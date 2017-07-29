Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

.............................................................................................................................

If it glares, swears and threatens

On spotting the headline of your editorial, A Nation Descends Into Dictatorship (July 28), I was relieved to discover that it was Turkey that was being spotlighted, and not the United States.

Sarah Kendzior’s insightful column the same day, First They Came For Trans Americans, only seconded that emotion.

Like his boss Donald Trump, White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci likes to use what he calls “colorful language.” But generically speaking, if it glares, swears and threatens like a thug, it’s a thug. Hapless, autocratic men like Mr. Trump and his chief adviser, Steve Bannon, need a war to bail them out, even if it is a war against pockets of vulnerable Americans. (Stephen Harper, worried about losing to Justin Trudeau, went off on a niqab-baiting tangent, regardless of the anti Muslim sentiment this would stir up here.)

Integrity is an endangered attribute, at least among Republicans. But this week, Republican Senator John McCain joined with two female Republican senators in a display of exactly what is needed to curb America’s descent into fear- and hate-mongering autocracy (Republicans Fail To Dismantle Obamacare In Major Blow To Trump, July 27).

Ron Charach, Toronto

.................................................................

Media, message – and audience

Marshall McLuhan thought like an analyst but wrote like a poet in metaphors (The World According To Marshall McLuhan, Folio, July 27). For some, this disconnect between McLuhan’s ideas and his diction created his failure to communicate. They expected a critical thinker to write expository prose with arguments that had a beginning, middle and end. Instead, McLuhan, probing the media’s effects on us, wrote, “we become what we behold … we shape our tools and afterwards our tools shape us.”

There is nothing new about his concept of behaviourism. Pavlov proved that conditioned reflexes controlled people. But what was revolutionary about McLuhan is that he was “determined to understand what’s happening” and developed media literacy tools to help others recognize that our media is just a giant ringing bell making us salivate whenever it communicated certain cues.

Consequently, McLuhan’s media insight into what is happening with Donald Trump would have been to shift the viewers’ focus onto the audience-effect, rather than the Trump-effect. McLuhan would have insisted that the audience come to know itself and the significant part it plays in the media production of meaning.

To boost viewership, the media primed the audience with Mr. Trump’s spectacular attention-seeking lies, which increased his popularity and got him elected. Mr. Trump is not the genius he claims. He is just a typical media tool, hyped by the merchants of attention to cue conditioned responses from their audience. The media sold him to tune the audience in. The reality is that the audience holds the power bestowed on them by the media. Mr. Trump is beholden to them.

According to McLuhan’s media literacy, the media made Mr. Trump a successful tool, which means that the media can unmake him.

Behold the media.

Tony D’Andrea, Toronto

.................................................................

Simon Houpt’s article last Saturday on the death of Guelph’s local newspaper, and efforts to recover from its loss, was spot on (Guelph’s Post-Mercury Blues: How A City Is Coping Without Its Local Newspaper, July 22). But tucked in it were several phrases that don’t get enough attention: Metroland Media Group, Torstar Corp., Postmedia Network Inc. – and the capstone of it all, “shareholders.”

What was once a calling called “journalism” – and a business called “run a local newspaper” has become the slave of the need to generate bigger quarterly bottom lines for media conglomerates, operated by affluent people with minimal interest in what produces the profits, only that it produces the profits. Journalists need to earn a living like everyone else, and local news should cover its costs, but they don’t need to be sacrificed every time the next quarter’s profits need a boost.

Perry Bowker, Burlington, Ont.

.................................................................

Choices in war and peace

Re Canada’s Gas Warfare (letters, July 27): In response to the reader criticizing Doug Saunders’s column last Saturday, Let’s Not Forget Canada’s Legacy Of Gas Warfare, about our use of gas in the First World War, I would like to repeat a quote from the epilogue of Margaret MacMillan’s excellent book, The War that Ended Peace, on the causes of that war. She wrote “If we want to point fingers from the twenty-first century we can accuse those who took Europe into war of two things. First, a failure of imagination in not seeing how destructive such a conflict would be and second, their lack of courage to stand up to those who said there was no choice left but to go to war. There are always choices.” We do always have choices, and immoral ones – using violence to settle differences and using immoral weapons in those conflicts – should be acknowledged and never excused.

Patricia Gibson, Ancaster, Ont.

.................................................................

Count me out. Twice

Re Buying. And Selling (letters, July 25): Jim Stewart, president of the B.C. Real Estate Association, defends the practice of “dual agency,” wherein a real estate agent represents both buyer and seller. Quite a task, given that the seller strives for the highest price, whereas the buyer’s objective is the lowest price. Wouldn’t this be tantamount to a court case assigning both defence and prosecution to a single lawyer? In both instances, count me out!

Richard Crosby, Toronto

Report Typo/Error