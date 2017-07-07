Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

..............................................................................................................................

Polarized by Omar Khadr

I generally consider myself a thoughtful moderate, but find myself truly outraged by the government’s settlement with Omar Khadr (Conservatives Must Move On From Demonizing Omar Khadr, July 6).

This is a thoroughly polarizing issue with, on the one hand, valid concerns for the civil rights of a child soldier, and on the other, understandable concerns that whatever the motivation, he was nevertheless fighting for an enemy of the Canadian people.

In slightly different circumstances, he could have been planting IEDs and throwing grenades at Canadian soldiers. As a former soldier, I find this difficult to disregard.

I see both sides of this.

I suspect the government had no choice but to follow through on the legal advice to settle the lawsuit launched by Mr. Khadr.

I equally suspect that many Canadians will share my outrage.

To make the unpalatable less troubling for all, the government should offer a similar settlement and apology to the widow of Sgt. Christopher Speer, and to Sgt. Layne Morris. After all, the Canadian government bears some responsibility for this radicalized youth’s presence in Afghanistan. I think many Canadians would see this as just and morally correct.

Alan Drummond, Perth, Ont.

................................................

Stephen Harper wanted to pass a law where Canadians who left to fight with terrorists wouldn’t be allowed to return. Justin Trudeau rewards one with $10.5-million.

Louis Cardinal, Cornwall, Ont.

................................................

The merits of Omar Khadr’s case, clearly set out by the Supreme Court, carried less weight with Stephen Harper’s government than the political advantage of using it as a wedge issue.

Did Omar Khadr confess to murder? Yes, he did, and so would I have, and so would you. The alternative? Plead not guilty, be found guilty by a kangaroo court, and rot in an American jail for the rest of his life. He pleaded guilty and thereby made his return to Canada possible. He has now repudiated that confession, and a lawsuit is in progress to have his conviction overturned by the U.S. Court of Military Commission Review.

I have met Omar, and found him intelligent, gracious and not bitter. The award is little enough by way of compensation for his 13 years of misery in which our government was complicit.

Donald Grayston, Vancouver

................................................

Omar Khadr was 15. Fifteen!

At that age, every kid is highly impressionable and likely willing to do what influential adults ask them to do. That applies to kids who grow up around war or terrorist activity. They are called child soldiers.

If the Conservatives continue to argue that Mr. Khadr confessed, let’s remind them that with political prisoners, U.S./CIA activity can go far beyond standard interrogation when it comes to getting the answer they want.

And if the Conservatives still continue to argue that he killed a U.S. soldier, that soldier made a choice to serve. Severely impressionable children around radical activity often don’t have that choice.

Phil Marambio, Oakville, Ont.

................................................

Omar Khadr was 15 when the “alleged” killing of the American soldier took place – an age when he should have known right from wrong.

Only Mr. Khadr knows the real truth of what happened.

Is he really “non radicalized and a good kid,” or is he a smooth talker who knows how to say the right things?

I agree that Mr. Khadr should get on with his life and that he should be treated with respect – but also with suspicion.

Ken Wagner, Thornhill, Ont.

................................................

A symbol of Canada

Re PM Gives The Queen Flag From Peace Tower (July 6): The Prime Minister should not have given the Queen the flag that flew from the Peace Tower on our 150th Canada Day. This flag is an historic item, which holds much meaning for Canadians on the 150th anniversary of Confederation; it belongs in our Museum of History in Gatineau, Que. Instead, it’s been given to the Queen.

Our flag has likely already been put away in some drawer, where it will be ignored and forgotten. Shame on the Prime Minister for this carelessness with an important Canadian symbol.

John D. O’Leary, Toronto

................................................

Expressway above

Re Highway Art (July 6): The Bentway is a typically Toronto compromise of not burying the Gardiner Expressway and making some use of the downtown lands its shadow covers (Highway Art, July 6). Not only does what’s proposed fall woefully short of New York’s High Line Park, but on top of that, in the same Life & Arts section, another article provides a valid reason to avoid the Bentway: ‘Safe’ Pollution Levels Can Be Deadly.

That’s a NO for me when it comes to art in the exhaust.

Robert Pierre Tomas, Toronto

................................................

N. Korea, grey zones

Re A Crisis Not Of Trump’s Creation (editorial, July 6): It seems obvious to most in the West that fewer nations having nuclear weapons is desirable. But sadly, so is the sort of mutually assured destruction (MAD) that helped prevent either side from using such weapons in the Cold War. It is dangerous, but far from crazy, for Iran and North Korea to want a nuclear deterrent to prevent their being attacked. The paranoia about an attack on North America from Pyongyang airing hourly on CNN is fantasy: Any such attack would provoke an instant retaliation of a thousandfold.

No nation has done as much as the United States (and its NATO allies, i.e. us) to destabilize that horrible but effective balance of power. The “defensive” missile systems being deployed in South Korea and Eastern Europe are, or “amount to” if you prefer, a new first-strike capability. The innocent sounding joint “exercises” in South Korea are, in fact, a dry-run simulation of a nuclear attack on North Korea.

None of this, by the way, is any sort of defence of the North Korean regime’s horrible repression of its people. The world is not composed of the righteous and the wicked. Rather, it is always, to borrow a phrase, 50 shades of grey.

David Checkland, Toronto

................................................

Landline lament

Re Goodbye Landline (Facts & Arguments, July 6): The landline was the family phone. When grandma or a friend of your child called, a random member of the home answered, spawning a personal conversation before passing the call along to the requested party.

Cellphones make connections directly with the intended person. A mother calls her daughter’s cell and therefore misses the chance that she might speak to her son-in-law or a grandchild. Couples no longer talk to a partner’s buddies. Parents know less about their teen daughter’s friends because kids just text or call directly.

These days, we could benefit from more random conversations that build wider and stronger relationships. The inevitable demise of the landline moves us in the opposite direction.

Michael Neill, Kelowna, B.C.

Report Typo/Error