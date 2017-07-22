Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

............................................................................................................................

Andrew Scheer’s ‘tawdry political ploy’

Re Scheer Mounts Attack As PM Focuses On NAFTA Talks (July 21): It is one thing to have Peter Kent, a prominent Conservative MP, write a scathing column in an American publication denouncing Canada’s decision to settle with Omar Khadr.

History tells us Mr. Kent is not averse to performing political tricks for spare change. There’s no particular talent to goading an intolerant American public with an inflammatory article. It is another thing altogether to have the Conservative Leader ride the wave of U.S. intolerance caused by this to use as leverage against the sitting government.

This is a tawdry political ploy that scores cheap points and undermines Canadian independence – as if what we as Canadians do must coincide with the dominant thinking of Americans, right or wrong. It also says a great deal about how little the Conservatives actually think about our values as a nation that sets it own course.

Michael Slattery, Toronto

..........................................

Stephen Harper, Andrew Scheer. Second verse, same as the first.

Robyn Boyko Hill, Regina

..........................................

In Trump’s America

Re In Trump’s America, O.J. Simpson’s Renaissance Is A Distinct Possibility (Sports, July 21): No need to worry that the newly paroled O.J. Simpson will enjoy a “public renaissance” now that he is a free man again. No doubt Mr. Simpson will be far too busy resuming his quest to find the “real killers” of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman to engage in any superficial rehabilitation of his reputation, such as it is.

David Bright, St. Catharines, Ont.

O.J. Simpson getting parole is front page Canadian news? Oh, wait … he displaced Donald Trump. I’m good.

Peter Keleghan, Toronto

..........................................

President Kid Rock?

Re Is Kid Rock Revealing Democracy’s End, Or Its Future? (July 18): Mark Kingwell’s assessment of the current state of democracy is depressing, but not entirely novel. Arnold Toynbee, writing in 1946, recognized an insidious and unintended trend in the nature of democracy, one that was created by the introduction of universal education.

In theory, adult literacy would facilitate and justify universal suffrage, thereby broadening the legitimacy of elected governments. The rise of the gutter press and nazism put the lie to that hope, with devastating results. Toynbee could not have foreseen how mass and social media could further skew the notion of developing an electorate informed by intelligent debate.

The media entertains, and it is therefore hardly surprising that entertainers, who seek adulation and popularity, might see national elections, the most noteworthy popularity contest of all, in a similar vein. Donald Trump derived his current position not through informed debate but through his ability to entertain. It is difficult to see how this trend can be reversed.

Kid Rock in Congress strikes me as an unlikely prospect – but how about the next presidential election? After Mr. Trump, anything goes!

Boudewyn van Oort, Victoria

..........................................

Canada 150 plea to take wing

Re Canada 150 Projects Given Extra Funds (July 17): I am part of the Canadian Arctic Aviation Tour 2017. We applied for Canada 150 funding but were turned down. We have reached the point where we’ve had to ground the air show tour – aerobatics and way cool planes – midstream for lack of money.

This project is about much more than aviation. It is about reconciliation, relations with Indigenous peoples and having the rest of Canada recognize the North. We stay overnight in most communities and ask them to plan activities we attend, such as drum dancing and throat singing. We talk to the youth about chasing their dreams. An elder opens every show; we have an educational/outreach component available to Northern classrooms. We focus on respect, heritage, reconciliation, culture and national pride.

The lack of funds is discouraging, especially for a seasonal venture like this one. But words like these by Peter Tapatai, of Baker Lake, Nunavut, keep us motivated: “CAAT has taught me more about being Canadian than anything ever has. CAAT has shown me that race does not matter, we are all one. When the show came to our hometown, something special happened to us. If my grandfather were there, he would have worn his RCAF pin proudly. His heart was all about being a Canadian. This is what Canada is all about. We must never forget and remind ourselves that it is the Canadian way. I had always thought of myself as Inuk first and Canadian second but when CAAT came to town to celebrate Canada’s 150th, I was definitely Canadian first.”

This project is all that a Canada 150 project should be. Where do we go from here?

Carolyn Schoepp, CAAT2017 volunteer, Drayton Valley, Alta.

..........................................

Broccoli? Could be worse

In Brian Gable’s cartoon on Thursday about Canada’s revamped food guide, a child worries that broccoli could replace meat, and surely eventually, ice cream. It could be way worse, like Brussels sprouts, an appalling (if hardy) botanic mutation if ever there was one.

Shea Hoffmitz, Hamilton

Report Typo/Error