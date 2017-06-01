Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Pipeline metrics

Re A Matter Of Debate (May 31): A letter writer proposes a debate between newly crowned B.C. kingmaker and Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver and Justin Trudeau, ostensibly to arrive at some scientific conclusion on the merits of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. The implication is that the result would be a foregone conclusion, given Mr. Weaver’s eminent qualifications in the environmental field.

The debate would be a waste of time. Mr. Weaver has his unflinching, no compromise, no middle-ground position. The Prime Minister has a far more difficult task. He needs to govern Canada for all Canadians. He needs to weigh and balance environmental considerations with economic ones. No easy feat today.

The PM has struck the right balance by approving Trans Mountain and rejecting Northern Gateway. That’s a defensible compromise. It took political will and the findings of the National Energy Board to make that decision, and the PM needs to stick to it, despite a changing political landscape in British Columbia. It is in the national interest to proceed.

It’s much easier to be against everything – and therein lies the problem with one-agenda environmentalists and their political brethren in the Green Party.

Christopher M. Ryan, Vancouver

Re PM Defends Trans Mountain As BC Greens, NDP Gear Up For Fight (May 31): Prime Minister Justin Trudeau using divisive language to the effect that B.C. is thwarting a pipeline “beneficial to all Canadians” is fossil fuel industry rhetoric I never thought I would hear from him.

Turning Canadians against B.C. to further the rape of this country by corporate plunder is cynical and cruel. There are so many ways to improve the economy by producing renewable energy goods and services, that there is zero justification for this.

Bill Appledorf, Victoria

B.C.’s NDP and Greens have agreed to “immediately employ every tool available” to stop the pipeline and resulting tanker traffic increase. As a result, it is likely there will be no increased access to West Coast tidewater, and no new markets for Alberta crude and refined products.

Neither will there be access to East Coast tidewater, because Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not risk his parliamentary majority due to widespread opposition to Energy East in Quebec with its 40 Liberal seats.

Mr. Trudeau has said that “We can't shut down the oil sands tomorrow. We need to phase them out.” Without a Plan B, Alberta is being taken down Prince Charming’s “phase-out” path, eventually to be strangled by being limited to just one market for our crude oil – the United States, which is striving, with some success, to become self-sufficient in oil.

Plan B is a multi-pipeline, multi-energy single corridor, which has strong local and First Nations support and involvement, as well as industry support, to transport crude oil, refined products, natural gas, natural gas liquids, fibre-optic signals, and clean hydro power – from the industrial heartland and Fort McMurray, through Peace region hydro power and massive new shale-gas developments in northeast B.C. and northwest Alberta, to LNG plants and marine terminals near Prince Rupert, by far the safest location for marine terminals on Canada’s West Coast.

Mike Priaro, Calgary

Not paid to the CEO

Re Paid To The CEO (letters, May 31): I may be unusual among CEOs in agreeing that CEO compensation should be limited to a certain multiple of the compensation of a corporation’s lowest-paid employee.

Many years ago a Manitoba premier put forward this idea – and suggested that three would be an appropriate multiple. That sounds about right to me, and it’s a multiple that I don’t think our corporation has ever exceeded in its 32 years. It’s just about impossible to work more than three times as hard as someone else; there are only 24 hours in a day.

Should one be paid more for having more ability or education? Perhaps, but arguably it’s also at least as fair in the other direction to compensate someone for having been disadvantaged in the talent they were born with, or the upbringing they had, or the educational opportunities they never had.

Don LePan, CEO and founder, Broadview Press; Nanaimo, B.C.

Weighing EVs

Re EV Driving Costs (May 30): Yes, maintenance costs are lower initially for electric vehicles, but when the battery pack needs replacing, those savings take a big hit. Advertised prices for used EVs indicate their depreciation is high. Will it be higher still as new, cheaper models are introduced?

If EVs are scrapped sooner than other cars, what’s the environmental impact?

EV users get a free pass on the taxes that other drivers have to pay at the pump. Currently, all taxpayers have to pick up this shortfall in government revenues. If EVs become popular, this loophole will have to be closed. It will also be interesting to see how insurance rates compare for EVs if relatively small accidents necessitate battery-pack replacement.

I’m not against EVs and might well buy one in the future, but proponents shouldn’t guild the lily when they promote them.

Steen Petersen, Nanaimo, B.C.

Canada in Yemen

Re Canada Pledges To Match Donations For Famine Relief In Africa, Mideast (May 29): Canada has not only helped facilitate the starvation of millions of people in Yemen, but – like many Western countries – has essentially profited from it by selling billions of dollars worth of weapons into the conflict that is creating the famine.

Since early 2015, a Saudi-led military coalition intervening in the Yemeni civil war has been blockading food and humanitarian imports from large parts of that country. This purposeful starvation of the population is a war crime, according to UN experts.

To be clear, all sides in the conflict have committed atrocities, but when Justin Trudeau became Prime Minister, the war crimes of the Saudi-led coalition – including bombing hospitals, schools and residential neighbourhoods – were already well documented.

Despite this, Mr. Trudeau approved the sale of $15-billion in Canadian-made light-armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia, a deal worth considerably more than twice Canada’s entire foreign aid budget for 2017.

In Yemen, we Canadians are not humanitarians – we are selling weapons to war criminals and are profiteers of suffering.

Spencer Osberg, chief editor, Sana’a Center for Strategic Studies

Clock is slowing

Re Trudeau Warned World Leaders Can’t Turn Back Clock On Progress (May 31): President Donald Trump has attacked the United States’ allies in NATO, challenged free trade with long-time partners, is virtually certain to renege on a climate agreement that most of the world has signed on to, and insulted numerous leaders of allied countries.

It’s not “America First.” It’s “America Alone.”

Norman Rosencwaig, Toronto

