Budget pushback

It is a sad day for Canadian democracy when we have to depend on unelected senators to try to prevent elected Liberal MPs from violating their party’s campaign promise to end undemocratic, omnibus budget-implementation bills (Morneau Digs In For Standoff With Senate Over Budget Bill – June 16).

Stanley Greenspoon, North Vancouver

The political interests of an elected representative and what is in the national interest do not always coincide. The Senate was created as a legislative body that could consider government bills on the basis of the national interest, without concern for re-election or job security. It was not intended to be a rubber stamp for the House. In amending or rejecting bills from the Commons, the Senate is performing exactly as was intended by the Fathers of Confederation. An activist Senate is a performing Senate.

The debate over the omnibus budget bill is a perfect example. The creation of an infrastructure bank is of great significance for our country. The fact that four separate statutes – the Canada Infrastructure Bank Act, the Borrowing Authority Act, the Invest in Canada Act and the Services Fees Act – are required demonstrate its complexity, and the need for thorough analysis and scrutiny. We need to get this right.

Senator André Pratte’s proposal that the creation of Canada’s infrastructure bank should be removed from the bill and considered separately demonstrates that the Senate is properly fulfilling its role. This does not threaten our democracy, it strengthens it.

Brian Dougall, Kanata, Ont.

Frankencommons

Re Trudeau’s Frankensenate Is Alive, And It’s Dangerous (June 16): Tony Keller suggests our system of responsible government is at risk because the Senate isn’t sleeping. He defines a conscious Senate as a Frankensenate.

I guess he prefers the corpse with a rubber stamp that was the Senate of old. My question is more about the Frankencommons. We don’t have responsible government in the way that it was intended. We have a system of elected directorship.

Elected representatives are almost powerless. The single act of real power they have is not their vote, but their resignation. The party rules all. The PM is god. And omnibus bills are the word of god. Don’t get me wrong, I actually like Justin Trudeau. But Canada would be better off if Mr. Trudeau had to convince our elected representatives, rather than just tell them what’s what.

Claude Daley, St. John’s

The Senate could become a democratic and representative place of “sober second thought” if, after every election, Senate appointments were allotted to each party in proportion to the number of votes that party received, with the stipulation that appointments must be distributed among the provinces and territories to reflect the proportion of that party’s votes which came from each province or territory.

Senators would no longer “sit until the age of 75, responsible to no one other than themselves, and accountable to nothing other than their own conscience.” Furthermore, the democratically elected Senate, unlike the House of Commons, would have the advantage of being geographically and politically representative of Canada. It could indeed become a place of “sober second thought.”

Raymond Price, Kingston

Tony Keller makes a peculiar point. Not so much that the Senate is undemocratic and should be abolished (a sometimes popular option), but that giving senators independence is a bad idea. Mr. Keller never actually says it would be better if senators were partisan, ignored their instincts, and did what their cousins in the House told them to do. Instead he offers this: “The Senate must give itself limits and boundaries because it isn’t a democratic chamber.” Give itself limits! What does that actually mean?

Robin Collins, Ottawa

Shocked, shocked

Re Police Lied To Obtain Warrants, Journalists Testify At Inquiry (June 16): News of the police lying is just another of those Casablanca/Captain Renault situations, where the reader is of course shocked, shocked to find that lying is going on under these circumstances.

Jenna Chaplin, Toronto

Insensitive law

Canadian laws disqualify patients who are “not near death” from accessing assisted dying (Civil Suit Launched Over Assisted-Dying Restrictions, June 15).

So if the patient has been medically estimated to endure unbearable suffering for, say, a year or so, they will relieve him or her of that suffering. But for a longer, undetermined period of time, the powers that be will leave him or her to endure the suffering for that extended period – possibly 10 or more years.

In other words, the longer they figure you may have to endure this inevitable suffering, the less likely that they will grant you relief from it. Shouldn’t it be the other way around? Can somebody please explain the logic behind this seemingly insensitive law?

Ken Dixon, Toronto

‘Pitifully small step’

Re Ottawa Won’t Request Extension For Indian Act Amendment (June 15): We smug Canadians seem to have an “alternative” Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Apparently, equality is reserved for only some Canadians.

It should be a priority to atone for the wrongs we have committed against the Indigenous people of Canada. An extension to the Senate amendment of Bill C-3 – legislation to remove sexist elements of the Indian Act – is a pitifully small step toward addressing the discrimination against women in the act. But it’s a step we should be eager to take.

Judi Lederman, Toronto

Tax rate(d)

Re Overtaxing Productive People Won’t Lead To A Prosperous Canada (Report on Business, June 15): I can’t speak to taxes during the Dutch Republic of the 17th century or Great Britain during the Industrial Revolution, but the record is clear that marginal tax rates in the U.S. in the post-Second World War era were indeed much higher than they are today.

This runs counter to the argument that somehow, increases in federal tax rates stifle prosperity.

In fact, some of the most prosperous periods in North America have been during times when tax rates were much higher than they are today.

Paul Wilk, Mississauga

Re PM Rejects Streaming Tax To Help Fund Media Sector (June 16): Whew! Thank heavens the PM was on my side and nixed that unfair tax on broadband Internet users. I can’ t afford … Oh, wait. I don’t get broadband Internet because access to the nearest provider ends a kilometre down the road. They have no plan to extend it. Never mind.

Tim Poupore, Balderson, Ont.

