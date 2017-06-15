Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

..............................................................................................................................

China’s bidding

Re Why Is Ottawa Doing Beijing’s Bidding ? (June 14): I am dismay-ed that the purchase of Norsat by Hytera, a Chinese communications giant, isn’t being subjected to a thorough security review.

What are the Liberals’ intentions? They’re certainly not responding to Canadians’ views. Polls have repeatedly shown that the majority of Canadians are very cautious about closer ties with China, have many concerns about a free trade deal and expect our government to carefully vet any sale of a Canadian firm to Chinese interests, particularly when it involves technology and government contracts.

We don’t want to wake up one day and realize we’ve given away too much power and control to a country that doesn’t respect the rule of law or human rights.

Once we go down that path, it won’t be easy to keep Chinese influence out of our democracy.

Jill Johnson, Burlington, Ont.

..............................................

Waiting to be seen

Re Health System A Free-For-All For Double-Dipping Doctors (June 13): André Picard has fewer objections to Europeans accessing private care, noting that waits are uncommon there so this does not mean preferential service. It is precisely because the European countries have private options that their wait lists are short.

Eric Pugash, MD, Vancouver

..............................................

Bias is alive, well

Re Canada’s War Against Merit Marches On (June 10): I am co-chairing a salary equity task force for my institution’s union for faculty members, to help address the inequity in salary support and awards for women, visible minorities, and the disabled.

I know that we should not sacrifice merit for the sake of diversity, but there is a key point missing in Margaret Wente’s discussion of the Canada Research Chair selections. Unbeknown to the public, the selection of CRC candidates occurs behind closed doors and is based on executive decision-making at the top levels of universities. It is not a transparent, open application process.

We have many talented women at our university who are not being given even an opportunity to apply for a CRC. This is why the CRC is such a contentious issue and why Science Minister Kirsty Duncan has made this a priority.

I speak every day to angry female professors who have been shuffled to the bottom of the pile for leadership roles and opportunities despite stellar performance. I have witnessed very senior male professors elevating junior male counterparts by nominating them and including them as co-applicants or co-authors on competitive grants and publications, while leaving female professors out of collaborations or nominations, even if they won more competitive grant funding from the Tri-Council and published more papers in higher-impact journals than their junior male colleagues.

The gender bias, as well as the bias against visible minorities and disabled people, is as alive and thriving in academic institutions as it ever was. We have no choice but to address and correct this.

It certainly will not compromise the merit of the work done at our tertiary institutions.

Paige Lacy, professor and director, Pulmonary Research Group, Department of Medicine, University of Alberta, Edmonton

..............................................

Manners, please

Re MP Calls On Colleagues To Act ‘Honourably’ (June 13): On two different occasions, from the gallery during Question Period, I’ve observed the bored, disengaged and outright rude behaviour of many MPs.

I thought of my Grade 3 pupils and the basic rules of civility under which we operated. Of course there was the occasional ruckus between students, and they were asked to step into the hall and return when their issue was resolved. In quick time, they were back. MP Arnold Chan’s pleas for gravitas during daily Question Period must be heeded.

Carol Taylor, Kelowna, B.C.

..............................................

Unfounded response

Re How Police Forces Co-ordinated One Response To The Globe Queries (June 14): Nobody is perfect at handling issues and crisis situations. However, PR professionals should respond well, given their training and experience.

So, how, as a communications professional, can I explain, let alone understand, the thinking, advice and actions of police services communicators responding to The Globe and Mail’s Unfounded series?

This article shows just how far these people are removed from the reality of communications in a digital world, and from their responsibility to respond with accuracy, empathy and transparency to the people their employers are sworn to protect. Has someone purged the memories of these communicators? Hiding behind excuses, process obfuscations and other tactics is not acceptable, especially when you are doing it with taxpayer money.

Good journalism shines a light on what needs to be seen. Instead of trying to draw a curtain across the window, the police need to get out the glass cleaner, stop discounting women’s experiences of sexual assault and start showing leadership.

Brenda Sweeney, Oakville, Ont.

..............................................

Gong Show lives on

Re The Gong Show Debuts (Moment In Time, June 14): When The Gong Show made its debut on June 14, 1976, it’s doubtful anyone foresaw that it would become so popular that its name would enter the North American lexicon, defined by Urban Dictionary as something “marred by confusion, ineptitude and shenanigans.”

Likewise, who back then, even in their wildest dreams, would have predicted that the show’s name would one day be totally appropriate to describe the daily goings-on in the White House?

Alan Scrivener, Cornwall, Ont.

..............................................

With the presidential aides presumably at wit’s end, they must be celebrating Melania Trump’s arrival at the White House on the weekend.

They must be hoping that having his wife in residence will offset the frequency of The Donald’s tweets, and help assuage the effect of his numerous stressors – that petulant North Korean, the Russian Connection, the Paris discord, the Comey testimony and those elusive tapes, the lingering Obamacare replacement, the travel-ban order, the judicial challenges, the spurious budget plans for the Mexican border wall and infrastructure renewal, plus those countless alleged Emolument Clause violations trailing him.

I’m tired just listing them.

I think we all know someone who is a perpetual bull in a china shop, who seems to stir things up just by entering a room. Over the years, I’ve learned to avoid them whenever possible, but I suspect we’re stuck with The Donald.

Perhaps we should focus on nailing down the valuables, and strap in for the bumpy ride.

Casimir Galas, Toronto

..............................................

Now there’s a surprise: Donald Trump (1946) and The Gong Show (1976) share a birthday.

Emily Cooper Jones, St. John’s

Report Typo/Error