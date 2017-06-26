Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Boring? It depends

Re Have You Heard? The NDP Is Picking A New Leader (June 23): In the NDP race, we have five decent people, none of whom has made hateful utterances, talking about how to make this country more inclusive and more equal. This apparently is “boring,” unlike the soul-destroying Conservative campaign where candidates fell over themselves saying hateful things or trying desperately to separate themselves from those saying hateful things.

Whatever our politics, the NDP candidates are channelling values most Canadians like to think define this country. Boring? Personally, I think this analysis is boring. Surely there is fuel here for some good, analytical stories about the policies the candidates are presenting, and the responses that they are receiving.

Roberta Hamilton, Kingston

Zzzz … “Boring” doesn’t do justice to this NDP race. Snooze-a-palooza, maybe? Oh, for the days when Tom Mulcair was the conscience of the country and the media made sure we all knew it. Best leader in federal politics and the NDP are dumping him.

June Sinclair, Edmonton

Death’s trajectory

Re Angry, Disappointed (letters, June 23): Our military train and spend their lives honing their skills to protect innocent lives, it’s their job. We should be proud of them at all times. My toast tasted just fine as I read Canadian Sniper Sets World Record With 3,450-metre Confirmed Kill (June 22).

Jorge A. Stathos, Toronto

That we choose to valourize moving an object accurately from point A to point B, because it has been applied to the purpose of killing, is a distorted, perverse celebration. It continues another kind of trajectory, the normalization of the unspeakable.

Marsh Birchard, Toronto

I guess we’ll now have more and more snipers on every side trying to outdo him. Nothing like promoting wartime killings as if they were games of darts.

Bill Boyd, Lakefield, Ont.

Support for warfare?

Re Sniper’s Shot An ‘Incredible’ Achievement (June 23): The decision to withdraw Canada’s participation in air strikes and increase the number of special forces trainers was courageous and principled. It means Canada is much less likely to contribute to the collateral damage (dead and wounded civilians) to which the reluctance to put boots on the ground and reliance on remote-control warfare leads.

It means combatants fighting with combatants and not innocent bystanders, but it means putting Canadians in harm’s way. We are right to make sure these soldiers are well trained and well equipped, and we are right to be proud of their skills.

We need to reframe the debate on our international contributions to highlight that we can be of greater value to our allies in this way. How many special forces soldiers could we equip and train for the price of a single fighter jet?

Public support for warfare seems easier to gain when technology replaces soldiers. The “no boots on the ground” mantra reduces opposition, which is why leaders repeat it. The moral courage to send ground troops when, as a last resort, we must engage in combat is consistent with our history. We are known as a country that loves peace so much it is willing to pay the hard costs, and not just financially, to gain it. It is a reputation we should cherish.

Chris Stoate, Oakville, Ont.

I’d like to hear Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reconcile this impressive “kill shot” with his assurance that Canada’s involvement in Iraq “is not a combat mission.”

Michael Byers, Salt Spring Island, B.C.

A calculus of hate

Re Tensions Rise As Virginia Killing Prompts Talk Of Action (June 23): Many Trump-supporting Americans have been loud and hateful in their anti-immigrant and especially anti-Muslim stance. One has only to notice that Nabra Hassanen’s murder, allegedly by an undocumented illegal immigrant from El Salvador, has not brought about outrage from the white, pro-Trump camp.

Maybe it’s because they are confused as to what to be outraged about. Who should they hate more: the Muslim who was killed, since they hate Muslims anyway? Or the illegal immigrant accused of killing her – since they hate them, too. Great job, America.

Phil Marambio, Oakville, Ont.

How would it help?

Re Langevin And Legacy (letters, June 23): I am a great-granddaughter of Peter Henderson Bryce, the dedicated physician and committed public servant who in 1907 reported to the federal government on the shocking health conditions in residential schools. As a medical officer of health in Ontario, he was accustomed to having government listen to his advice. When later, as Canada’s medical officer, the federal government did not, he became a whistle blower.

I am proud of my great grandfather, but I do not think putting his name on the Langevin Block is a good idea. How would it help Indigenous people to replace the name of one dead white man with another?

Margaret Bryce, Toronto

Shifting power

Re Putin Holds The Aces In The Mideast House Of Cards (June 22): Konrad Yakabuski comments on U.S. President Donald Trump’s cluelessness in Middle East affairs, leaving the field open to the machinations of Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

The issue of Russian manipulation in the last U.S. election has indeed yielded a major dividend for Mr. Putin. But we should keep in mind that U.S. policy in the Middle East under Mr. Trump has been effectively subcontracted to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Bibi and Vlad are now the major players, with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Mohammed bin Salman, newly promoted to crown prince of Saudi Arabia, as loose cannons.

George Haeh, Lethbridge, Alta.

It’s 2017 for pols, too

Re The Valour, The Horror, The Senate (editorial, June 23): With all the coverage of the back and forth between the Senate and the Commons on what constitutes a correct bill, and the hurry to end debate before the summer recess, I’m surprised at the lack of comment on one issue. Why do these representatives have to rush their work so they can go home for an extended summer break? Are their constituency offices ineffective during this period? Do they have kids who need parental care during school vacations? Are they needed to work in the farm fields?

Oh, but wait, this is 2017! Surely in this era of air travel and e-connections, we can expect a little more dedicated and intensive effort in governing on our behalf and less “end of term” panic.

Doug Foster, Brampton, Ont.

