, Hamilton

.............................................

Poking the Mideast furies

Re Protests, Violence Over Jerusalem Decisions Raise Spectre Of New Intifada (Dec. 8): Donald Trump's move to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was a calculated move on his part to shift U.S voters' attention away from the Mueller inquiry into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia during the 2016 presidential election, and toward the predictable violence and upheaval that is now occurring in the West Bank and Gaza.

While it may have worked for the moment, Mr. Trump, for all intents and purposes, has only put his finger in a crumbling dike, hoping it will save his political skin from impeachment.

Deborah McLean, Napanee, Ont.

.............................................

The showman in the White House concluded that some grand gesture would succeed where 50 years of negotiations had failed. Given his lack of experience and demonstrated lack of understanding of international affairs, it wouldn't have occurred to Donald Trump that the Israel/Palestine situation would never, could never be resolved by the actions of outside actors.

He wouldn't see that the solution lies inevitably in the readiness of both parties to come to a resolution, and that the soundest foreign policy is one that encourages movement toward that resolution, while at the same time controlling the level of violence so it does not spread beyond the region and does not draw other countries into the conflict.

Coming from a President who constantly speaks of "America First," this policy decision is incomprehensible.

Alastair Moran, Brampton, Ont.

.............................................

War's long, sad horizon

Re Veterans Face Much Higher Suicide Rate Than Civilians (Dec. 8): A simple and sad riposte to your article on veterans and suicide: War is not healthy to living things. Wars may end, but warriors carry their wars to the end of their days.

Geoff Smith, Kingston