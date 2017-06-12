Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Transparency M.I.A.

Two separate and troubling areas of conduct – one intended to diminish the increasingly obstructive nature of police intrusions into journalistic freedom and the other related to the Access to Information Act being used as a “shield” rather than to promote accountability – are now under close scrutiny (Liberals To Back Bill Protecting Sources, June 9).

It becomes increasingly more difficult to utilize the descriptive “progressive” for Canada when it ranks 22nd on the World Press Freedom Index.

Similarly, we should all be concerned when the Canadian Information Commissioner, Suzanne Legault, states that the Access to Information Act is now “being used as a shield against transparency and is failing to meet its policy objective to foster accountability and trust in our government” and that “comprehensive reform of the act is essential and long overdue.”

Both of these are important initiatives as they support the rights, liberties and access to information through freedom of the press for all Canadians.

Steve Sanderson, Quispamsis, N.B.

Information Commissioner Suzanne Legault states that the Access to Information Act “is being used as a shield against transparency and is failing to meet its policy objective to foster accountability and trust in our government.”

This is not only a concern with access to current government information.

I have been conducting research into the purge of gays from the federal civil service in the 1950s and 1960s. I have met with continual roadblocks in gaining access to documents created during this period that throw light on government policies and actions.

When inquiring why documents created more than 50 and 60 years ago are still not available, an access to information co-ordinator explained that “certain records can remain sensitive in perpetuity.”

Transparency about this sorry episode in our history would help us understand the context of these policies and the injustices experienced by thousands of Canadians.

If Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ever makes good on his promise to apologize to Canadians affected by this purge, one way to make it meaningful would be to ensure that all government documents relating to this period are released.

Kate Johnson, Faculty of Information and Media Studies, University of Western Ontario, London, Ont.

Learning curve?

Re ‘Those Were Lies, Plain And Simple’ (June 9): First, I felt sorry for White House spokesman Sean Spicer because of the disgraceful way President Donald Trump shut him out of meeting the Pope. Now, according to Paul Ryan, the Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, I have to feel sorry for Mr. Trump because he is new to the position and doesn’t quite understand all the finer points of the job.

Funny, but I wasn’t aware that becoming President of the United States was an entry-level job.

Kathleen Hanna, Picton, Ont.

Partisan as ever

Justin Trudeau claims the Liberals have changed the appointments process to make it “open” and “transparent” (Meilleur Drops Bid For Languages Post, June 8). In fact, the government’s website listing appointment job-openings has existed for 10 years.

Mr. Trudeau claims the Liberals changed the appointment process to make it “independent.” In fact, as the government’s website states, cabinet ministers “manage” all appointments.

Mr. Trudeau claims the Liberals have made the process “merit-based.” However, appointments controlled by cabinet ministers are, by definition, partisan and political.

The Liberals’ attempt to appoint as the federal languages commissioner a former provincial Liberal cabinet minister who donated to the federal party and to Mr. Trudeau’s leadership campaign shows how partisan the appointment process still is.

In the next few months, cabinet will appoint the lobbying, ethics, information and RCMP commissioners, as well as the chief electoral officer and other key government and law-enforcement watchdogs.

To avoid political and legal challenges, the Liberals must actually change their appointment process by establishing a fully independent committee to conduct merit-based searches for a short list for each position, and require cabinet to choose from that list.

This is how Ontario appoints judges, and how the U.K. appoints judges and heads of law-enforcement agencies, boards, commissions and tribunals.

If cabinet ministers can appoint whomever they want to key positions, especially government and law-enforcement watchdogs, it will lead to more patronage, cronyism and lapdog appointments that undermine our democracy.

Duff Conacher, co-founder, Democracy Watch

Military fixations

We should not fixate on the notion of spending 2 per cent of our GDP on the military (Talk Loudly And Carry A Small Stick, editorial, June 8).

Tying military spending to our gross domestic product simply makes no sense. For proof, we need only to look at Greece, which is not among the NATO “laggards” as it spends about 2.3 per cent of GDP on its military, in spite of spending very little.

The lesson of Greece is that if a nation really wants to meet that 2-per-cent goal, one sure way is to tank its economy. Given that GDP is a measure of everything a country produces, military spending would have to increase if your country produces more hamburgers this year than last!

Military spending must be tied to a realistic threat assessment. Since in 2017 threats come from cyber attacks and terrorism, a rational response is carefully tuned intelligence spending, rather than putting billions into boats and planes.

Steve Soloman, Toronto

A letter writer is surely mistaken in advocating that Canada acquire nuclear weapons (Canada’s Course, June 8).

The deterrence doctrine has resulted in the number of nuclear weapon states increasing from one to nine, and the Doomsday Clock being at two and a half minutes to midnight.

Canada and the rest of the world’s safety will be better promoted if Canada joins about 130 other countries at the UN’s second round of negotiations this week for a nuclear weapons ban convention.

This effort to hasten the elimination of nuclear weapons evokes the spirit of the land mines treaty. Canada’s lead in developing that agreement is something of which we can be proud. Make Canada proud again!

Barbara Birkett, Oakville, Ont.

Hmm …

I hear that B.C. Premier Christy Clark and British Prime Minister Theresa May are going to be collaborating on a new book.

Apparently it’s going to be called:

The Complete Guide to Denial at Home and in the Colonies.Fred MacDonald, Nanaimo, B.C.

