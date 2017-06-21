Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Beyond solitary

Re Ottawa Draws Line On Solitary At 15 Days (June 20): The critics of solitary confinement will emphasize the inhumane nature of this form of imprisonment and highlight the studies that have demonstrated its harmful effects on the mental health of the prisoner.

The proponents will tell you it’s a useful tool, reducing violence and effective at combating gang influence in prisons.

All of this debate over eventually decreasing the cap on solitary from 21 to 15 days ignores the fact that prison itself is ineffective and unfair. One only needs to examine the vast prison population of the U.S. to see the dysfunction of utilizing prison as a solution to crime, deviant behaviour and recidivism.

We’re just as culpable. Our Canadian prison population contains a disproportionate number of aboriginal people and the mentally ill. For example, those with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder are 19 times more likely to be incarcerated than those without, according to a 2011 study.

Kevin Chang, Delta, B.C.

I have no doubt that solitary is sometimes misused, and that the prisoners suffer cruel punishment. On the other hand, there are unmanageable inmates who create huge disturbances in prison. Setting limits on solitary without outlining what else should be done with such unruly prisoners and providing needed resources to do it does not improve the undesirable environment in our prisons; it might make it worse.

Sudhir Jain, Calgary

Amazon nation

Re How I Became An Amazon Junkie (June 20): The era of affording a home and decent car, raising three kids, taking family vacations and having a pension, along with so many other of life’s joys for the middle class, is quickly disappearing. No wonder the younger generation is full of anxiety and depression, save for the few who will be paid a modest salary if they are lucky enough to be part of the industry creating the robots and systems that encourage corporate consolidation.

Declining employment opportunities will ensure workers can be paid as little as possible. The concentration of wealth for the very few at the very top will become even more staggering.

Well-heeled boomers’ investment portfolios will continue to swell on the likes of Amazon stocks. Everyone else will continue to feed the process, because their declining incomes will ensure they buy only from the cheaper conglomerates with the immense capital needed to play the long game of investing in the algorithms, robotics and strategies that eliminate competition.

No government has really thought enough about how this fantastic new world could actually implode from its own success. The solution is to follow where all of our wealth has consolidated and tax it more – except that the biggest companies use their global power and diversity to threaten to leave any country that would dare to make such an outrageous suggestion.

Michael Neill, Kelowna, B.C.

Diagnosis: bias

Kelly Grant’s excellent article, The Pressure of Big Pharma (June 20), sadly only reveals a small part of an enormous problem facing people involved with medical decisions: makers of guidelines, teachers of clinical medicine, medical practitioners and members of the public facing personal health choices.

Commercial interests (Big Pharma, device manufacturers, advocacy groups and others) have many effective ways to promote their interests, even in conflict with public well-being.

Influencing guidelines is one method. Others include a pervasive manipulation of “research” to select and spin studies to promote vested interests. Some advocacy groups depend heavily on advertising revenue which can influence decisions.

Oddly, disclosure of financial support appears to have little influence on audiences receiving a possibly biased message. Studies indicate that disclosure of conflict of interest actually enhances a speaker’s credibility.

A possible step in addressing the problem is to understand that expertise in guidelines needs the help of people who can identify and flag bias in the material used to create guidelines.

Their people are not clinician disease experts (the majority of members of all guideline panels), but the “geeks” in the field of methodology. Without their help, efforts to craft guidelines will inevitably incorporate “evidence” which can corrupt the outcome and cause public harm.

George Southey, MD, Oakville, Ont.

The Globe and Mail is to be commended for its demands for transparency in the writing of practice guidelines – but transparency is needed from the beginning to the end of the process.

Adequate government funding of primary research is required to reduce the dependency on corporate funding of health outcomes, and the granting process must be transparent. All clinical trials should be registered prior to recruiting, as advocated through the alltrials.net initiative.

When practice guidelines are written, the inclusion and exclusion criteria of studies must be developed prior to the search for evidence. The search for available evidence should be carried out by an expert searcher in a way that minimizes bias. Guideline committees should include both experts in the field, as well as experts in research methodology (who may or may not be subject experts in the particular area).

The publication should address what steps were taken to minimize bias throughout the process.

Bias can be demonstrated not just through how research is funded, but also through many other decisions made while writing a guideline, including a bias toward the status quo or to our own pet theories as to what may or may not work.

As our society moves away from a blind trust of experts, it is all the more critical that our work be open to review.

And in the interest of full disclosure, I’m a co-author of a book on practice-guideline adaptation, for which I received nearly $50 (U.S.!) in royalties! I have also been the expert searcher on multiple practice guidelines.

Amanda Ross-White, Health Sciences Librarian, Queen’s University Library

It could happen here

Re Immigration, Intolerance And The ‘Populist Paradox’ (June 19): John Ibbitson is right to caution Canadians against the “it couldn’t happen here” complacency on immigration.

Although underlying attitudes toward the impact of immigration on jobs, culture and security may be relatively stable, this could easily change with dramatic events or polarizing politicians.

The rapid erosion of Theresa May’s 20-point lead in the polls indicates that temporal factors play a large and often unpredictable role in translating deep beliefs into voting behaviour.

Chester Fedoruk, Toronto

Noted. Or not

Re The Real Sickness Of Medical Notes (June 19): Bravo to Frances Woolley. Death to the sick note!

K.M. Peckan, MD, Waterloo, Ont.

