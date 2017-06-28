Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Politics, principle

Re It’s Ugly, But It’s Also Politics As Usual (editorial, June 27): The Throne Speech of the BC Liberals, full of policy proposals they campaigned against, brings to mind Groucho Marx: These are my principles. If you don’t like them, I’ve got others.

Bruce Baugh, Kamloops, B.C.

It’s unfair to criticize B.C. Premier Christy Clark for changing her mind. Obviously, her policies were rejected by much of the electorate on May 9. It would be irresponsible not to listen and make the changes required to respond to that criticism. I commend Ms. Clark for having the strength of character to admit she was wrong and to change her mind.

Garth M. Evans, Vancouver

100 Wellington St.

I would support a letter writer’s suggestion that the building housing the former U.S. embassy in Ottawa be torn down, with the Indigenous community building anew (Langevin And Legacy, June 23). Perhaps the facade at 100 Wellington St. could be kept, enveloped within a new structure, as a reminder to everyone of our past and present colonial ways across North America.

Richard Clarke, Comox, B.C.

It is to be hoped that the advocates of tearing down the building across from the Commons that once housed the U.S. embassy are contained within our borders (No Way To Right A Wrong, June 22). What if they were let loose in London, Paris or Rome?

Canadians have an aesthetic blind spot that needs to be addressed. Perhaps it is to be expected of a young country – 150 years ago, we were still roughing it in the bush and hacking through mosquito-infested wetlands. Whatever the reason, we are still unable to appreciate the architectural genius of Palladio or the perfection of a Georgian facade.

Better to pull it down and erect something bright and shiny, with lots of plate glass and curvy metal bits? Daniel Libeskind, anyone?

Deborah Percy, Toronto

How we have treated the native people in Canada is bad enough, but U.S. treatment is even worse. To put a memorial to First Nations people in the former U.S. embassy building is an insult to the Indigenous people of both Canada and the United States.

C.H. Diltz, Toronto

Perhaps we can’t predict the future, but we do know the past. It’s called history. Some was good, some not so good, but as has often been said, you can’t rewrite history. So while changing names on buildings may be politically expedient, it can’t change the past. It was what it was.

Joe Spence, Ottawa

Sad. And hopeful

Re Hope For Marleah (Focus, June 24): As a Canadian of Ojibway, Métis and European ancestry, I found this article both sad and hopeful. I want to say thank you for Kieran McMonagle and others like her who mentor our Indigenous youth who struggle to overcome the past. The path to a hopeful future for Indigenous people will be through education – one student at a time. Renaming buildings in Ottawa or speaking an Indigenous language in Parliament may provide great photo ops and sound bites, but ultimately are trivial in improving the lives of Indigenous people.

Real improvement will only come through education. Apart from academic and technical education, we need to invest in practical work skills and life skills, in order to develop not only individuals, but the family and community as well. This excellent article should be read by all Canadians who care about this country and its Indigenous citizens.

Bertram Frandsen, Nepean, Ont.

Mining’s measure

Re New Gold Standard Emerges For Congo’s Miners, Canada’s Jewellery Buyers (June 26): Detailed accounting on where precious minerals come from is an important step in advancing the welfare of artisanal miners in countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

But what of communities harmed by the overseas operations of Canadian mining companies? Two-thirds of the world’s mining companies are headquartered here. While I like to be assured the gold I buy is ethically sourced, I also want to know that Canadian mining companies are held accountable for human rights and ecological violations.

It’s imperative that the Canadian government facilitate access to Canadian courts for people who claim serious harm by the international operations of Canadian companies, and appoint an extractive-sector ombudsperson to independently investigate complaints and make recommendations. Such action will help prevent abuse and improve Canada’s image abroad.

Cheryl McNamara, Toronto

China discord

Re Our China Conundrum Needs A National Discussion (June 27): I propose the “lowest common denominator” principle for Canada’s dealings with China and other global market manipulators. Each nation should offer no better terms of trade than the other. Thus, if Canadian investors can’t invest in Chinese satellite companies, then the same would apply to Chinese investors wishing to invest in Canadian satellite firms. And yes, the principle would weigh against Canada in matters of supply management. That’s life.

Ron Freedman, Toronto

I feel much safer and less concerned about the loss of Canadian intellectual property now that Canada and China have signed an “ethical” hacking agreement. Is our government so blind or naive as to think that China will actually abide by this agreement, especially in the face of rapid technological advancement that makes it harder and harder to detect the source of such attacks?

Under the new rules on cyber-engagement, it appears China can hack military or government establishments, but not commercial ones. So a commercial establishment making computer chips for a sophisticated communications device can’t be hacked, but if the same chips are sold to a government department, it’s okay to hack. Makes perfect sense to me.

I agree with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer: The Liberal government is willing to appease China as it aims to negotiate a free-trade deal. We’ve taken a major step backward in protecting our intellectual property.

Does the pact cover rules on election hacking, too?

No doubt China would prefer to continue to deal with Trudeau government after the next federal election.

Patrick Haussler, Ottawa

What’s surprising

Re World Has Low Confidence In Trump: Poll (June 27): What’s surprising about the poll measuring global confidence in Donald Trump isn’t that 74 per cent have no confidence in him, but that 22 per cent do.

Marty Cutler, Toronto

