Not so good stuff

In this Trumpian, dystopian flight toward fear-driven populism, the AmericasBarometer study contains mostly good stuff about Canada, which is described as an “island of stability” (Canadians Trust Institutions, Poll Finds, June 29).

So great news, right?

Not so fast. The report then adds what is described in the article as “a few potential storm clouds.” Here’s one: The percentage of young Canadians who believe that democracy is preferable to any other form of government has dropped 16 points from five years ago to 52 per cent.

A “storm cloud,” you say?

How about a supercell tornado!

And what would be the preferable options? Totalitarianism? Theocracy? Rampant anarchy? So nothing to really worry about, then! An island of stability?

Perhaps Time magazine had it right with its famous 2006 “Be Worried. Be Very Worried” cover.

Something to consider after Canada’s 150th birthday.

Steve Sanderson, Quispamsis, N.B.

Anti-intellectualism has been a constant feature of American politics. Donald Trump changed little in the American political culture: He revealed it.

Participatory democracy demands an engaged and informed citizenry. The participants, however, in the American democratic process are the real problem.

They are participating without genuine political engagement, information, civic duty to be informed, or asking the hard questions on major issues.

(Who would vote for enacting walls, denying climate change, isolationism, anti-immigration and anti-trade policies in 2017 when interconnectedness is a global reality?)

Not only is it cool to be uninformed about current events or the basic knowledge of the machinery of local or national governments, it is actually expected and encouraged; many people are proud of it (In America, The Less You Know, The Cooler You Are – June 29).

One can’t blame the Internet, Facebook or Twitter for the phenomenon. It doesn’t flourish in Europe, Canada, Australia or in most advanced nations. Donald Trump is a mirror to what many Americans are.

Elie Mikhael Nasrallah, Ottawa

End double-ending

Re Ontario Proposes Stiffer Fines For Realtors, ‘Double-Ending’ Ban (June 29): It’s about time “double-ending” was banned. As buyers, we quickly learned that dealing with the listing agent directly was the way to get our offer seriously considered.

Why doesn’t the province follow the lead of the Competition Bureau and take this opportunity to legislate true competition in the industry? The amount of money paid to agents is completely detached from the value of the service they provide.

Patrick Skuce, Caledon, Ont.

Higher-wage favour

Business owners decrying the increase to the minimum wage need to look at the bigger picture (Payroll Angst, letters, June 27; The Angst of the Entrepreneurs, Report on Business, June 24).

A 2016 report out of the United States compiling seven decades of employment data found that 68 per cent of the time, employment increased after a federal minimum wage increase.

It seems that boosting the buying power of low-wage workers more than offsets the tiny rise in prices, and society as a whole is better off.

Premier Kathleen Wynne is doing Ontario a favour.

Daniel Ribi, Ottawa

Driving while high

In his troubling column, André Picard points to the health risks posed by alcohol, as well as marijuana (We Need To Stop Romanticizing Alcohol, June 27).

An article published in Paediatrics and Child Health in March, based on self-reported data from the Victoria Healthy Youth Survey over the 10 years from 2003 to 2013, recounted that 80 per cent of males and 75 per cent of females in the frequent-user group (using marijuana more than once a week) reported “being in a car in the past 30 days driven by a driver [including themselves] using marijuana or other drugs.”

In the face of looming legalization of recreational marijuana in 2018, we urgently need a co-ordinated public-health strategy to mitigate the frightening risks posed by driving while under the influence.

Paul Thiessen, MD, Vancouver

150 years married

Re The National Unity Crisis We Outgrew (editorial, June 29): If Quebec’s relationship with Canada has indeed grown into a loveless marriage after a near breakup 22 years ago, we’re still a long way from renewing our vows. We’d be wise to remember that in love, as in Quebec politics, the heart indeed has its reasons of which reason knows nothing.

Éric Blais, Toronto

Equity, 150 years on

I attended the recent presentation of the Governor-General’s Performing Arts Awards at Rideau Hall on June 28. Through these ceremonies, the National Art Centre’s gala celebration the next night and subsequent TV and radio broadcasts, Canada lauds outstanding artists and benefactors.

Among the seven laureates, Brigitte Haentjens is the sole woman. In the awards’ 25-year history, male recipients usually outnumber women, although such a dramatic imbalance has occurred only three times before.

Canadians are rightfully proud of the progressive national character that has taken hold 150 years after Confederation.

Commitment to equal opportunities for women is now a maxim of governance. Unfortunately, in 2017 the Performing Arts Awards demonstrate that viewing men’s accomplishments as more interesting, important and noteworthy than women’s is a difficult habit to break.

Naomi Goldenberg, former director of Women’s Studies, University of Ottawa

Tossing out an idea

Re Blue Jays Beer Thrower Gets Community Service (June 29): I offer a suggestion for how the “beer can guy” – the chap who threw a can onto the field during a Jays playoff game last fall – can complete his community service and restore his good name among Jays fans.

He should raise money by, one short throw after another, tossing a beer can across Canada. The proceeds should go to subsidizing the ridiculously high cost of beer at a future Jays game.

Of course, the beer can being thrown should be empty. The original waste of a beer by this guy was Un-Canadian.

Rudy Buller, Toronto

