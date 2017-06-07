Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

..............................................................................................................................

His clarity of vision

Re Ottawa Continues To Fail Indigenous Children (June 6): André Picard is one of the reasons The Globe and Mail can be considered a great newspaper. His article about Peter Henderson Bryce may make some people object to “presentism,” but in fact Mr. Picard clearly illustrates that Dr. Bryce lived in his present.

Dr. Bryce’s Report on the Indian schools of Manitoba and the Northwest Territories, informing the government that “one in four students died within a year of enrolment” was written in 1907, not a century later. Clear vision and compassion have always been an option.

If ever there was a candidate for a monument or portrait in the National Gallery, Dr. Bryce is one. The Globe and Mail should publish his photograph.

Irene Tomaszewski, Ottawa

..........................................

Canada is slow to embrace its heroes. Clearly, Peter Henderson Bryce was one, and I thank André Picard for introducing me to him.

How tragically sad that more than 100 years later, we still treat aboriginal children with a double standard.

Theresa Simpson, Winnipeg

..........................................

Trump’s critics

Critics of Donald Trump are consistent in one regard. They omit mentioning the many serious problems facing the United States: huge debt, lopsided trade deficits, dysfunctional immigration, the outsourcing of jobs to China, inner city crime, the unemployed poor living off food stamps, and terrorist threats. Nice guys don’t fix these problems.

Nick Sopinka, Kimberley, Ont.

..........................................

I have to disagree with Tony Keller’s contention that Donald Trump has become China’s best salesman (How Donald Trump Became China’s Brand Ambassador, June 3). That honour goes to the corporate sector and the globalists who transferred much of American middle- and working-class wealth to China in order to escape union wages and environmental controls in the United States. Mr. Trump’s policies are the unfortunate reaction to that transfer of wealth and power.

Bill Kalanchy, Toronto

..........................................

Not that smart

Re The Smarty-Pants At Security (Facts & Arguments, June 6): CBSA officers perform many functions, security being one, and should not have to tolerate an arrogant journalist who should respect the art of fact-finding. Not properly answering questions by an official of the Canada Border Services Agency is disrespectful of this country, and should trigger denial of entry.

François Pépin, Toronto

..........................................

That smart

Re Scientists Discover 52 Genes Tied To Human Intelligence (Life & Arts, June 6): The summary of a recent monumental genetic sleuthing exercise might have added the conclusion of the researchers: The 52 genes account for some 4.8 per cent of the variance in intelligence. Notwithstanding the importance of the research, this figure provides some added perspective.

Michael Peters, professor emeritus, neuroscience and applied cognitive sciences, University of Guelph

..........................................

Vigilance

Re Security Agencies Prepare For July 1 (June 6): I think the message for all Canadians about Canada Day celebrations should be vigilance. We need to keep our senses on alert and report any evidence (not merely opinion) of suspicious acts to the authorities.

Yes, these attacks can be carried out by almost anyone. But no one lives in complete isolation.

Someone else knows what is being planned.

Chris Wrigley (ex London, England), Oakville, Ont.

..........................................

A letter writer contrasts the casualties of Islamic terrorism in London with the murder rates in Chicago and New York (#disgustedbyTrump, June 6).

The effort to contain Islamic extremism is a massive multi-billion dollar, 24/7 global effort which, in one way or the other, touches almost all of us.

If not for that constant (and imperfect) vigilance, the slaughter of innocents would quickly dwarf the carnage elsewhere.

John Dunn, Calgary

..........................................

All of humanity

Not again? That was my immediate reaction when I first heard about the London terror attacks.

Such acts are not just an attack on a single country, but an attack on all of humanity. There is absolutely no justification for such kinds of atrocities. In response to such terrorism, I often write a letter to the editor condemning IS and its brutality.

Lately, that seems to feel like a weekly routine. However, the day after the London attack, I along with my fellow Ahmadi Muslims took to the streets and held up signs saying, “I am a Muslim. Ask me Anything!”

Much to our delight, most of the response was extremely positive. People stopped by to thank us, shake our hands and take pictures with us.

To me, this is a clear indication that the terrorists failed in their mission to divide us. In the wake of yet another tragedy, love and unity have once again overpowered hate and division.

Fasih Malik, Calgary

..........................................

Small business pain

Re High Minimum Wages Have Minimum Benefit (Report on Business, June 6): Small business will bear the burden of the increase in Ontario’s and Alberta’s minimum wage. B.C. may soon be facing a similar hike.

Big business will look to investing in technology to replace workers – tablets for ordering fast food, robots to flip burgers, self-service cash and more.

For our business, a higher minimum wage would mean fewer hours, consolidation and a drastic look to the future. We have always tried to do what we can for our staff – this in the low-margin, fixed-price environment of the book world. I would be happy to share the pain with government if it does its part by reducing health premiums, decreasing the tax component, helping with payroll costs for those on low income. For now, it seems the whole burden goes with business.

By working together, there must be a better solution than the hollowing out of small business. Political expediency by those who have never had to make a payroll is so wrong.

Cathy Jesson, president, Black Bond Books, Book Warehouse, Surrey, B.C.

Report Typo/Error