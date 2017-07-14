Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Rate hike discord

Re Bank Of Canada Shifts Gears With First Rate Hike Since 2010 (July 13): In 2015, the Bank of Canada twice reduced its key lending rate by 25 basis points. Both times, the major banks, in unison, dropped variable loans by only 15 basis points, keeping the difference for themselves.

Now, the Bank of Canada has increased its rate by 25 points and all the major banks are increasing variable rates by the full 25 points.

This certainly seems like collusion, not competition, where the public is getting gouged.

Dan Petryk, Calgary

Interest rates are rising from absurdly low to ever-so-slightly-less absurdly low. I have no sympathy for those with enormous mortgages who simply gambled (there’s no other word for it) that interest rates wouldn’t go up.

Fair returns for savers and the ability to fund pension plans are more important than huge gains for owners who flip property.

Jenna Chaplin, Toronto

The major argument the Liberals made to justify breaking an election promise in 2015 of three consecutive $10-billion deficits was that the economy was weak and needed government intervention.

Now, here we are in 2017 and the Bank of Canada raises its interest rate, stating that there would be no excess slack in the economy by the end of this year. Since that is the case, will the federal government change course and immediately return to balanced budgets or, better yet, surpluses? It couldn’t possibly be that the Liberals are just being grossly negligent with federal finances and running up big liabilities during the best of economic times, could it?

Shaun Unger, Neuanlage, Sask.

Really, really stupid

Re Trump Jr. Faces Legal Risk For Welcoming Russian Help (July 13): What were those boys in short pants thinking? I appreciate that things get crazy during a political campaign. But surely, even to the little Trump and his bro’-in-law, the words “Russia” and “election campaign” would stand out in an e-mail. In any case, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was supposed to be a political pro.

How conceivably could they have thought that any foreign influence in an election should be considered a good idea?

Neither innocence nor ignorance is an excuse.

Yet perhaps we should not conclude conspiracy when incompetence is a possible explanation.

But where are we when the most benign account is that they were really, really stupid?

David Beattie, Chelsea, Que.

Indigenous G-G?

Re Former Astronaut Julie Payette To Be Governor-General (July 13): I mean no disrespect to Julie Payette, I am sure she is a fine person. But Justin Trudeau missed a wonderful opportunity, at a time of reconciliation, and in a year when we have been reminded that it is Canada 15,000, not just Canada 150, to appoint an Indigenous person as governor-general. He could have established a new precedent that the role of governor-general rotate between an Indigenous person, a francophone and an anglophone.

Perhaps next time, he or his successor can seize the opportunity he missed.

Trevor Hancock, Victoria

Developers, OMB

Ontario developers have once again mustered to try to prevent reform or replacement of the Ontario Municipal Board, by forming a new lobby group Building TO Inc. (Ontario Builders Lobby Against Reform, July 11).

You report that Building TO spokesperson Stephen Diamond says the government needs to ensure that under the new system “municipalities don’t undermine the province’s goals to build denser, more transit-friendly communities by shutting down new development to please ratepayers.”

In 2009, Waterloo Region, now ranked as the fourth-fastest-growing municipality in Canada, undertook extensive public and institutional consultation to produce a meticulously researched new Official Plan that not only met but also exceeded provincial densification directives under the Places to Grow Act.

In that case, a consortium of 27 developers and land speculators launched an appeal to the OMB against densification.

The OMB sided with the developers’ proposal to sacrifice 12 times as much farmland (much of which the developers owned) to urban growth as the region would.

The decision resulted in a protracted conflict that included accusations of OMB bias and procedural irregularities, formal court appeals, and an eventual capitulation by the region because of the spiralling legal costs, resulting in a five-year hiatus during which planning had to proceed under outdated guidelines.

I can only conclude that some mysterious hidden agenda leads our developers to such contradictory positions in these two cases.

Could it be money?

Greg Michalenko, Waterloo, Ont.

A matter of trust

Re Justin Trudeau Places His Trust In Omar Khadr (July 13): Former Harper spin meister Andrew MacDougall appears to rub his hands at the prospect that Omar Khadr couid embarrass and hurt the Liberals if he buys a flashy car or doesn’t “keep his nose clean.”

Even if he gives half the money to Christopher Speer’s widow, Mr. Khadr is the gift that keeps on giving for the Conservatives. They milked Mr. Khadr for all he was worth for political gain and enthusiastically stomped all over civilized norms and the law in making him a scapegoat. They would have compounded this by fighting him in court, where inevitably they would have lost, then blamed the justice system for doing its job, as Mr. Harper did.

They have demonstrated hypocrisy, blaming Mr. Trudeau for mopping up after them. The Liberals aren’t clean in this odious story, but who would you trust more to adhere to the law in the future?

Rob Garrard, Victoria

A letter-writer says that the $10.5-million payout to Omar Khadr was a “deterrent” to the government for ignoring Mr. Khadr’s legal Charter rights.

Laws are a part of the fabric of society but to misuse them to reward a jihadi without considering the long-term effects of encouraging jihad against the West, upending the notion of fairness held by a majority of Canadians, sets a bad precedent.

Jiti Khanna, Vancouver

Java? Woo-hoo!

Re Coffee Linked To Lower Risk Of Death (July 13): For 18 per cent of coffee drinkers, death is kept at bay. Does the stuff protect against being hit by a truck as well?

Amazing!

Ellen Pye, Delta, B.C.

This leaves taxes and the Leafs’ failure to win Stanley Cups as the only inevitables!

Andrzej Derkowski, Oakville, Ont.

