#disgustedbyTrump

The murder of seven people in London in a terror attack is a tragic event. And the attempt by Donald Trump on Twitter to score political points on gun control from it is disgusting (Trump’s Tweets On London: Not Just Tacky And Cruel – But Dangerous, online, June 5). The irony – undoubtedly lost on Mr. Trump and his followers – is that London still has a much lower murder rate than major U.S. cities.

Chicago, with a population about one-third that of London’s, has about seven times its annual murder rate. Even relatively safe New York, with a population similar to London’s, has about three times its murder rate. This terror attack, as horrific and visible as it is, doesn’t bring London’s danger level anywhere near U.S. cities.

Randy Park, Toronto

Into the pain and grief of others wades Donald Trump, deliberately distorting London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s words. What Mr. Khan actually said was, “Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. There’s no reason to be alarmed.” Mr. Trump then twists that and attacks the mayor for saying “there’s no reason to be alarmed” because seven people were killed in a terror attack!

I used to ask myself if Mr. Trump had no shame. I’ve stopped asking. He doesn’t.

Rachel Gold, Montreal

What can we say when a 23-year-old American pop singer shows more maturity and compassion than her President? (An Act Of Defiance – 50,000 Strong, June 5).

Jennifer Kennedy, Oakville, Ont.

Peterson’s message

Re The Trolls In The Ivory Tower (Focus, June 3): One of my research areas is the relationship between the media and right-wing Canadians, so University of Toronto psychology professor Jordan Peterson was on my radar early. I’ve watched about a hundred videos by him, or featuring him, on YouTube. The man I have observed bears almost no resemblance to the character sketched in this article.

Prof. Peterson’s message is balanced, fair and civil. His own Youtube videos, by his choice, are unmonetized with no ads.

I would encourage Globe and Mail readers to view his work themselves and, in the words of Prof. Peterson, “not settle for someone else’s ‘truth.’ ”

David Millard Haskell, associate professor, Digital Media and Journalism/Religion and Culture, Wilfrid Laurier University

Count(ing) on a win

Re Leitch Camp Questions Tory Leadership Voting Process (June 5): With a 7,466-vote discrepancy, I find it ironic that the Conservative Party, obsessed with numbers when it comes to deficits, can’t seem to count when it come to choosing a new leader.

Patrick Blaney, Vancouver

Trading into chaos

Re Brave New Western World (Focus, June 3): It is a well-established trope that North American free trade is now as central to the Canadian state of being as the BNA Act and the 1972 victory over the Russian hockey team.

Those of us who remember the intense debates over the proposed Canada-U.S. free-trade agreement in the late 1980s may have a different perspective. Opposition to the FTA was not primarily about free trade per se: It was about the risks inherent in the ever-greater integration of the Canadian economy with that of one much larger country, whose economic ambitions, political culture and worldview were so distinct from our own.

Current developments speak to the reality of such risks.

This perspective might also encourage “progressives” who leap to oppose any new free-trade agreements to consider the possibility that more open and active trade with Europe and Asia may be the best way to insulate ourselves against the chaos to the south.

Come to think of it, that’s what many of us argued in 1988.

Rick Williams, Glen Haven, N.S.

Pipeline perspectives

Re Folks, This Is no Way To Run A Country (editorial, June 5): Your editorial writers have missed the point. They say, “Provincial parties should not espouse the use of clever delay tactics for the sole purpose of usurping the duly exercised authority of the federal government.” That’s not the sole purpose, unfortunately.

If thumbing their collective noses at the feds were the only reason to oppose Kinder Morgan, that would merit the scolding you provide. But the NDP and Greens are indeed “defending” B.C.’s coastal waters, and therefore the livelihoods of thousands of fishers and tourism operators. More than that, they are “defending” (I have no idea why your writers insist on quotation marks around that word) sacred land, a uniquely evolved ecosystem of spectacular beauty and generosity.

Finally, if “living right beside” a piece of Canada is not necessary in order to have a voice in its disposition, I would like to register my demand right now to stop expanding the oil sands.

Donna Sinclair, North Bay, Ont.

As an Albertan visiting Ontario, I read with pride your editorial concerning pipelines to tidewater and legitimate federal authority to regulate coastal access.

I applaud the clear-headed thinking in the editorial. Simply put, if we want to function as a national economy in the global marketplace, there must be a single authority responsible for ensuring port access for land-locked provinces.

Canada will transition away from fossil fuels in the coming decades. As we should. But it will take investment, research and the continued discovery of technologies. To support this transition, Canada will need a strong and growing economy, which must include natural resources.

No other country in the world would ignore the petroleum advantage Canada enjoys.

So, while we move toward a greener tomorrow, let’s be realistic about the transition process.

After all, most opponents to fossil fuels arrive at pipeline-opposition events via vehicles requiring fossil fuels. They generally don’t get there by bicycle.

Tom Trifaux, Cold Lake, Alta.

Dish up an increase

Re Minimum-Wage Hike Will Squeeze Restaurant Owners (Report on Business, June 5): My wife and I recently travelled to Brisbane, in Queensland, Australia. The minimum wage there is more than the proposed $15 per hour in Ontario, and the Canadian and Australian dollar are comparable in value.

The cost of living in Brisbane is higher than in Toronto (my observation). Go online and check the menu pricing in Brisbane. The prices printed on restaurant menus there include the taxes and service, and there is no “tipping” expected.

What a relief for everyone.

Restaurant workers, and of course workers in general, deserve a proper wage. Raise the pricing in restaurants, and people will continue to eat out. (Although I’m not sure that even if a spouse and partner earned a combined $30 per hour that they could afford a Toronto condo!)

Ilkka Erkkila, Lindsay, Ont.

