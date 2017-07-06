Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Mr. Khadr’s payout

Your editorial Khadr, Arar And The Fragile Rule Of Law (July 5) eloquently laid out the argument for the payout to Omar Khadr. However, your adjacent editorial cartoon (which far more people will look at than the editorial) suggests the payout is somehow a slap in the face for Canadian vets.

There are many arguments why our veterans are shortchanged. The payout to Omar Khadr is not one of them.

Kelly MacGregor, Toronto

Justin Trudeau will apologize to Omar Khadar, who pleaded guilty in a U.S. military court to murder.

Apparently the apology is not enough, so he will be awarded $10.5-million to compensate for his treatment in Guantanamo. This insults the widow and children of U.S. Army medic Sgt. Christopher Speer, who was killed during the firefight in Afghanistan in which Mr. Khadr was captured. The decision also insults the Canadian soldiers who fought alongside American troops in Afghanistan, where 159 Canadian Forces personnel lost their lives.

Canadian soldiers who were severely wounded in Afghanistan must wonder at the justice of this decision when they compare the meager compensation they received for their life-changing injuries with the reward being given to Mr. Khadr who, if given the opportunity, would have targeted Canadian soldiers.

Bill Beswetherick, Canadian Forces veteran, Seeley’s Bay, Ont.

It is not surprising that voices are raised in righteous opposition to the payment of millions of dollars to a combatant in a jihadi cause. This kind of remuneration for ills stemming from Canadian oversight is inappropriate.

The dragnet that found Omar Khadr and lumped him in with all the hostiles in Gitmo was pure military procedure. According to Canadian law, it was wrong to treat the young fighter in an al-Qaeda cause as an adult. In defence of the Canadian citizen, who must now pay Mr. Khadr $10.5-million, we had delegated responsibility to Ottawa, and we trusted that Canada was a society following the rule of law.

The pattern of payments made to unfortunate people who fall through the cracks when unwitting officials fail to perform their duties is beginning to resemble guilt abatement. Canada must look deeper, find lasting ways to remember and not repeat errors that victimize innocent people.

A century from now, the millions paid to Mr. Khadr will have been forgotten. A public monument to his memory would have a lasting effect. Guilt abatement in pecuniary terms is a tawdry and tiresome burden with very little constructive benefit to Canada.

Hugh McKechnie, Newmarket, Ont.

Khadr, Arar And The Fragile Rule Of Law (July 5) is the best editorial I can remember reading in The Globe And Mail.

I’m sure there have been days when I have said the same thing about other Globe editorials, but this one towers.

Clare Ford, Port Perry, Ont.

Now that Omar Khadr is getting $10-million for his mistreatment as a teenage soldier, let’s look at another list: Japanese-Canadians, some with their children, interred during the Second World War; Indigenous children forced into residential schools; mentally-disabled Canadians, most of them young adults, sterilized by the governments of Alberta and Saskatchewan from the 1920s into the 1970s; Ukrainian-Canadians, some with their children, interred during the First World War.

These Canadians, children among them, were subjected to gross human-rights violations on Canadian soil by Canadian government officials. Where’s their $10-million? And this is just a partial list of the most egregious cases. Maybe we should pay reparations to all Canadians who have been subjected to systematic violations of their human rights by Canadian governments, including women denied the right to vote and equal pay, and people on remote First Nation reserves without access to basic infrastructure, including shelter, clean water and education.

Does Omar Khadr deserve an apology? Of sorts, perhaps, though we should be offering a more heartfelt apology to these people first.

Does he deserve a $10-million payout for being mistreated as a teenaged prisoner of war? Nope.

The government has dropped the grenade on this case and there’s no putting the pin back in. I can only hope that Mr. Khadr’s settlement will be fairly and humanely processed through the Phoenix payroll system.

A.J. Blauer, Ottawa

The only thing I find shameful about a government apology and compensation for Omar Khadr is that it should have come from the United States, rather than Canada. But at least the right thing is finally being done for someone caught up in Guantanamo’s illegal, inhumane, injustice system.

Ken DeLuca, Arnprior, Ont.

There is an assumption that money can heal a broken heart and bind up wounds. Money does not have that ability, either for Omar Khadr or for the Speer family. Would that it were so.

Judy Pollard Smith, Hamilton

‘So-called security’

Re Canada 150 Celebrations See Low Attendance In Ottawa (July 5): What is disturbing about the so-called security arrangements on Canada Day is that the only people who were really protected were VIPS and those who managed to get through security.

Thousands of others were pack-ed so closely, an attack on those waiting to clear security would’ve been an absolutely terrible incident. If the experts truly believed there was a serious threat, why did the open carriage for the Governor-General and Prince Charles and their spouses pass by thousands who had not been security checked? Is it possible that people along this well-known route did not pose a threat, while heavy security was needed at the conclusion of the route? I doubt it.

Lewis Auerbach, Ottawa

Ground that idea

Re Tip Or No Tip? How To Thank Your Flight Attendant (Life & Arts, July 4): Tip a flight attendant? What’s next, the captain? Gratuity inflation in restaurants, where there is a tradition of tipping, is bad enough without taking the practice to new heights.

Kate Simpson, Montreal

Leader of the pack

Pulease everyone, stop referring to Donald Trump as “leader of the free world” (A Periodical Way To Press The President, July 1). The lemming-in-chief can keep leading his followers over cliffs, but surely we’re not part of that herd.

David Owen, Canmore, Alta.

Ah, the Boo Jays

Wanted: a new manager for the the Boo Jays (In A Single Weekend, Toronto’s Sports Script Has Flipped Over – July 4). Must be enthusiastic and communicate frequently, or at least once in a while. Must make tough decisions on Jays lineup, players’ productivity and execution of basic batting practices – like swing the %&* bat at something that looks like a strike and quit trying for homers.

Murray Van Laare, Vancouver

