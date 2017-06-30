Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

..............................................................................................................................

‘Let your motto be Canada first, Canada last, Canada always’

There is much to celebrate about Canada on its 150th birthday. Over the past century and a half, there has been no shortage of places from which to draw wisdom, inspiration, and optimism. Personally, I find myself often returning to Sir Wilfrid Laurier, who epitomized so much that is enviable about this great Dominion.

In 1904, he told us that “Canada shall be the star towards which all men who love progress and freedom shall come.” It remains true today.

But in this same Toronto speech delivered at Massey Hall, he reached out specifically to young people. He enjoined them not to limit their horizons but to “look abroad.” Then, with a great flourish of patriotism suitable for today, he appealed to young Canadians to “let your motto be Canada first, Canada last, Canada always.”

Still gives me chills to read it.

Happy birthday, Canada.

J.D.M. Stewart, Toronto

......................................

Comparing The Globe’s July 1, 1867 edition with what we now read, one reflects on how the voices of this land’s first inhabitants have slowly been reaching our collective conscience. Articles today reflect a significant cultural shift; no doubt further strides will be made in the next 150 years.

Edward Hartley Dewart’s Canada – A Confederation Ode from your July 1, 1867, edition, reads:

Few proud historic names have we,

Whose memory thrills the heart –

No scenes embalmed by Poesie –

No hoary castles grand to see –

The pride of ancient art.

An updated version might say:

Proud Indigenous names have we,

Whose memory thrills the heart –

Oral stories like Poesie –

Carvings grand to see –

The pride of First Nations art.

Giselle Deziel, Cornwall, PEI

......................................

With Canada’s 150th anniversary, we should all be considering what is to happen in Canada in the next 150 years, and what we can do to influence change.

Racial tensions between First Nations members and all other Canadians are bound to continue as long as there continue to exist two standards of citizenship that bestow or restrict benefits to a differing degree between the two groups of communities. Prominent examples come to mind: land ownership, access to clean water and sewage treatment, taxation, hunting and fishing rights, exploitation of other natural resources, financial support for education and health care, access to adequate travel and communication facilities, access to social facilities.

These problems will not be resolved as long as the settlement of Indigenous land claims are perpetually extended and the Department of Indian Affairs continues to exist. The Indian Act must be abolished. We need strong government leaders who start to take meaningful steps in this direction, instead of just “baby steps” which seem to accomplish very little.

Gordon Catherwood, Gibsons, B.C.

......................................

The false gaiety that the government is trying so hard to impose on Canada’s 150th birthday feels forced and yes, a bit hokey. Instead of feeling celebratory, I am feeling grumpy. I don’t want to be told when to celebrate. I am, after all, Canadian. And that is precisely what I feel every day.

I avoid the word “proud” like the plague. It is so not Canadian, yet people insist on using it ever more frequently. I like to say I am happy and oh so lucky to be a Canadian. I don’t need to be reminded about all the wonderful things we are once a year. The beauty of Canada is that we live the benefits every single day. Surely that is the biggest celebration of all!

I am well aware that there are many things we do very well. When a firefighter rescues a child, she is doing her duty. When a soldier hits a target, he is also doing what he has been trained to do. This is the Canadian way: not to cheapen everything by attaching the word proud to all things.

I’d far rather see the portrait gallery come to fruition than have mechanical monsters wander around Ottawa today, hyped as part of the special 150th celebrations.

You see? I told you: grumpy.

Happy 150th, everyone.

Carolyn J. Strauss, Ottawa

......................................

On returning to Saint John, N.B., some years ago, I was struck by the number of perfect strangers who wished me a very pleasant “good morning” as I walked up the hill from the harbourfront, which is a remarkable feature of one of Canada’s oldest cities.

This year, it makes me think of what it is to be Canadian. It is exemplified by the quality of civility that we aspire to. You can feel it in our collective discomfort when we see a lack of courtesy.

Canadians value the principle of striving for the collective good. We redistribute income and believe in the rights and freedoms of the individual. No political party advocates for the elimination of publicly administered health care and a basic social welfare system. They simply disagree on the amount of funding in relation to other expenditures!

People the world over who have emigrated to our lands take comfort in our tolerance and our rule of law, imperfect as these may be.

So I say, O Canada! We stand on guard for thee.

Greg Flynn, Toronto

......................................

The definition of “cool” is subject to great debate among those brave enough to continue to seek knowledge and reason in the United States of today (In America, The Less You Know, The Cooler You Are, June 29). In secret circles and cloistered groups, a full range of cool, sometimes accentuated with really great sunglasses, abounds among the books and discussions filled with multi-syllabic words.

At the risk of appearing uncool to many of my fellow citizens, this American, who has dared to learn something about Canada, wishes all Canadians a fine 150th anniversary. Revel in all of that peace, order and good government. And definite coolness.

Mary Stanik, Oak Creek, Wis.

Report Typo/Error