@realDonaldTrump

Re Comey To Testify Trump Repeatedly Interfered In FBI Probe (June 8): When a sitting President demands a private meeting with the director of the FBI, insists on personal loyalty and asks him if wants to keep his job, what can that possibly be but interference?

When will Donald Trump be seen for what he really is, a disgrace to the office and a danger to democracy?

If that’s not enough, just what does it take to impeach a president?

Gillian Klein Smith, Edmonton

The media often references the more than 30 million followers Donald Trump has on Twitter as a mechanism “The Donald” uses to reach his supporters without going through what he refers to as the biased mainstream media.

I have American friends who follow him, not because they like or support him, but because they want to be the first to read the inane or ridiculous things he tweets. So although he is reaching millions of people, he may not be achieving his desired result of building his base of support.

The Donald (with 31.9 million followers) still only has about one-third of the number of Twitter followers of Barack Obama (90.3 million) and even Katy Perry (99.7 million).

When you count the millions of “fake” Trump followers, maybe even less?

Paul Moulton, Ridgeway, Ont.

@realCanada?

Re Freeland Questions U.S. Leadership, Says Canada Must Set Own Course (June 7): Following European leaders’ recent statements, Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Chrystia Freeland, asserted that Canada will project a higher military profile and take a larger role in global leadership.

Empty words. Canada has always been a dependent nation. Dependent on U.S. military defence. Dependent on good jobs provided by U.S. subsidiaries. Dependent on natural energy resources, even though the carbon industry is starting to wane.

The Trump government is an unfortunate, transitory event.

Canada’s status as a nice yet passive country seems more permanent.

Eric Murchison, Vienna, Va.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says “Canadian diplomacy and development sometimes require the backing of hard power.” This is depicted as waking up to reality – the reality being President Donald Trump’s shrugging off of the United States’ “burden of world leadership,” as Ms. Freeland put it.

Canada’s geo-political position allows the luxury of choosing between war and peace. Confronted with not too dissimilar a world scenario, prime minister Lester B. Pearson chose peacemaking, which provided Canada a unique role and leadership in the world.

Canada was at a crossroad then, as it is now. The choice is between being a “small hard power” and a “big soft power.” Canadians know what the world needs. We should not confuse building adequate military power for our national defence, and building hard power capable of waging war.

There are enough countries that can and are waging wars. What the world needs is an honest peacebroker, which is what the visionary Mr. Pearson saw us doing.

Rama Singh, a founder of the Gandhi Peace festival; Hamilton

More kids will die …

Re Report Calls For More Mental-Health Services For Youth (June 7): As a practising child psychiatrist for more than 30 years, I was not surprised by the findings of the 2017 Scorecard of Mental Health for Children and Youth in Ontario.

In all of Canada, there are only about 500 child psychiatrists, with 150 of those in Ontario. The University of Toronto, the largest training centre in Canada, graduates only four child psychiatrists per year, and that is not because of lack of interest in the specialty.

It is because the (provincial) government only funds that many spots for training.

Even if there were more service providers, fragmentation defeats everyone. Children with mental illness fall through the cracks of at least three ministries – Health, Education, and Children and Youth Services. These ministries barely speak to one another, and parents are left to navigate a maze of overlapping agencies on their own.

Families are using Emergency Departments as their first and only points of access because general practitioners and pediatricians, along with teachers, are woefully undertrained in the recognition and treatment of youth mental illness, and prevention programs are neither championed nor evaluated.

Nobody knows where to send the kids after they go to Emerg, because of lack of co-ordination between hospitals and community agencies. And then there’s our two-tier approach to care, whereby families must pay out of pocket for psychotherapy from social workers and psychologists, but not from psychiatrists, who consequently have unconscionably long waiting lists.

There will be more tragedies (suicide) and loss of productive years of life until and unless broad, systems-wide reform takes place.

At least the ICES report quantifies the degree of chaos – small comfort to those most in need.

Marshall Korenblum, psychiatrist-in-chief, Sick Kids Centre for Community Mental Health (formerly the Hincks-Dellcrest Centre), Toronto

Ban solitary outright

Your editorial, This Is What Real Reform Looks Like (June 7), clearly sets out the inconsistencies, hypocrisy and injustices of solitary confinement.

We also agree with the editorial in its support for former federal prisons ombudsman Howard Sapers’s recommendations for excluding the mentally ill and juveniles. However, his recommended cap on solitary (15 days at a time, 60 days total in a year) is based on a UN Report of 2011, which itself was a compromise. Evidence continues to mount that solitary causes harm even in shorter stays.

Independent oversight would be better than the current wide-open discretion accorded prison managers. You call for “getting those minimum standards right” and insist that legislation is needed. We concur. However, the “right” maximum stay, if we go by evidence of harm, which we should, would be under 48 hours. Better to look at other places which have made the move to virtual abolition.

Flogging, which society now finds abhorrent, was once acceptable, too. The time has come to ban solitary confinement.

Paul Copeland, Lynn McDonald, Campaign for the Abolition of Solitary Confinement; Toronto

Count me in/out

Re O’Leary Calls For Digital-Ballot Recount (June 7): So, the Conservative Party’s voting process is a “fiasco”? Like the Phoenix pay-management fiasco?

It seems they are not so good with numbers …

Wayne Valleau, Calgary

