Canada’s judge

Re After Decades Of Pushing Boundaries, Chief Justice Retiring (June 13): Interesting that Beverley McLachlin was appointed to the Supreme Court by a Tory prime minister and promoted to Chief Justice by a Liberal one. In this hyper-partisan world, it is good to be reminded that there are people whose excellence can unite us across what seem to be ever more pronounced divisions.

I have often held her up as a role model to our two teenage daughters, particularly her refusal to be cowed during the most hostile days of the Harper government.

Canadians’ great respect for our Supreme Court is in no small measure a reflection of her leadership.

Helen Saunders, Vancouver

Allow me to tell a story about Beverley McLachlin’s humanity, a word that frequently pops up next to her name. For a number of years, when we took our group of Grade 10 students to Ottawa for our annual trip to the nation’s capital, we dutifully wrote the Chief Justice to ask if she would meet with them. I don’t know if it was because we are an all-girls school, but she always said yes (the one time she could not, she offered to arrange a visit with a colleague on the bench).

These were early – 8 a.m. – meetings, which some students found a challenge. But what always struck me and my colleagues was the utter humanity of the Chief Justice. Her demeanour was genuine and humble, and she radiated a warmth and understanding that filled the court. We always left the chambers in awe, uplifted by the experience.

On the way out one year, a commissionaire said, “She must really like you, because she does not do this very often.” Well, we really like the Chief Justice and are so thankful for the time she gave our students, which has not been forgotten. She has admirers all across this great Dominion.

J.D.M. Stewart, Bishop Strachan School, Toronto

Waters in peril

Re Troubled Waters (Folio, June 12): The conclusions of the World Wildlife Fund-Canada series of watershed reports for Canada are indeed troubling, but hardly surprising. Our federal government and its responsible departments have for the past three decades been reducing the necessary science, long-term monitoring, assessments, and application of existing legislation to protect both our surface water ecosystems and groundwater resources.

As a former Environment Canada scientist, I witnessed the loss of laboratories, skilled personnel, key monitoring and assessment programs, information resources (libraries and their information specialists) and the capacity and will to ensure compliance to regulations and standards under environmental legislation. The losses occurred under both the federal Liberal and Conservative governments.

To address the recommendations in the WWF reports, we need a new national commitment to protect our freshwater, much like the one recently begun for our coastal waters. Anything less will be a national tragedy and a further international embarrassment for Canada.

Peter Wells, adjunct professor, Faculty of Management and Faculty of Science; senior research fellow, International Ocean Institute, Dalhousie University

Why still separate?

Re Catholic Board Agrees Not To Press Students To Study Religion (June 13): You don’t have to be Catholic to attend a Catholic high school. And now you don’t have to participate in the school’s religious courses. So why do we still have separate, publicly funded Catholic schools in Ontario?

Paul Benedetti, Hamilton

Gender-equity logic

Re The Minister Replies (letters, June 13): If we apply federal Science Minister Kirsty Duncan’s gender-equity logic to the dental hygiene profession, we quickly realize that there simply aren’t enough male dental hygienists.

Could the same be said for the sciences? Rather than forcing universities to fill research chairs with women preferentially over men, we need to heavily focus on increasing the number of young women entering university science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs. The rest will take care of itself.

David Thomas, Oakville, Ont.

Re Canada Walks The Talk On Global Women’s Rights (June 12): Yes, Canada’s newly announced feminist international development policy is commendable, but it really only gets us back to where Canada was 30 years ago when the Canadian International Development Agency – now vacuumed into the often renamed Department of Foreign Affairs – was a global leader on women in development and gender equity.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan explains a 73-per-cent increase in military spending by saying, “If we are serious about Canada’s role in the world, then we have to be serious about funding our military.” The same could be said for aid spending which, instead, projects zero growth over the next five years. The challenge, if Canada really is to “walk the talk” requires more than a reorganization of the deck chairs in a stagnant aid budget that is a quarter of what serious aid donors such as Sweden and Norway spend, and half of what it was when Canada really did lead on gender.

Ian Smillie, Ottawa

UKIP? Neutralized

Re Brexit Train Derails; One Politician Injured (editorial, June 12): You say that the bulk of the 2015 UK Independence Party vote appears to have moved to the Conservatives. That was the assumption before the election, and the Conservative Party certainly campaigned accordingly.

I watched election night coverage until the end on BBC Newsworld: The lost UKIP vote often went equally to the Conservatives and Labour, which helps explain why the former did worse and the later did better than expected.

So I disagree with you that the UKIP demographic is now “a key to future victory [for the Conservatives], and a cross to bear.” The former UKIP vote has dissipated in the mainstream U.K. two-party system. In other words, it’s been neutralized in British politics.

Jean Boutet, Ottawa

Awe in small things

Re Watershed Management (editorial cartoon, June 13) Notwithstanding the importance for our Great Lakes of the message behind this poor, compromised goldfish, it reminded me of my grandkids’ beloved Goldie, who floated upside down for days.

Thank goodness for Google. We discovered that if a goldfish swims upside down, it may have swim bladder disease.

Treatment? Cook a few frozen peas, slide off the outer skin and feed the soft interior of one pea to the beleaguered fish. The next day, to my grandchildren’s delight, Goldie was vertical again.

Trivial comment? For sure, but in a world of international upheaval, let’s not forget the really awesome small things in life.

Sheila Flynn McGrath, Toronto

