Hit pause on Norsat

As a lifelong Liberal Party supporter and a former adviser to Norsat International, I am deeply troubled by Ottawa’s decision to “green light” China’s takeover of yet another Canadian technology leader.

In weighing the cost/benefit of kowtowing to the hard men of Beijing, versus the strategic interests of our country, our allies and our most important trading partners, the government has once again made a dubious call.

The only winners outside of China will be a tiny group of public shareholders and insiders, most of whom are in Europe, who will enjoy a one-time bump in shareholder value.

One can expect most of Norsat’s existing customers to join them in heading for the exits, leaving only China’s military to leverage this Canadian defence technology.

Let’s all hope against hope that a rival bid will prevail.

Nick Green, Vancouver

Re Anbang Chair’s Arrest Won’t Affect Takeover Deal: Ottawa (June 14); Why Is Ottawa Doing Beijing’s Bidding? (editorial June 14): So despite the arrest during an anti-corruption campaign of Anbang’s chairman, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government have no objection to the company’s large-scale investment in B.C.’s health-care sector, or to China’s bid to buy Norsat, a B.C.-based satellite communications firm. A selfie with a panda is so much more cuddly than one with a grizzly.

Anne Spencer, Victoria

Yet another tax

Re Heritage Committee To Call For 5% Tax On Broadband Services (June 15): Why do this? Well, to create and promote Canadian content our government thinks we should have, but in many cases, we don’t give a hoot about.

So here we go again, yet another tax. We in rural Canada are especially hurting. As a country, we need Internet availability for all – and whether streaming or not, we need high-speed Internet. Let’s not force those on the financial margin to cut that cord, too.

Kevin McKenna, Gravenhurst, Ont.

Reduce the tax on cable, and add that portion of the reduction to streaming broadband in whatever percentage makes it fair to industry and doesn’t increase the overall tax burden to the public. Anything else is either: a) a tax grab, or b) unfair to one user over another.

Jim Houston, Oakville, Ont.

American moments

Winston Churchill is often credited with once remarking that John Foster Dulles was the only bull he knew of who carried his own china shop around with him.

It seems to me that Donald Trump Is another (Gong Show Lives On, letters, June 15).

George Easdon, Victoria

Nothing says American culture like sitting in a ballpark, watching your favourite team on a hot, sunny day with a hot dog, a cold beer … and a gun in the audience (Shooting Rampage Spurs Call To Unity In Washington, June 15).

Tim Jeffery, Toronto

Oui, let’s talk

Re Dear Canada, We Need To Talk. Sincerely, Quebec (June 15): There has never been a better time to have a dialogue between Quebec and the rest of Canada. To wait for a crisis before engaging would be a serious mistake.

If we can have a dialogue with China and Russia, among others, why can’t we discuss issues of common interest within our own federation?

That doesn’t mean endorsing a one-way discussion. There are issues that transcend provincial boundaries, where the interests of individual provinces must be subordinated to those of the entire country. Interprovincial barriers to trade, infrastructure and environmental protection must be part of the discussion.

Constitutional changes may or may not be needed. We are not there yet. But communicating is never a bad idea, even or especially when we have differences.

We may have many nations, but only one country.

Tony Manera, Ottawa

ABCs of waste

Re Why Still Separate? (letters, June 14): Why, indeed, do we still have a publicly funded separate school system in Ontario, when merging the English and French separate and public boards – that’s some 70 school boards across, count them, one-two-three-four, yes, four school systems – could save an estimated $1.6-billion a year?

And even if it only saved half that amount, why are we wasting money that could be put to use in a heartbeat to improve classroom education instead of funding duplicate bureaucracy? Our pols need to take a crash course in the ABCs of waste.

Jenny Campbell, Hamilton

It smacks of discrimination if one religious denomination is offered funding for schools that no other religious group is receiving.

In Mississauga, the public school board headquarters stand directly across the road from those of the Catholic board. These two grand buildings and those who work within their walls stand as a testament to double expense in every way.

Can this province really afford such a waste?

The original rationale for the establishment of a separate system for Catholic students no longer exists. It is time for one public system, provincewide. If there are parents who want their children to go to a separate, private school, then they should have to pay for this – just as other parents with children in private schools do.

Sheryl Danilowitz, Toronto

Settle the case

Re Sixties Scoop Victims Must Prove Suffering: Ottawa (June 14): This article exposes the conduct of the federal Justice Department in talking reconciliation, while taking every opportunity, no matter how remote or hypocritical or cynical, to delay and impede resolution.

The government must be fully aware that the prospect of 16,000 individual trials to assess compensation would impose an impossible burden on the claimants, the courts and the Department of Justice itself. Given that liability has already been established, the government should without delay settle this case for a global lump sum payment, just as the claimants have requested, leaving it to the claimants themselves to work out the distribution.

Malcolm C. Kronby, Toronto

Good one, Mr. Duffy

Re Federal Budget May Not Win Support, Senator Warns (June 15): Thanks for my daily laugh after reading the quote from Senator Mike Duffy underlining the need for “accountability and transparency” by the government! What an old jokester that Mike Duffy is.

Perhaps he looked up the definitions of “accountability” and “transparency” before making his statement, because he didn’t seem to know what they meant quite recently.

Ann Sullivan, Peterborough, Ont.

