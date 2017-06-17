Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Grappling with a new Senate

Re Trudeau’s FrankenSenate Is Alive, And It’s Dangerous (June 16): The need for a restricted Senate suspensive veto was recognized in Great Britain in 1911. In 1984 in Canada, a joint Commons/Senate all-party committee recommended a 90-day suspensive time limit.

Tony Keller hopes that the Senate itself will act to restrain its non-democratic impulses. Don’t we all?

Paul Cosgrove, former joint chair, Special Joint Committee on Senate Reform 1984, Brockville, Ont.

As long as we have whipped votes in the Commons, we cannot say its bills are the will of “elected representatives.” They are the will of one or two party leaders, and MPs are required to vote with the party. Given that reality, I am thrilled we finally have a Senate that asks the questions MPs aren’t allowed to and pushes back when its members feel the government is on the wrong track. This non-aligned Senate that Justin Trudeau has created is finally adding real value to the legislative process.

Although senators aren’t elected directly, they are appointed by elected representatives – the same ones who drive the votes in the House. Because senators have fixed terms, they are willing and able to look beyond the next election and make decisions on what they believe is best for Canada, not what will get a party elected in the next election.

David Goldsmith, Barrhaven, Ont.

Double-double’s toil and trouble

Re Stop Doctors Ordering A Double-Double (editorial, June 15): While I am very much a fan of private health care – at least I think I am; I have not as yet participated in it, but I am tempted as my income shrinks and my tax support of the state continues to rise – I am not a fan of political cowardice.

It is true that an interesting thing too often happens in health care. The keenest, nicest med students in the universe will often change as soon as they get that MD, which they misinterpret as an LTPM (Licence to Print Money).

The provinces could stop extra-billing easily. When we physicians get caught up in double billing, just stop our ability to bill the state for even just one month.

Watch extra-billing vanish.

Drew A. Bednar, MD, clinical professor of orthopedic surgery, adult spine surgeon, McMaster University

The responsibility for reduced access to health care lies squarely with successive governments.

For years in Ontario, closing operating rooms has been seen as a way to curtail health spending. A surgeon told me recently he was only provided access to an OR one day a month to operate.

In addition to blocking facilities, caps are imposed on surgeons, reducing the number of surgeries they can perform. The best known example is limiting the number of cataract surgeries for any one ophthalmologist.

How long are people waiting for an MRI? More equipment and most importantly, trained personnel to run it, are required to provide timely access. Poor care of the elderly, who are unable to manage unaided – that will be us one day, too – is a scandal.

While access is being eroded, the government has chosen to create a massive, expensive, all-consuming bureaucracy with, of course, the usual complement of presidents, vice-presidents, executive secretaries etc. These are the so-called Linear Integrated Health Networks (LIHNs).

Our doctors in Canada are superbly trained, skilled and dedicated professionals who have little or no say in the development of health policy. They are being sidelined and silenced by the relentless juggernaut of bureaucracy.

Imagine if the dollars consumed by it were used to pay doctors, nurses, necessary health-care workers, buy needed equipment and create up-to-date facilities. We could have one the the best health-care systems in the developed world.

Susan E. H. Hall, MD, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Taxed by the argument

Re Overtaxing Productive People Won’t Lead To A Prosperous Canada (Report on Business, June 15): Pity the wealthy (sorry, “productive”) people. They just can’t seem to catch a break.

How unfair that a progressive income tax system requires those who make more to pay their share of the load. How can that happen when these folks have better access to the political class that establishes the rules?

While they pay a large share of personal tax revenue, they also benefit disproportionally from the myriad deductions and preferences not accessible to those with lower incomes (e.g. taxing only half of capital gains).

My wise grandfather, when I used to complain about my tax load, would remind me I should be grateful for being fortunate enough to have made the income which enabled me to pay those taxes.

(The foregoing brought to you by a conservative – note the small “c” – who worries about budget deficits and national debt, whichever party produces them.)

Ken Hillcoff, Markham, Ont.

A perfect message for dad

According to your headline, No Card Can Capture Father’s Day (Facts & Arguments, June 15).

I don’t know about that.

As a young girl, my dad and I were very close. My teenage years were a different story. Then, when I was 19, I came across the perfect Father’s Day card.

The outside was a drawing of a daughter standing next to her dad, who was sitting in a chair as comfortable-looking as my father’s own.

On the front were the words: “Dad, you know all the trouble I’ve caused you?”

Inside: “Well, I’m almost finished!”

Heather Macleod, Toronto

