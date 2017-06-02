Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Inside the horror

Re Scores Killed, Hundreds Injured In Kabul Bombing (June 1): Historically, efforts by other countries to sort out Afghanistan have failed spectacularly; Canada and the U.S. have joined that list. It has been a terrible waste of lives on both sides.

Afghanistan is still a tribal country. Of course there are rivalries: One is forever hearing about factions, rival groups, various terrorist organizations. Outside interference is futile. It is time to recognize that Afghanistan needs to sort out its own mess, even if it takes another 100 years.

Jo Balet, Mississauga

Re Kathy Griffin Loses CNN Deal After Photos With Fake Severed Trump Head (May 31): First, terrorists bomb an arena in Manchester killing or wounding scores of innocents. Then, terrorists bomb Embassy Row in Kabul, killing or wounding scores more.

Comedienne and sometime CNN presenter Kathy Griffin poses for that harrowing photo in which she holds up a bloody effigy of the severed head of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The photo and the timing of its release recall an apt quote from the Russian author Alexander Kuprin: “All the horror is in just this, that there is no horror … ”

Orest Slepokura, Strathmore, Alta.

Let down on reform

I was disappointed that you paid so little attention in your pages, and even then only in some editions, to Wednesday’s vote on the recommendations of the parliamentary committee on electoral reform (Liberals Introduce New Fundraising Bill, June 1). The Prime Minister – and all but two of the Liberals who voted – cynically broke the oft-repeated promise to make 2015 the last election using first-past-the-post.

The Conservatives supported the NDP, the Greens and the Bloc Québécois in a rare show of opposition unanimity. The free vote came down to a small margin for the government, 159 to 146.

In the 2019 election, voters will remember the flagrant dismissal of a promise that was instrumental in bringing the Liberals to power. And they will hold the feet of the opposition parties to the fire, to ensure that they not only remember their vote but act on it.

In the meantime, we have a government that excuses its reluctance to act because it has “other things to do.”

As MP Nathan Cullen has said before, who needs a government that cannot walk and chew gum at the same time?

Tina Agrell, Oakville, Ont.

Failure’s template

The PQ’s Last Stand (June 1): The PQ’s predicament is rather simple. Their leader has managed to spurn sovereigntists who believe a referendum delayed is a referendum denied. He is anathema to the cultural communities because of the proposed charter of Quebec values. And he has done nothing to reverse the decline in centre-left support for the Parti Québécois that was already a problem before he became leader.

As honest Abe might have said: You can alienate some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot alienate all of the people all of the time if you want to be elected.

Howard Greenfield, Montreal

At the minimum

Re Ontario Businesses, Workers Split On Minimum-Wage Hike (Report on Business, May 31): I have heard nothing but negative comments from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) about the proposed hourly $15 minimum wage.

As a small business owner in Ontario, I want Ontarians to know that the CFIB does not speak for me. I fully support this proposed legislation and believe, quite frankly, that it is about time.

When even one person who works hard at their job is faced with the tough choice between buying food for their family or paying rent, something is wrong. I am clearly not alone: I am part of a group of owners of independent businesses who meet monthly and of those members I have talked to, not one is against this proposal. Ontarians should not buy what the CFIB is selling.

People deserve a living wage.

This legislation is a start.

J.P. Pawliw-Fry, president, IHHP, Toronto

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne plans to hike the province’s minimum wage to $15 an hour in the short term. The Alberta NDP campaigned on a similar plan, which it started implementing last year.

Like many, I go to my neighbourhood pub. Most of the young servers, bartenders, and the manager responsible for hiring and firing voted for the NDP.

Since then, with the increased overhead, the pub owners have cut staff and hours, requiring more work from fewer people.

Lunch is about a two-hour stretch, so these mid-twenty-somethings have figured out it is better to keep your job and get $50 in tips, instead of a few bucks in extra wages. These young people, including the manager, have seen the real-world results of hiking overhead on small business. I have yet to find anyone there now who says they will vote NDP in the next election.

Dan Petryk, Calgary

Be it resolved that

A properly conducted public debate on the climatic effects of oil pipelines in British Columbia would certainly clear the air and allow us to separate fact from political expediency (Pipeline Metrics, letters, June 1; A Matter Of Debate, letters, May 31).

However, Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver has feet in both camps – and besides, as an expert in mathematical modelling, he is hardly the right person to shed light on the complicated issues of environmental impacts.

To properly select candidates for this debate, one should invite experts such as Ian Plimer, professor emeritus, University of Adelaide, earth and environmental scientist, on the pro-pipeline side and David Suzuki, renowned biologist/zoologist, on the other.

The debate might be held by video interview to avoid possible physical confrontation.

Norman Paterson, geophysicist, Thornbury, Ont.

A nicer Spicer?

Re Sympathy For Sean Spicer Is Misplaced (June 1): John Doyle says we shouldn’t feel sorry for White House spokesman Sean Spicer because he didn’t get to meet the Pope, or because he is a constant source of ridicule, or because his reputation is in tatters, as his wounds are self-inflicted. On the other hand, he may be a case of Stockholm Syndrome.

Manuel Matas, Winnipeg

Donald Trump tweets about the “constant negative press covfefe” – perhaps channelling the media response to his White House spokesman, Kevin Spicer?

As speculation abounds about what-the-covfefe “covfefe” means, Hillary Clinton responds, “People in covfefe houses shouldn’t throw covfefe.”

Meanwhile, John Doyle can sleep easy that I’m not about to feel sorry for either the covfefe-conveyor-in-chief, or his covfefe acolyte.

Besides, what the covfefe! would the late-night comics do if Mr. Spicer got nicer?

April Rogers, Calgary

