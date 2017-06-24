Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

..............................................................................................................................

Spend 2 weeks alone, confined

Re ‘I Do Not Believe This Bill Would Have Changed The Outcome’ (June 23): Anyone calling for continued use of solitary confinement – even for “only” 15 days – as a corrective tool in Canada’s prisons should be required to spend two weeks of their vacation alone in a bathroom-sized cell.

After that, maybe they’d have a different view of other corrective tools such as compassion, respect and humane treatment.

Andrew Vowles, Guelph, Ont.

..................................................

Perspectives on killing

In your Friday front section, I learned some murder is a “horrific act” (Tensions Rise As Virginia Killing Prompts Talk Of Racism), while other murder is “an incredible achievement” (Sniper’s Shot An ‘Incredible’ Achievement).

In the first case, the deceased had friends, a personality, and a sense of humour. Alas, in the second, the deceased was merely a “target,” a “fighter,” and an “element.” We are to hold vigils and tell stories in order to mourn the death of the first, while “celebrating” the death of the second.

Conrad Sichler, MD, Burlington, Ont.

..................................................

Re Angry, Disappointed (letters, June 23): Five letter writers objected to your article about a Canadian military achievement – Canadian Sniper Sets World Record With 3,540-Metre Confirmed Kill (June 22).

Remember the recent fervour over Canadian soldiers’ unprecedented success at Vimy Ridge? And Juno Beach on D-Day? Much killing in both places, but very few objectors.

“Since when is ‘killing’ something to be proud of?” asks one letter writer.

Apparently only in old wars, but not in the one before us. It’s all still killing. And we are always proud of our soldiers when they overcome.

Peter Ferguson, Kimberley, Ont.

..................................................

Human rights outweigh trade

Re Think Tank Seeks To Sway Canadians On Chinese Trade (June 21): How fitting that part of this story sat on the same page as one about the detention, shackling and pepper-spraying of Canadian citizen and Falun Gong devotee Sun Qian (Canadian Falun Gong Devotee Faced ‘Mental Torture’ In China). She was taken away from her Beijing villa in February, and still faces charges of violating a Chinese law against superstitious sects. Her lawyer resigned as a result of government pressure.

If you add to this story China’s recent, well-documented crackdown on any kind of internal dissent or criticism, is it any wonder that surveys find that Canadians want to link human rights to trade talks?

The Public Policy Form (PPF) think tank, with its ties to the federal government, states that Canada is looking at following the path of freer trade with China. Spokesman Carl Neustaedter speaks of “a more nuanced engagement [rather than] simply pro or con, or human rights versus trade kind of thing.”

But Canadians don’t require “nuanced engagement.” This is about the universality of human rights that must be pursued in the international arena, even at the expense of free trade.

We Canadians know about the benefits of free trade, but we also know that no amount of sophisticated talk, or hand-shaking and smiling by the Prime Minister, can paper over the profound mistake of intentionally ignoring basic human rights.

Michael Kanter, Toronto

..................................................

It’s bigger than overprescribing

Re Misuse Of Antibiotics Is Leading To Dangerous Resistance (June 20): Bacteria have extraordinary evolutionary power. With a 20-minute generation time and the ability to acquire and express exogenous DNA, they rapidly adapt to hostile environments. We select for resistant bacteria every time we take antibiotics; whether or not the treatment was justified, the effect on the bacteria is the same.

Antibiotic misuse is a serious problem (and perhaps a low-hanging fruit), but stopping this practice alone won’t eliminate resistance. Tackling this wicked problem will require the development of new vaccines, improving access to safe food and water (particularly in developing countries) and research to understand the global epidemiology of resistance and how it’s transmitted.

Joseph Rubin, Department of Veterinary Microbiology, University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon

..................................................

A way to right a wrong

Re No Way To Right A Wrong (June 22): It is difficult to imagine how this supposedly liberal, informed federal government could even think of such a horrendous idea as suggesting the former U.S. embassy is a good place for creating an “Indigenous space” and memorial.

If Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and this government really want to make a gesture of respect and reconciliation – and honour Indigenous peoples in their own terms, not in ours as settlers – then why not honour the First Nations of this land at this historic juncture by making what is their own sacred site, Akikodjiwan (also known as Asinabka, or Chaudière Falls and the Islands) the site for the memorial? A site they have been proposing, and struggling to obtain for decades? And not just for an Indigenous memorial but, if the First Nations agree, also a Centre for World Reconciliation and Peace?

And where Douglas Cardinal, the renowned architect of the Museum of Canadian History and a man of Indigenous heritage, has already conceived of a superb concept plan.

Jai Sen, Ottawa

Report Typo/Error