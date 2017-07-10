Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

G20 game plan

Whether it’s Toronto or Hamburg, when will G7 and G20 leaders learn ordinary citizens don’t want these disruptive international meetings held in populated urban areas? Why not hold them where security isn’t a problem – military bases, cruise ships etc. Think of the millions of dollars that could be saved in security costs – not to mention traffic jams, lost business, riots, and more.

The next time the G7 or G20 meets here, maybe it can be in the Arctic. What better way to assert Canadian sovereignty?

Al Yolles, Toronto

Donald Trump spent more than two hours with Vladimir Putin on the G20 sidelines. How long does it take to say thank you?

Jerry Steinberg, Surrey, B.C.

Calculus on Khadr

Has anything else in the Liberal reign happened as fast as the time elapsed between the news of a $10.5-million settlement with Omar Khadr and the payout?

It is delay and study after study for funds for veteran suicide issues, Indigenous teen suicides, critical infrastructure and more. The list seems endless, but this payout is done at lightning speed. I feel for the family of Sergeant Christoper Speer, they did not have a chance to fight this in court. The die was cast, the Prime Minister out of town. Get it done.

Cathy Jesson, Surrey, B.C.

I am disappointed, but not surprised, by the divisiveness of Canadians on the settlement granted to Omar Khadr. Regardless of what happened on that battlefield in Afghanistan, it must be conceded that the Canadian government spectacularly failed Mr. Khadr upon his detention.

No matter your opinion on the allegations against Mr. Khadr, this settlement demonstrates unequivocally that the Canadian government acknowledges its duty to protect the rights of every single Canadian. There is no exception or qualification to this duty. In fact, Sections 7-14 of the Charter relate specifically to the legal rights of criminally accused persons, suggesting that Mr. Khadr is exactly the type of person contemplated by our Charter.

We should all be encouraged by this reminder that we live in a country where rights are defensible and must be upheld – for all.

Aileen Furey, lawyer, Ottawa

The Rule of Law: Bad guys get rewarded, good guys get nothing.

James Macready, Collingwood, Ont.

During the Second World War, when a German invasion of Britain was a real possibility, I, along with thousands of other boys between 14 and 17, joined military cadet units. By 15, I had become a competent infantryman, able to throw a grenade a fair distance. I was very aware of what I was doing, even eager to use my newfound abilities against the enemy.

I suppose the difference between Omar Khadr and myself is that I was trying to fight for my country, he was fighting against his.

Charles Morton, Manotick, Ont.

Omar Khadr should donate half of his $10.5- million to disabled Canadian veterans. Hopefully, he can manage on the rest.

Catherine Sinclair, Thornbury, Ont.

Calculus on the ICC

Re Disappointment, Confusion Surround ICC Decisions For War-Crime Victims (July 3): David Rwemera, a farmer from the village of Bogoro in the Congo lost his family of 11 persons in a massacre by a warlord named Germain Katanga.

After 10 years of investigation by the International Criminal Court, Mr. Katanga was imprisoned for eight years for the killing of 200 people in Bogoro, and Mr. Rwemera received the princely sum of $250 (U.S.) as recompense for his 11 dead relatives.

That means that according to the ICC’s calculus in this case, an African life was worth $22.73.

The ICC has spent some $1.5-billion since its creation. By dividing $1.5-billion by $22.73, you come to the conclusion that the ICC could have helped almost 66 million people by simply distributing the money that Canada and other countries have given it.

Canada is a strong supporter of the ICC. Are we spending our money wisely?

Jonathan Usher, Toronto

Emulate? Hardly

Re Canada’s Refugee Process is Broken (editorial, July 4): The government has said the application backlog is about 45,000 refugees, and will be cleared in three years. But for all those applicants there is already a sponsorship group which, according to the Sponsorship Agreement Holders council, is ready to welcome them and support them for their first year here.

Many Canadians have stepped up, but the government is holding back, even though it is telling the world that Canada’s sponsorship model is what other countries should be emulating.

And clearing the backlog in three years means that other refugees will not be accepted during that period, so a new backlog will be created. Canada has done better. In 1956/57, Canada settled 40,000 Hungarian refugees; in 1978-80, some 60,000 Vietnamese refugees were resettled; in 1989 a special Backlog Clearance Program was launched with 35,000 refugees arriving in just 1991.

I wish someone could explain what the problem is that keeps the current government from acting to address the challenges.

John Sewell, co-ordinator, Canada4Refugees.org, Toronto

My private sponsor group continues to wait for a Syrian family whose members are still in a camp in Turkey; this family was privately sponsored some 18 months ago and the money raised at that time.

It is shameful that this family and many other families being processed are still waiting and living in intolerable conditions.

As one who was initially proud of our new government’s record in bringing many thousands to a better life in Canada, I am now embarrassed. We can do so much better. It is a drop in the monetary bucket to stop understaffing so that we can get the backlog of refugee claimants living in life-threatening situations processed and on their way to Canada.

Joan Wenman, Victoria

Get it done

Re Issues Plague Ontario’s Assisted-Dying Law (July 6): Ontario’s massive health-care system can’t manage to organize an effective medical-aid-in-dying (MAID) delivery service after an entire year Health Minister Eric Hoskins and company should be ashamed of their ineptitude. Why not take the easy way out and simply adopt the Alberta model? Message to Mr. Hoskins and crew: Just do it, before you do more harm.

Jill Kannegiesser, Toronto

Hmm ...

Re Goodbye Landline ( Facts & Arguments, July 6): When I realized the only use for my landline was to call my lost cellphone to locate it in the house, it was time to cut the cord.

Marlon Hershkop, Toronto

