Old ‘new’ Senate

Re Senators Amend Budget Bill To Lift Automatic Tax Hikes On Alcohol (June 21): Thanks to the Senate amendment to the federal budget bill, Canadians can now better understand the role that newly “independent” senators wish to take for themselves. They are willing enough to capitulate on substantive matters of principle – for example, abandoning resistance against the creation of an enormous and poorly policed capital slush fund, also known as the Canada Infrastructure Bank. But they stand firm on the provision of petty protections to powerful corporate lobbyists – in this case, those representing the makers of beer, wine and spirits.

Reassured, as we all must be, that the interests of the privileged remain well defended in the Red Chamber, we can only hope that the senators are toasting their newly demonstrated effectiveness with something domestic.

Richard Littlemore, Vancouver

New ‘new’ Senate

Re An Active, Engaged Senate Is Not A Threat To Democracy (June 20): As someone who spent seven years as the first Senate ethics officer and later advocated for a “new Senate,” active, engaged and independent, I agree that “as of today the result has been very positive … high quality appointments; hard and serious work; and better legislation.”

The “new Senate” reflects the will of the Fathers of Confederation, as well as the Supreme Court, which described the Senate as “a legislative body rather than a perennial rival of the House of Commons.” But this is just the start. Senate reform is now in the hands of senators; complacency is the Senate’s worst enemy. The danger is that the Senate could become a “House of Delay,” further undermining Canadians’ confidence in the institution.

In the old appointment system, a government could rely on partisan discipline in the Senate to pass its legislative program in a timely, orderly fashion. This is no longer the case. Unless new rules are put in place promptly, this could increasingly lead to situations where the Senate obstructs or delays bills, impeding the government’s ability to implement its program in a timely and orderly manner, and harming its capacity to govern effectively.

Time limits have been adopted in a number of countries with bicameral legislatures, including the U.K. There’s an old saying that “There is regular time, and then there is Senate time.” Time is up.

Jean T. Fournier, Ottawa

One seat, two fares

Re Air Canada Chief Defends Overbooking Practices (Report on Business, June 21): Air Canada president Calin Rovinescu defends overbooking on the basis that some people who buy tickets are “no-shows.” What I don’t understand is this: If the seat has already been sold, the airline has pocketed the money. If a passenger is a no-show, the airline sells the seat again and gets all the money from both sales (unsurprisingly). No wonder overbooking works for the airline!

If I, like Mr. Rovinescu, sell the same item twice and only have to deliver it once, I would be doing well, too. I’m afraid retailers will start learning this lesson. Now all I have to figure out is how I can bill my clients twice for the same work and, like Mr. Rovinescu, proclaim that it is a really good thing.

Peter D. Hutcheon, Toronto

Trump’s scorecard

So much for Hollywood trying to influence the congressional seat in Atlanta (Republican Karen Handel Wins Congressional Race In Georgia, Thanks Trump, June 20). The Republican beat the Democrat, even with all the money contributed to the Democrat’s campaign. More than $20-million, including Hollywood star-power backing, and the Democrat lost.

Republicans 4, Democrats 0 since Donald Trump became President. This was going to be a measuring stick on how he was doing in his first few months in office. I guess we have our answer.

Gregory Boudreau, Halifax

Amazon addict

Re How I Became An Amazon Junkie (June 20): Margaret Wente considers how online businesses like Amazon are contributing to the vanishing of brick-and-mortar stores and asks “who can argue with cheaper, better, faster?” I suspect that many of those who more carefully weigh what is potentially being lost might be able to argue with it.

Of course, there is the question of lost jobs and the growing inequality and desperation that produces. But perhaps the contemporary “hermit” won’t go out often enough to notice those suffering in this new world. Which is an example of what I consider to be one of the most important consequences of this trend: The loss of a sense of community.

When one goes shopping, one literally sees one’s fellow citizens and gets a sense who it is that one lives with. This awareness is vital to combat the dangers to democracy of a corrosive and narrow individualism, as there can be no sense of a common good without a sense of who one is living with in society.

Sascha Maicher, Ottawa

Seal of (dis)approval

Re Beyond Seals’ Cuteness, A Healthy And Delicious Meat (Arts & Life, June 21): Although fishermen have long viewed seals as competitors for fish and may believe they need to be culled, when it comes to harp seals and cod – as with climate change – it is clear what science has to say about it.

According to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, the harp seal population is not exploding, and has remained relatively stable since 2004. Carrying capacity is difficult to estimate, but published models by the DFO use estimates of 11 million to 12 million harp seals (a far cry from the current estimated population of 7.4 million).

While fears of a marauding herd of seals gobbling everything in sight may be common among fishermen, science indicates that harp seals are not to blame for preventing the recovery of cod stocks, or any other fish stocks, either from direct predation or competition for prey. We have only our own destructive fishing practices to blame – not seals – for the current state of our fisheries.

Whether or not the public acquires a palate for seal-tongue ravioli remains to be seen. We do, however, need to be able to discern between personal opinion and fisheries science when it comes to fisheries management.

Sheryl Fink, director, Canadian Wildlife Campaigns

Seated this morning with my organic, dietitian-approved mush, how I salivated consuming the article on seal meat. My good friend André (last name withheld to avoid tiresome public outrage) is the enviable recipient of seal meat, harvested annually by his grandfather in an (unidentified) village on the North Shore of the St. Lawrence. Tenderly sealed in Mason jars with broth, imagine an amphibious pork tenderloin-like morsel with the tang of the sea. Fried with bacon and onions – pure heaven. Health benefits? Meh. It is deliciousness defined.

More seal, please.

Alexander MacKenzie, Peterborough, Ont.

