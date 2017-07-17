Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

..............................................................................................................................

Because it’s 1950?

Re U.S. Poll Shows Fear Of Opposite Sex At Work (July 14): Was this article really printed in 2017, not 1950? Mike Pence, a vice-president whose daily agenda must include meetings with many women, was never properly ostracized for his comment that he never dines alone with a woman other than his wife. Instead, polls are being taken to validate his fears of looking “inappropriate”?

If the work environment has truly disintegrated so badly for women that they feel they cannot share a car, meal or even a drink to wrap up the day with a male colleague without feeling “inappropriate” or worse, unsafe, then women have made no headway in the past 60-plus years.

Eva Nightingale, Toronto

.......................

No more G-Gs

With all the hype and hoopla over the appointment of Julie Payette as the next governor-general, did anyone in Ottawa stop for a minute and ask “why” instead of “who”? Whenever I see the Royals travelling the globe (including occasional stops in Canada) to “buck up” morale in the colonies, I ask myself: When will this outdated, patronizing waste of taxpayers’ money finally end?

Mark Spurr, Toronto

.......................

‘And now we pay’

I am a proud Canadian and the proud father of an Afghanistan veteran. In both capacities, I am disgusted by the apology and payment to Omar Khadr. A Canadian soldier who has both legs blown off by an IED gets a maximum lump-sum payment of $360,000. Omar Khadr, who built IEDs, gets 10.5-million tax dollars.

What are our troops and veterans to think when they see this? One hundred fifty-eight Canadian Armed Forces members lost their lives in Afghanistan; at least 70 have died by suicide after returning. Hundreds more have disabilities they will never recover from.

I measure their compensation against Mr. Khadr‘s and I am ashamed, not of being Canadian but of the government we have chosen to represent us.

The courts’ conclusions confound me. It seems to me Mr. Khadr gave up any claim to protection under the Charter when he fought alongside the Taliban against the “infidels” from the West, including Canadians. In some countries, he would be executed for treason. Here, he gets an apology and $10.5-million.

The Prime Minister has embarrassed us in front of our allies and in the eyes of most Canadians – 71 per cent, according to a recent Angus Reid survey. He has delivered a slap in the face to every soldier and vet. A smattering of applause is coming from the judiciary, some academics, and bleeding hearts on the far left. Mainstream Canadians are disgusted.

I for one will remember when the next election rolls around.

Roy Schneider, Regina

.......................

A few questions for the Omar Khadr critics. In your early teens, did you live where your parents decided you would live? Did you follow the religion they raised you in? Are you responsible for the actions and beliefs of your family members? If your father is a terrorist, does that make you one?

If you were imprisoned, tortured, denied proper legal defence and convicted by a kangaroo military court, would you confess to anything to get out?

Would you trade the first 30 years of your life for his?

Phil Ford, Ottawa

.......................

A letter writer pointed out that the payout to Omar Khadr is intended as a penalty against past governments, Liberal and Conservative, for their shameful and unlawful treatment of a Canadian citizen. To this end, any outrage Canadians feel should be directed against the ministers of these governments. Even I knew, from the beginning, how this would end – after all, we have practice.

These ministers must surely have known this, too, and chose to ignore it while the penalties rose. To quote Kevin Spacey’s character in House of Cards: The short term is the only term that matters. And now we pay.

Doug Wiens, Edmonton

.......................

Don’t bank on it

Re UBS Chair Champions Infrastructure Bank (Report on Business, July 12): In the postwar era, the federal government used central bank financing to help pay for the building of highways, airports and bridges. Before 1975, the federal government also introduced Canada-wide medicare, universal pensions, the modern unemployment insurance system, and cost-sharing with the provinces for higher education and welfare.

The federal government did not go cap in hand to global asset managers to do this.

Handing over vital infrastructure to foreign and institutional investors today is foolish and will cost the public dearly.

Big money managers seeking maximum returns will exact monopoly charges and fees, but if things go sour, the government will still be forced to step in and pick up the tab.

That the chairman of Swiss banking giant UBS AG praises this plan concocted by Justin Trudeau’s corporate economic advisers is not surprising. This is a plan of the banks, by the banks, and for the banks.

Larry Kazdan, Vancouver

.......................

A scandal, nyet?

Poor Donald Trump Jr. should have read some of the spy novels of John le Carré before getting into meetings with people linked to the Kremlin (Russian-American Lobbyist Says He Attended Meeting With Trump Jr., July 14). Then maybe he wouldn’t have been so naive about the outcome.

When he responded, “I love it,” after learning that a Russian lawyer could provide information that would damage the reputation of Hillary Clinton, it constituted his acceptance of the offer, even if he didn’t realize it. At the following meeting, according to the elder Trump, “nothing happened.” Not correct: They were hinting what Russia wanted in return, which is the repeal of the sanctions against Russia.

Donald Jr. just doesn’t get it. George Smiley would have understood.

Diane Dale, Victoria

.......................

A letter writer says Donald Trump Jr. didn’t need to turn to the Russians because “YouTube offers more than enough information” about Bill and Hillary Clinton (Russia’s Help, July 13). Problem is, most of that information comes from dubious sources.

I happened to be researching media about the Clinton Foundation two weeks ago. YouTube offered dozens and dozens of sharply critical videos – most labelled RT (Russia Today).

Last week, I booted up YouTube and most are gone, thank heavens. But according to a John Doyle column earlier this year, the Russians are paying cable channels to broadcast their viewpoint through RT TV and radio (Russian Influence And The Bizarre Propaganda TV That Is Russia Today, Life & Arts, March 6).

Facebook and YouTube seem to be getting crash courses in media literacy – a skill that news consumers need, too.

Penney Kome, Calgary

.......................

Something not yet raised about Donald Trump: Will they let him keep that haircut in prison?

Alan Rutkowski, Victoria

Report Typo/Error