Confidence. In B.C.

It is a mischaracterization to suggest that the King-Byng affair occurred, as in B.C., after “a recent election” (Confidence Vote Brings Down BC Liberals, June 30).

The election was in September, 1925. King’s government secured the confidence of Parliament on both the Speech from the Throne and the budget, unlike Christy Clark’s Liberals. Byng denied King’s request for another election only in June, 1926.

The Lieutenant-Governor was right to discount any advice Ms. Clark offered her because Ms. Clark failed to secure her Parliament’s confidence.

Nelson Wiseman, director, Canadian Studies Program; professor, Department of Political Science, University of Toronto

So, the Queen’s representative has chosen a new government for the good people of B.C., thereby denying them an election (B.C. NDP To Form Government, Ending 16 Years Of Liberal Rule, June 30). The irony won’t be lost on true Canadians as we mark the 150th anniversary of this great democratic experiment we call Canada. When will we say “cheerio” to Mum, leave the house and find the genuine independence most adolescents desire?

Sean Michael Kennedy, Oakville, Ont.

Just facts, please

Re Greenpeace Replies (letters, June 30): Greenpeace argues that its criticism of Resolute’s logging practices in Canada’s boreal forests should be viewed through the prism of free speech rather than taken literally.

Really? It’s okay to argue that facts are less important than the concept of free speech (read fiction)? If Greenpeace executive director Joanna Kerr is trying to convince me, then please, no more “free speech,” just give me the facts.

Doug McKeown, London, Ont.

Past is never past

Re Those Left Behind By Confederation (June 30): Your editorial, which dealt in part with the “Indians of Canada” pavilion at Expo 67, was a welcome reminder of that important production. One aspect has an even deeper history.

The deputy commissioner of the pavilion was Reg Kelly, whose father was Peter Kelly, the president of the Allied Indian Tribes of British Columbia from its formation until 1928. Reg and Peter were Haida, and Peter was not only an ordained Methodist minister, he also laboured intensely for the recognition of Indigenous rights until his death in 1966.

Reg Kelly’s grandfather was Gedanst (Amos Russ), who eloquently asserted Haida title to what were then called the Queen Charlotte Islands when he appeared before the Royal Commission on Indian Affairs (the McKenna-McBride commission) when it visited Skidegate in 1913.

Russ told the commissioners that he did not know who had decided to name the islands after an English queen, but that, if he had taken land that did not belong to him, he would have renamed it, too.

Reg described his stint with the pavilion as “the chance of a lifetime,” and a number of people who either worked at or simply visited the pavilion later became active in Indigenous politics.

As a character in a Faulkner play said, “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.”

Hamar Foster, professor emeritus, Faculty of Law, University of Victoria

Kudos to Indigenous people for setting up a tepee on Parliament Hill. Demonstrating in this peaceful and symbolic manner is honourable. Over the years, Canadian governments basically stole their lands, systematically tried to eradicate their values, culture and languages, and have treated the First Nations people with such disrespect that it is criminal.

Come on, Canada. Wake up to the reality of the history of Indigenous people in this country and make these wrongs right. Let’s face the truth and truly reconcile.

Catherine Boase, Aurora, Ont.

It’s about money

Re Minister Ready To Take First Steps In Science Funding Overhaul (June 29): If federal Science Minister Kirsty Duncan is serious about her portfolio, she should stop dealing with the small details and focus on the most important one: money.

Since prime minister Jean Chrétien left office (in 2003), Canadian governments (Red and Blue) have slowly eviscerated fundamental research in this country.

Unless this government is prepared to invest more heavily, nothing will change, regardless of how many advisory bodies there are or how much Ms. Duncan wants to foster diversity. (And if she wants a truly useful advisory body, she should eschew “experts” – yesterday’s scientist – and enlist the advice of young scientists at the forefront of research.)

Manuel Buchwald, former chief of research, Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto

Centrist Alberta?

Re Why Alberta May Soon Feel A Bit More Like B.C. (June 28): Although he accurately describes the disgust with the current tawdry political landscape in Alberta and recognizes the thirst for a new, centrist alternative, I think Gary Mason underestimates the political force that is Greg Clark.

At a recent meeting of centrists in Red Deer, 300-plus people from a variety of parties overwhelmingly endorsed Mr. Clark and the Alberta Party as their political home.

So it does in fact appear that the “thoroughly decent human being” that is Greg Clark does indeed offer the dynamism and charisma to front such a movement.

After the missteps and misdemeanours of Ralph, Alison and Jim, and the polarizing rhetoric and retrogressive policies espoused by Brian and Jason, Albertans are absolutely ready for positivity and inclusiveness. Just you wait!

Marilyn Wilson, Clark campaign volunteer, Calgary

‘I knew it was us’

Re Go Back? But To Where? (Facts & Arguments, June 28): My parents were European immigrants who arrived in Canada before the war. In the early 1950s, living in Toronto, we were no strangers to the word “foreigner,” freely bandied about by neighbours who made sure we heard.

Our “Canadian” neighbours were not used to other languages, to backyard vegetable gardens, to the scent of cabbage wafting out from a kitchen window, or to my mother’s blond braids wound around her head (like models in magazine photo shoots today).

Being a child, I didn’t know what “foreigner” meant, but I knew it was bad and I knew it was us.

I remember the first time I heard “dirty foreigner,” I quickly looked at my fingernails because I thought they were talking about my hands.

As I was playing at the side of the house one summer day, a bucket of water showered down from a neighbour’s upstairs window. It missed us.

I guess we shouldn’t have been speaking a “foreign” language.

Bernice Senkiw, Toronto

