Together forever

As the wildfires in B.C. show, nature does not reveal a preference for any particular group based upon their professed beliefs and group-defined differences. People flee together, and they stay together in the rescue centres. No questions about a person’s beliefs there (Nearly 40,000 Displaced By B.C. Wildfires As Williams Lake Becomes Latest Town To Evacuate, July 17).

Similarly, cemeteries should accommodate those from all denominations, as well as people with no religious preference (Residents In Quebec Town Reject Plan For Muslim Cemetery In Narrow Vote, July 17).

Setting aside more land to accommodate burials for separate religious groups is not only discriminatory, it is also wasteful of finite lands.

Why try to continue religious divisions after death? Nature will deal with all human remains in the same way in the ultimate final “inclusive” act, while religions are preoccupied with “hereafters” that are not Earth-based.

(At the same time, remember that residents voted against the rezoning for a new cemetery, which would immediately abut their properties. A cemetery, any cemetery, as a “neighbour” could be the real issue.)

Vicki Hotte, Kettleby, Ont.

China’s business

Your editorial Never Forget Who Runs China (July 17) was excellent but it could have ended better.

There should be a Liu Act, similar to a Magnitsky Act. China and Russia both killed innocent persons. China blocks access to the Internet, it arrests those who speak of democracy, and is a major human-rights offender.

Why do we not have sanctions against China? It is hypocritical of Canada to even think of free trade with the country, which should be the subject of world sanctions.

Ted Mendes, Toronto

It’s hard to know what to do about China’s authoritarian government. As individuals, we are free to express our anger and even condemn a government that jails a man until he dies – even a Nobel Prize winner – for expressing his rights, especially when the nation in question says that of course it follows the law.

As nations, however, it’s trickier to criticize because most governments have bloodied their hands one time or another. In Canada, we have only to remember the residential schools. When we raise our eyebrows and our voices, China says that its affairs are none of our business. But that famous businessman Jacob Marley has the perfect answer: “Mankind was my business.” But how to make that message stick in a world of disparate, tribal nations?

Geoff Rytell, Toronto

Every so often we wake again to the Chinese juggernaut, make a few tepid gestures and go back to sleep. China’s money means too much to us to actually do anything for human rights.

Boycotts worked against South African apartheid; Canada stood strong then. We could do it now, but the attitude seems to be let’s just go to Wal-Mart, and buy some delightful cheap trinkets produced by tyrannized people.

Peter Ferguson, Kimberley, Ont.

Beyond outsourcing

Re When The Public Service Is Outsourced, Canadians Suffer (Report on Business, July 17): Outsourcing, in and of itself, is not the problem. Management remains responsible for all outsourced activities, including poor performance by third parties. Regulators worldwide (including Canadian regulators) have published requirements to this effect.

The resulting fiascos detailed in the article are indicative of poor management of outsourcing decisions and relationships with outsourcers, including lack of effective due diligence, weak oversight, poor risk management, insufficient monitoring and unclear roles/responsibilities.

There are many good reasons for outsourcing, but when activities are transitioned to an outside provider, management is not “off the hook” and has continued ownership and accountability for these activities, including all the problems. Public service management needs to enhance its outsourcing management practices.

Virginia Welsman, operational risk consultant, Toronto

History, judged

Re Putting Our Fraught History To The Test (July 15): Peter Shawn Taylor proposes that government and other institutions adopt the Witt system of questions to determine which of our historical icons should or shouldn’t be knocked off their pedestals – a new Canadian trend which may leave our cities with a forest of empty plinths, including those of several early prime ministers.

The genius of the test developed by Yale historian John Fabian Witt is that it looks workable and may insulate decisions from political opportunism (e.g. the fate of Hector-Louis Langevin, but Edward Cornwallis would probably fail the Witt test). Still uncertain?

Consider the example of Jawaharlal Nehru. Elected in 1947 as the first prime minister of an independent India, Nehru noted that the walls of his new space were festooned with portraits of former tenants resplendent in sashes and gold trim. When an aide told him they would be removed, Nehru replied: They are part of our history, they remain.

John Graham, Ottawa

Benefits of wealth

Re Can We Ever Knock Down The Walls Of Wealthy Ghettos? (July 17): Taxation without a sound plan for effective spending is always the lazy policy analyst’s solution for correcting societal wrongs.

Universal access to quality health care, education and infrastructure (especially transit) is the great equalizer. Let’s focus on how we deliver these services most effectively and equality will follow. In the interim, let’s curtail expenditures on outsized rubber duckies and payments to people with questionable motives.

The ability to pass on the benefits of wealth to the next generation is one of the big incentives of hard work and innovation. Let us not pull our great country into a sea of mediocrity.

T.J. Machado, Mississauga

Hip. That’s me

I’ve noticed over the years that you carry less rural news, so imagine my surprise when last Saturday’s paper informed me that coveralls are suddenly a key item in “this summer’s men’s-wear mantra” (Well Suited, Life & Arts).

Thank goodness. I’ve been wearing these things on the farm for years, mostly to keep grease, oil, and what I’ll euphemistically call organic material from staining my “good” work clothes.

While writer Jeremy Freed picked up his jumpsuit at a shop in Japan, I buy used industrial coveralls from a surplus outlet in North Bay. Twenty dollars or less gets you a serviceable outfit, with the added hip factor of having the previous wearer’s name over the pocket. Over the past few years, I’ve been, variously, John, Marc and Shiraz. Now, you can call me Fashion Forward.

Ray Ford, Powassan, Ont.

